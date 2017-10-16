Intel: In Case We're Wrong

In case we're wrong about our positive potential return estimate, we offer a cost-effective way for Intel longs to limit their risk.

Our system has a higher potential return estimate for Intel than Wall Street does, though not high enough for it to appear in one of our portfolios now.

After reading mostly bullish takes on Intel on Seeking Alpha, we were surprised to see Wall Street's modest consensus price target for the stock.

Intel Promoting One Of Its Core Processors

We're More Bullish On Intel Than Wall Street

After seeing several recent bullish articles on Intel (INTC) on Seeking Alpha, we were surprised to see that Wall Street's consensus price target for the stock remains fairly modest. Although Intel isn't one of our system's top names, our potential return estimate for it is more bullish than Wall Street's. We elaborate, and show a way to limit risk in the event we are wrong.

Seeking Alpha Analysts Mostly Bullish

Recently, analysts on Seeking Alpha have been bullish on Intel, for the most part: Searching For Value sees "more upside likely to follow," Motek Moyen rates Intel "a buy" despite his concerns about a shortage of its Coffee Lake processors, and Mark Hibben argues Intel has "effectively defeated" its competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with its Coffee Lake processors. Andrew McElroy offers a rare cautionary note that more than fundamentals may be driving Intel's recent price surge, and the current price trend could reverse if earnings later this month are inauspicious.

Wall Street's Take On Intel

After reading mostly bullish sentiment on Intel on Seeking Alpha, we were surprised to see the rather modest potential return implied by Wall Street's 12-month price target (via Nasdaq) below.

That $43 12-month consensus price target implies a potential return of about 4% for Intel over the next 6 months.

Our System's Take On Intel

Our Portfolio Armor system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on INTC as of Friday's close.

The Long-Term Return shown there is the average 6-month return for INTC over the last 10 years. The Short-Term Return is its performance over the last 6 months, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two, ~8.18%. Since Portfolio Armor was able to find an optimal collar against a >9% drop for INTC using ~8.18% as a cap, ~8.18% is also INTC's "Adj. Exp Return," which is how potential return is labeled on our site's admin panel.

The other key number is the one in the "Net Exp Return" column, which is the potential return, net of hedging cost, when hedged against a >9% return. That's the number we use for our overall ranking. As you can see below, Intel is currently ranked #592 by our system, out of the 2,074 that passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments.

So, although our potential return estimate for Intel is twice as high as Wall Street's, Intel is unlikely to appear in one of our Bulletproof Investing portfolios due to its low overall ranking. Recall that the top names in our ranking deliver alpha (Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha).

In Case We're Too Bullish On Intel

It's also possible that our potential return estimate for Intel is too bullish - what if Intel suffers a steep decline over the next several months, either due to some risk intrinsic to it or to an overall market correction? Here's a way to have a shot at capturing our potential return estimate while strictly limiting your risk in the event Intel goes south.

Our assumptions here are that you own 1,000 shares of Intel and are bullish on it (otherwise, you would sell, rather than staying long and hedging) and can tolerate a decline of 14% but not one larger than that.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of INTC against a greater-than-14% decline by late April.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $690, or 1.74% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was higher: $950, or 2.39% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected $260, or 0.66% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Being Realistic About Upside While Hedging Your Bets

We suspect most readers of this will be bullish Intel longs, and some may balk at the idea of capping their upside at about 8% over the next several months. Remember, though, that this is twice the potential return estimate implied by Wall Street's price target. You can, of course, hedge without capping your upside at all, but the benefit of doing so here is that it eliminates all the positive hedging cost and then some, leaving you with a net credit. Perhaps something for risk averse Intel longs to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.