Goldman Thinks The Market Will Slip Almost 6% In 10 Weeks

Goldman Sachs (GS) is doubling down on its call that the S&P 500 will end the year at 2400, a stark difference from years of predicting that the S&P would continue to appreciate higher in nonstop fashion. While 2400 will still mark a good year for the S&P (up about 7% versus its current 14% for the year), it is about 150 points lower than the S&P‘s current price and Goldman Sachs' recent reiteration of this prediction falls in line with our continued argument that the market may look to correct heading into the end of this year and eventually further into next year.

Collectively we like to refer to the Federal Reserve and the large investment banks as "the Galactic Empire". It is a joke that is often made by those who don’t quite approve of the Fed's monetary policy and by those who have seen enough questionable behavior from the major investment banks to realize that they just might not be our friends. This is why we always pay very close attention when the entities are at odds with one another or when they don’t conform to the overall narrative that Fed policy is effective and that stocks need to always go up no matter what. Moreso than the fact that Goldman is at odds with FOMC policy a bit is the notion that they are actually suggesting stocks can move about 5% to 6% lower in just under three months.



One example of a rare divergence between members of the Empire was the recent difference in opinion with regard to bitcoin by J.P. Morgan‘s Jamie Dimon and Morgan Stanley. We found it quizzical that the heads of two major banks would have such a difference of opinion on such a hotly contested and debated financial asset. The large divergence in opinion can only lead us to the conclusion that one of the two sides has not done their homework with regard to bitcoin and, as we wrote about days ago, we believe that side to be J.P. Morgan. But when it comes to the S&P, the banks and the Fed are all generally cut from the same cloth: a relatively bullish outlook at all times.

Goldman Sachs' call that the S&P would end the year at 2400 is at odds with how the Fed continues to maintain its monetary policy. It's another "quirky" little divergence in positioning that seems to manifesting, we think. It's worth noting, not in the context of the S&P having a 7% year versus a 14% year, but in the context of this reiteration meaning that GS could reasonably expect a 5% to 6% sell off in just weeks.

We have long argued that the Federal Reserve’s lack of understanding when it comes to monetary policy would create an unprecedented problem for the global economic markets at some point in the future. We actually wrote an entire article about it that you can read here. Recently, the Fed has continued to state over and over that it doesn’t really understand how inflation works and that certain aspects of monetary policy remain "mysteries".



Despite this, and despite the market providing returns well in excess of 100% for many over the last 10 years, the Fed has kept its monetary policy extremely dovish, only hiking interest rates a very small amount when the market fully expects them to. The Fed has made, in our opinion, no attempt at trying to be objective or clinical when it comes to monetary policy. Here's one of our favorite charts to help make that point,

The only thing you need to know to make this point is that rates were at 5% prior to the 2008 crisis and, 10 years later with the stock market nearly doubled and at all time highs, rates haven’t even pushed above 2% yet.



We have continued to make the point that this goofy monetary policy is at some point going to lead to a problem that eclipses the housing crisis in size and in magnitude. While Goldman Sachs isn’t necessarily saying the same exact thing, they do seem to be firming up their stance as to what is realistically possible in terms of the market not perpetually moving higher from this point.



A move to 2400 on the S&P would be an almost 6% percent move that Goldman is expecting to see in under three months. That would be some of the most volatile weeks of trading that we have had in many months, if it happens. Furthermore, 2500 is a extremely key technical level for the S&P 500. Many people think that because we have breached it that it will act as support for the market going forward. The fact that Goldman disagrees with this from a technical perspective means that a move to 2400 by the end of the year may actually be followed up with continued momentum to the downside. Both of these situations would support our thesis that the market is definitely going to need to blow off some steam over the next couple of quarters.



A call for the market to move lower by anybody else would have fallen on deaf ears with us for the most part, but the fact that it is Goldman Sachs now is positioning itself slightly perpendicular to Fed policy, has piqued our interest. We also must not forget that Goldman has had a propensity in the past with things like gold or Tesla to change its mind in relatively quick fashion.

However, for now, we will take this event at face value and mark it down as one of the few times we find ourselves on the same page as one of the large investment banks want to comes to macroeconomic outlook.



We think it is worth noting that Goldman has reaffirmed its stance that the S&P will be at 2400 by years end and we think investors should re-position themselves accordingly. For us, we have reduced some long exposure and have increased exposure to things like precious metals, foreign currencies, emerging markets and short US equities. While we do remain long US equities as well, the balance with which we carry our portfolio has shifted to more of a net neutral or bearish positioning, versus a net long position.

