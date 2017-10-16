GM's Volt Proves Tesla Right

General Motors (GM) announced on Thursday that it would temporarily idle its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant to adjust for slowing demand for compact cars and sedans. According to The Detroit News, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant builds the Chevy Impala, Chevy Volt, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse, which have days of supply of 68, 102, 115, and 10 months, respectively. Sixty days of supply is considered normal.

Given the very high inventories, it should come as no surprise that GM decided to idle this assembly plant through year end. But what did draw my attention is the very high inventories of Chevy Volt, the car that was supposed to "break Tesla (TSLA) once and for all."

In September of 2017, GM sold only 1,453 units of its Volt, down nearly 580 units or 29% from the year-ago period. That's an incredible slowdown, which I had predicted in my August 2016 article, Tesla Competition: GM Edition.

The implications are far reaching.

The Osborne Effect

Often associated with Tesla, the Osborne effect is a term referring to the unintended consequences of a company announcing a future product, unaware of the risks involved or when the timing is misjudged, which ends up having a negative impact on the sales of the current product.

In fact, however, sales of Model S and Model X have continued to do well throughout the introduction of Model 3, as I discussed in my recent article, Tesla Q3 '17 Deliveries: Buying Opportunity.

Tesla is clearly not suffering from the widely predicted Osborne effect. GM, however, is: The Bolt, which was supposedly the first all-electric mass-market car, sold only 2,600 units in September, after nearly 10 months on the market and one full year since dealerships started ordering the vehicle in October of 2016.

Bolt sales have so far underwhelmed despite the fact that the sales of the hybrid Volt have dropped substantially, which could mean some potential Volt buyers chose to buy the all-electric Bolt instead. After Volt sales drop further, however, this tailwind will dissipate.

I expect Bolt to continue to underperform earlier projections from Tesla skeptics, as Model 3 production ramps up in the coming months.

Foreshadowing The Dominance Of All-Electric

The fact that GM's Volt is suffering such large drops against GM's Bolt and the upcoming Model 3 is a strong indication that the future is all-electric, not hybrid.

All-electric vehicles such as GM's Bolt and Tesla's Model 3 have inherent advantages over hybrid vehicles, not only because all-electric vehicles can be designed from the start to take full advantage of their efficient powertrains, but also because the most complex part of an internal combustion engine vehicle, the engine itself, is completely eliminated.

Once the combustion engine goes away, so do a majority of the parts needed, maintenance costs, and fuel costs. In addition, the front of an all-electric vehicle can be used for additional cargo space, but more importantly as additional crumble zone during a crash, which increases the safety of the vehicle. A hybrid vehicle simply cannot match these advantages.

Tesla's Competitors Must Change Strategy, Again

Tesla has been for years building its future around an all-electric landscape. This is why the company started investing billions of dollars into its massive Gigafactory in 2014, which many myopic skeptics had labeled as "cash burn." It was indeed a very long-term investment which will serve Tesla and its shareholders as a significant moat for years to come, as I discussed in my comprehensive article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition.

In contrast, Ford (F) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) continue to predict (read: hope) that hybrid powertrains will play a larger role than all-electric vehicles in the future. Ford included the following graph in its latest strategy plan:

As the above graph shows, Ford's management expects ICE to comprise one third of the market in 2030. In addition, Ford's management expects internal combustion engines to be included in at least another one third of the market, which it allocates to hybrid vehicles.

Similarly, Ola Källenius, who is responsible for Group Research at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, recently said the following about his company's electric vehicle efforts:

I’m sure that the combustion engines will still be around for a long time to come. In the year 2025 we are looking at a sales share of up to 25% for the purely battery-electric cars. This automatically means that at least 75% will still have a combustion engine on board – also combined with electric, naturally.

This is simply not correct. A sales share of up to 25% for all-electric vehicles does not "automatically" mean that at least 75% will still have a combustion engine on board. It can also mean that Daimler's market share will be slashed to just one-quarter of what it is today in an all-electric future.

Similarly, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VLKAY) also expects its all-electric vehicles to comprise only 25% of its overall sales by 2025.

Bottom Line

The uniformity of traditional automakers' conservative growth projections for all-electric vehicles is surprising, despite the fact that all-electric vehicles are clearly growing at a significantly quicker rate, while "Osborning" hybrid vehicles.

I suggest investors keep a close eye on this trend in the coming months.

