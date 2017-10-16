A Look At Darden Restaurants - Low Leverage And Stable Business At A Decent Entry Price

After seeing Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) enjoying a strong uptrend and then fall despite a lack of particularly negative developments in the company’s financials, it’s worth having a look at the stock and trying to assess whether the market is offering a good buy opportunity for an investment with a reasonably long time horizon. The current valuation would be an interesting entry point if the company performed in line with the management's guidance, although industry-wide challenges may make it a bit more difficult than expected. I like the optionality in Darden's balance sheet and I think the stock is a decent pick if we want exposure to the restaurant industry.

Context – Recent Weakness And Key Financial Highlights

Darden Restaurants enjoyed a strong uptrend in the last few years but started to feel more and more selling pressure in recent times due to a combination of factors. Until June, DRI had been a Wall Street darling, but a series of events contributed to worsening the market’s sentiment towards the stock. In June, the whole restaurant sector started to feel some pressure related to the fears of a slowdown.

In the beginning, many Wall Street analysts seemed to have a positive view of DRI and many other stocks in the sector. Piper Jaffray, for example, was expecting a recovery led by stronger trends in the second half of the year, especially as restaurants are going to lap the Olympics and U.S. election - two events last year that disrupted spending trends. Piper Jaffray’s analysts picked DRI among their favorite stocks in the sector and wrote:

We remain positive on the industry in what we see as the current “Pay for Performance” stage of the cycle. We urge investors to remain focused on brands with a commitment to human capital investments, brand/operational excellence, and earnings/cash flow consistency. While the broader environment remains highly competitive, we believe concepts committed to core brand positioning (via everyday value, customization, or differentiated entertainment for example) are well-positioned for relative outperformance. From a stock perspective, we are positive on: CMG and its ongoing recovery efforts; DRI for its back-to-basics operational approach that we believe will continue to drive above peer momentum within the casual dining space; HABT for the brand's everyday value positioning and unit growth profile; and shares of PLAY for the company's differentiated entertainment offering, steady unit growth profile, and growing cash flow.

Nonetheless, the stock continued to decline and a relatively disappointing Q1 contributed to fuel a further sell-off. In general, DRI’s first quarter was not so bad, but a miss on comps and operating margin led the market to re-price the stock on lower valuation multiples to take into account the expectations of lower growth. Same-store sales growth of 1.7% was below the market’s expectations of a 2.1% increase and the management attributed a large part of the weakness to the lower foot-traffic as a consequence of the hurricane. Anyway, it’s worth noticing that even without the effects of the hurricane, the company’s performance would have still disappointed. For example, Olive Garden, the company’s main restaurant chain, posted SSSG of 1.9%, while analysts were expecting a 2.5% increase. The company’s management stated that without the hurricane, Olive Garden’s SSSG could have been 2.2%, so still 30 bps below estimates. Nonetheless, we have to consider that the lower sales were also triggered by some price increases that helped sustain margins. Soup, salad and breadsticks, which are the strongest traffic drivers for the Olive Garden franchise, were re-priced at $6.99 from $5.99 which drove less traffic but helped margins.

For fiscal 2018, Darden’s management expects revenue to rise 11.5%–13.0%, mainly a result of the acquisition of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants and same-store sales growth of 1.0%–2.0%. The company also reaffirmed adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $4.38 to $4.50, with the midpoint basically in line with analysts’ expectations of EPS of $4.47.

I think the lack of strong organic growth is making the market skeptical about Darden’s prospects in a context of rising competition and slowing spending in the sector, and the company’s outperformance compared to peers didn’t seem to be enough to re-establish confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

At 17.8x full-year expected EPS, the stock seems to be fairly priced if we expect mid-single-digit EPS growth for the next several years and it would be a bargain if the company managed to maintain double-digit EPS growth for a few years more. A bit surprisingly, analyst estimates seem to indicate a scenario of double-digit EPS growth at least until 2020, which seems to suggest the stock would be a bit cheap at the current levels if Wall Street analysts got it right. I will go back to this point later in the article.

In any case, I think the best thing we can do is to try to assess the company’s prospects and stability vis-à-vis its current valuation and decide whether a position with a reasonably long investment horizon makes sense. First, let me share some thoughts on the company’s financials.

Darden’s Financials - Stable Margins, Solid Balance Sheet

When we analyze DRI’s financials, there are not many things we can complain about. Gross Margins have been relatively stable for more than a decade and overall margins seem to be resilient, although a bit below the standard of similarly sized restaurant chains due to the company’s positioning in the value category. I don’t think there is something to be afraid about in this regard. The slight miss on EBIT margin last quarter - 9.3% compared to 9.4% and analysts’ estimates of 9.5% - is not big enough to make us believe it’s more than short-term noise and was linked to non-recurring items - an $8.0 million rise in asset sales last year, which was unfavorable by 0.40% in Q1.

I do like Darden’s cash flow generation, which gives firepower for buybacks and external growth once the dividend is factored out. The balance sheet is not currently sound on the front of liquidity but overall more solid in comparison to similarly sized peers. On the front of liquidity, in particular, it’s worth noticing that with just $146 cash and cash equivalents and a poor current ratio of 0.38, some problems in terms of liquidity may arise if things start to go south. The company would be exposed to the risk of further leveraging if fundamentals start to deteriorate, a risk that similarly sized companies such as Restaurant Brands (QSR) and Chipotle (CMG), don’t face in the current conditions. For example, Restaurant Brands has total cash and cash equivalents of $3,430 million against $1,204 million in current liabilities, and even before the 2017 Senior Notes were issued, cash and cash equivalents largely covered the current liabilities. Chipotle also has a much more beautiful current ratio of 2.47, and Yum! Brands (YUM) has a current ratio above 1.2 as well. In any case, this is likely a temporary problem that the management should address, while the overall leverage is actually lower compared to peers. Darden has a net debt/EBITDA ratio around 0.8 (TTM data), against roughly 4 for both Yum! Brands and Restaurant Brands. To have a clearer idea of the company’s leverage, we should take into account operating lease and, therefore, assess the lease-adjusted operating leverage. To do that, I am going to use the “8x rent expense” rule of thumb to calculate the weight of operating leases on total leverage. According to my calculations, Darden has a lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio of 2.75, against 5.26 for Yum! Brands and 5.16 for Restaurant Brands. In comparison to peers, Darden surely has some balance sheet optionality to use if it wants to take advantage of external growth opportunities that may arise.

Anyway, the growth optionality is more a long-term factor rather than something we could expect to be exploited in the short term. The management has been clear on this front – for the moment, the focus is on successfully integrating Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which remains the main growth driver:

[…]we are laser focused on integrating Cheddar’s. We think Cheddar’s is an incredible opportunity for long-term growth, and so we are not even contemplating or thinking about doing anything else until that brand is fully integrated, it is firing and has really a good growth platform where it’s contributing at a much higher growth rate than Olive Garden and to add to our overall growth rate, so that’s the focus. Once we have visibility that that has been done successfully, then we’ll look at the platform and determine what our next move is.

Growth Prospects And Valuation

The acquisition of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has surely contributed to boosting growth and will likely be an important driver of the company’s performance for at least a few years, as the company is trying to scale the concept and improve margins in the segment. The company’s guidance of $4.44 in adj. EPS for 2017 means the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 17.8, a fair multiple if we expect the bottom line to grow at mid-to-high single digits for several years more.

Now let’s consider the management’s expectations beyond such EPS guidance. From the management’s words during the most recent earnings call:

When we talk about our 2% to 3% over a longer period of time, we are considering acquisitions in that, and so adding our new Cheddar’s restaurants to that has a big push in this fiscal year, but think about what the impact is of that over a five-year horizon.

Moreover, the management hasn’t been clear about margin guidance, but seemed to reaffirm the expectations of a 10-40 bps EBIT expansion in the long term:

We stopped talking about what the dollar impact was probably about six months ago as we wanted to make sure that we talked long term about our margin enhancements of 10 to 40 basis points coming from cost saves.

Assuming the company delivers in line with the management’s guidance this year, which includes the effect of the Cheddar’s acquisition, the 17.8 P/E multiple would be backed by a 2%-3% long-term top-line growth, a 10-40 bps EBIT margin expansion and maybe a 2%-3% buyback rate, in line with what happened in the last 5-6 years. These numbers suggest a potential range for EPS CAGR between 5% and 10%. At 17.8x EPS, the stock price doesn’t imply more than a 5%-6% growth rate, so the current price looks like a fair entry point if the company manages to perform at least in line with the low end of the management’s guidance.

Final Thoughts and Verdict

Darden looks in shape despite the recent deceleration and slight contraction in margins. The stock is not a clear bargain, but the current price would be a very good entry point if the company managed to perform in line with the high end of the management’s guidance. If I wanted long-term exposure to the restaurant industry, I think DRI would be a good pick. In particular, I like the good optionality in the balance sheet, which could be exploited in the long-term to boost growth.

In any case, the risk that the management may be overestimating the company’s growth potential is not negligible. The restaurant industry is not exposed to the same headwinds of other sectors of retail (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), polarization of retailers base, margin-dilutive effect of digital expansion, etc.) but indirectly suffers from declining foot traffic at malls and other shopping areas and is exposed to competitive pressures from the expansion of “fast casual” restaurant concepts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.