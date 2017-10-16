Timing The Market Or Time In The Market Part 2: Revenge Of The Bargain Hunters

In my last article, I discovered—a bit to my dismay—that “buying low” might underperform dollar-cost averaging (and worse still, “buying high”) in certain situations. Much of the subsequent feedback I got suggested the limited timeframe utilized for the analysis was insufficient for generalizability, and there were questions about the directionality of observed volatility. Others still wondered about the average cost basis for shares purchased in the experiment, and wondered if this might be a source of outperformance.

I decided to repeat the experiment again to determine if it really was time in the market, and not timing. As before, I wanted to see whether a forward-looking, rule-based strategy might produce better results than simple dollar-cost averaging (“DCA”), or if the simplest strategy—just mechanically buying on schedule, once a month—would win out again. Here’s how things turned out.

The Experiment

Let’s once again take some imaginary investors. This time, we’re starting out in the mid-90s, when the biggest video game console was the Sega Genesis (though the first Playstation wasn’t far away), there were these new shows on television called Friends and ER, and Donald Trump was still just New York tabloid fodder. These investors are at the mid-point of their careers, and are contributing regularly to their S&P 500 index fund (SPY). Each investor starts out with $0 in their brokerage accounts, but adds to it monthly, adjusting their contributions for inflation. As before, regardless of how each investor times their purchases, they hold their shares all the way through to the present time, and retain all dividend payments.

Here are our investors:

Donna prefers not to think about her investments, and immediately purchases shares of the S&P 500 on the first of the month, regardless of other factors. Peggy thinks that the S&P 500 should trade around an historical median price-to-earnings ratio, and will only buy shares if the index is trading below a trailing median P/E, which she calculates yearly. If the index is trading above this, she keeps the cash in her brokerage account as dry powder, which she subsequently deploys all at once at the next available buying opportunity. Teddy is a bit fancier: he only purchases shares of the S&P 500 if the sum of its long-term annualized earnings-per-share growth rate and dividend yield exceeds the sum of the inflation rate and 10-year treasury yield. If this criterion isn’t met, then he keeps the cash in his brokerage account, and waits to spend it all as soon as the chance appears. Hugo, Heidi, Henry, and Helga believe in buying the market near its highs, but each takes a bit of a different tack. Hugo only buys at 10-year highs; Henry, Helga, and Heidi each only buy at 5, 3, and 1-year highs, respectively. (To keep them straight from now on, each will be denoted with their respective intervals. So Hugo-10, Henry-5, Helga-3, and Heidi-1.) Each only buys once a month if the market is within 5% of the trailing interval high level, and waits—some more patiently than others—to deploy accumulated cash until the appropriate time. Conversely, fellow investors Lisa, Linda, Larry, and Lucas believe only in buying the market near its lows, and each looks at the market differently. Lisa only buys at 10-year lows; Linda, Larry, and Lucas all buy at 5, 3, and 1-year lows (As before, we’ll keep them straight by denoting their respective intervals: Lisa-10, Linda-5, Larry-3, and Lucas-1). Each investor buys once monthly if the market is within 5% of the interval low level, and if no purchase is made, accumulates cash.

As in our prior experiment, each investor decides once a month if they’ll deploy accumulated cash to buy the S&P 500 index fund based upon the above respective criteria. Each starts by contributing about $2,000 a month initially, which they adjust upward based upon yearly inflation rates. As before, accumulated cash is deployed all at once, so if an investor’s criteria are met and they’ve accumulated a cool $100,000 in cash, the entire sum is used in one fell swoop—torpedoes and future volatility be damned. At the same time, all our investors are tremendously disciplined: they don’t mind waiting months, even years to buy a stock, and will hold on to their cash if their buying criteria aren’t met.

With those stipulations in mind, here’s how each investor would have performed for the period between 1994 to present day. Over this time, each investor puts about $790,000 into their brokerage accounts. When each investor opens their accounts as of last week, here’s what they could expect to see:

(Price and dividend data from Yahoo!Finance. Treasury rates, inflation rates, and EPS data from multipl.com. All calculations by author.)

It comes as no surprise that with so much money invested over such a long period of time that each of our investors has become quite rich. Teddy’s idiosyncratic strategy has netted him the most by a considerable margin, though Donna and Lisa have done quite well for themselves. On the other hand, while nobody is shedding a tear for poor Larry and Hugo, each of them is short about $200,000 relative to their peers over this time. Keep in mind that none of our investors can claim to be a better stock picker than his or her peers; each was content to achieve “merely” market-level returns by buying the stock market in general. It’s worth noting that a lump-sum purchase achieving annualized rates of total return for the share-weighted time each of our investors held their investments would be expected to be worth anywhere from around $1.26 million to $1.96 million, and average about $1.69 million. That the lowest-performing investors here outperformed this expectation shows that there is power to scaling purchases over time, regardless of the strategy utilized, and that it is apparently possible to beat the market by buying the market, as strange as that sounds.

While annualized rates of return over this entire time look similar, we get a better sense how each investor performed with their purchases by examining their share-weighted annualized rate of return, and then adjusting those rates for subsequent negative volatility. Here are the annualized rates of return for each investor:

Lisa’s outperformance really stands out here, as her nearly 20% annualized return on purchases practically laps the field. Remarkably, most of the other strategies look to have achieved similar rates of return on capital deployed as Donna’s dollar-cost-averaging strategy, suggesting that timing may not necessarily be of spectacular consequence.

That’s not to say that timing doesn’t matter, though. A look at average price per share purchased shows that the average share cost correlates imperfectly with subsequent performance.

Avg Cost Per Share Cost Per Share Rank Performance Performance Rank Donna $1,157 7 9.12% 9 Teddy $1,002 4 12.40% 2 Peggy $1,062 5 10.12% 5 Hugo-10 $1,306 11 9.04% 10 Lisa-10 $752 1 19.41% 1 Henry-5 $1,262 10 9.15% 7 Linda5 $898 2 12.21% 3 Helga-3 $1,212 8 9.13% 8 Larry-3 $999 3 10.59% 4 Heidi-1 $1,155 6 9.32% 6 Lucas-1 $1,249 9 8.81% 11

So, Lisa—buying at 10-year lows—manages to time things amazingly well and pays an average price about 30% lower than her colleagues. It’s hard to lose when everybody else must run 4 laps and you’ve only got to run 3. But price isn’t everything: Teddy’s average price ends up being higher than both Linda’s and Larry’s, and yet somehow his total performance ends up being about 20 to 100 basis points higher. Similarly, though Henry ends up paying the second-highest average price for his shares, he manages to beat 4 of his colleagues, including dollar-cost-averaging Donna and the just-plain-unlucky Lucas.

Achieving Lisa and Teddy’s rates of return does require, however, a strong willingness to wait.

Though Donna and Harry can get their money to work right away, other investors exhibit considerable more patience. Despite starting in 1994, Teddy doesn’t make his first purchase until after the tech crash in 2002, and only adds on the rest of his purchases around the subsequent financial crisis and again around 2011. Lisa exhibits even more, quite possibly superhuman patience, content to stick money basically into savings until right around the financial crisis, when she puts most of her capital to work. From there, she rides the subsequent wave upward and basically never looks back.

You get a better sense of just how otherworldly Lisa had to be to achieve her returns when you look at the total number of stock purchases made and the average investment per purchase:

# Puchases $ Average Purchase % Total Investment Donna 283 $2,801 0.35% Teddy 67 $11,832 1.49% Peggy 132 $6,006 0.76% Hugo-10 138 $5,745 0.72% Lisa-10 10 $79,275 10.00% Henry-5 154 $5,148 0.65% Linda5 16 $49,547 6.25% Helga-3 184 $4,308 0.54% Larry-3 20 $39,638 5.00% Heidi-1 214 $3,704 0.47% Lucas-1 49 $16,179 2.04%

Over a 20+-year span, Lisa-10 pulls the trigger on stocks exactly 10 times, and each time jumps in with high conviction. I’m not sure there are many investors who are willing to sink 10% of their total investment portfolio in at a go, and then only a few times over a couple decades—even Warren Buffett doesn’t have that sort of discipline. Linda and Larry also show remarkable stick-to-it-ive-ness, though the overall trend is clear: the more purchases made, the more performance begins to resemble dollar-cost averaging, and the less of strategy premium to be gained.

But as we saw last time, buying stocks at 52-week lows produced excess volatility, which dampened even further the already middling returns associated with the “buy-low” strategy. Lisa may have seen some amazing returns on capital, but did she have to stomach a lot of negative volatility to do it? As it turns out, probably not. The others, though, were not quite so lucky.

That’s right: Lisa’s negative subsequent volatility clocks in about 80% lower than that of her peers. In general, the “buy-high” crowd have lower subsequent downward volatility rates (9.0%) than the “buy low” crowd (9.8%), though Lisa’s performance is a significant outlier. Poor Peggy, despite buying stocks when they are ostensibly “fairly valued” by historical estimates, suffers greater subsequent downward volatility than anybody else. And the performance gap between Lisa and Peggy—actually, Lisa and the rest of the pack in general—becomes stark once this information is used to add further context to total return. One of these things is not like the others.

Obviously, much of Lisa’s outperformance in this area is because of the dampening effects of holding onto so much cash, but even following her purchases, her “buy-low” strategy leads her to purchase stocks when it seems that they don’t have much further to drop. Her outperformance is so great that it may be worth taking her out of the picture for a moment so we can see how the runners-up did in comparison with each other:

Looking at the remaining investors makes it clear that Teddy hasn’t been doing too poorly either, with a ratio of about 1.5. For the other market timers, it looks like duration is the key. Buy-high timers did very slightly better when selecting shorter intervals for evaluation, but the opposite is true for buy-low timers. Though Linda’s ratio of 1.27 comes in a respectable 3rd place, her compatriot Lucas—buying at 52-week lows—fares the worst of the entire bunch (with a ratio of only 0.86).

Limiting subsequent downward volatility of purchases isn’t the only reason to hold onto cash, however. Though our previous experiment demonstrated that cash drag can be a significant risk, especially over long periods, holding onto cash limits the effect of additional declines in stock prices that could happen. For example, while most stocks eventually recovered after declining significantly during the early 2000s tech bubble and the late 2000s financial crisis, no one could tell at the time just how much further they would drop. Having 100% equity exposure might be nice to take advantage of growth when it’s there, but could lead to a hasty decision in the event of widespread panic. Conversely, a portfolio with a built-in buffer might be lead an investor to have the wherewithal to weather a significant market downturn and not give in to despair. (There’s a clip of Jim Cramer that I remember watching in which, amid the 2009 crash and after having spent the past year telling folks to load up on stocks, Mr. Cramer advises his viewers to dump their holdings near what would prove to be the bottom.) I calculated the average effects on a portfolio strategy if there were, say, a 30% drop in equity prices:

Teddy and Lisa’s strategy of holding onto cash means that, in general, they don’t have to worry quite as much at any given time about a huge crash in the stock market. Chances are, they’ll be waiting for it with bated breath. In the meantime, strategies that maintain nearly 100% exposure to equities without cash reserves—Donna’s, obviously, but also Heidi’s as well—find themselves wholly subject to the whims of the market.

We can combine each of these metrics to arrive at a final grade for each investor and their strategy: Risk-adjusted, share weighted annualized total return divided by average exposure to a 30% drawdown. The resulting grade reflects not only opportunities for outsized capital gains but also the protection from subsequent volatility and risk of substantial decline in the event of a market crash.

Obviously, Lisa is the big winner here. She’s Lebron James and the others are, I suppose, a high school junior varsity bowling team. Using a table helps bring relative performance into better focus:

Rank Investor Risk-Return Ratio 1 Lisa-10 18.42 2 Teddy 2.47 3 Linda5 1.80 4 Larry-3 1.46 5 Hugo-10 1.13 6 Henry-5 1.11 7 Peggy 1.09 8 Helga-3 1.07 9 Heidi-1 1.06 10 Lucas-1 1.04 11 Donna 0.99

Teddy’s performance stands out better now, but it’s also notable that basically all strategies perform the same or better than Donna’s dollar-cost averaging strategy on a risk-adjusted basis. While not outperforming to the same extent as Lisa, Linda’s 5-year low strategy holds up well, and doesn’t require her to exhibit saint-like patience to execute, either. (Unfortunately, there’s no objective measure for tolerance to pain, boredom, or jealousy that I know of that’s routinely used in financial metrics.)

Conclusion

I find these results rather interesting. In contrast to my previous article on this subject, dollar-cost-averaging is decidedly not the runaway winner here. DCA comes away near the top in terms of total return, but loses a lot of ground when it comes to volatility and downside protection. Though it is evident that by spreading purchases around, one begins to mimic the performance of DCA, adherence to a simple set of criteria can be enough to outperform dollar-cost averaging on a risk-adjusted basis in many instances. The data suggest that buying high is probably worse than buying low. And while you probably knew that, the data also show, conversely, that unless you are buying at significant multi-year lows, you can expect your volatility to be higher than average. Beware, it seems, of trying to catch falling knives.

The data also suggest that while DCA may not be the most optimal strategy to generate outsized risk-adjusted returns, it may be the most optimal strategy for most investors who wish to invest regularly and mechanically, without having to worry excessively about if their strategy is “winning.” It is notable that DCA, on a share-weighted basis, outperforms most lump sum purchases over a similarly weighted time, and therefore is one way of “beating the market.” Finally, while such a strategy might expose investors to increased volatility, the total returns of DCA remain difficult (in fact, nearly impossible) to beat. It thus remains a highly reasonable approach for most investors.

That said, however, buying low can be a winner too, if strategy adherents are both a) willing to wait for the market to test lows of a great enough interval and b) if investors are supplied with sufficient patience and courage. Having recently tested BuyandHold2012’s mantra in another article, it bears mentioning that he hates buying near all-time highs, and prefers to buy at multi-year lows. The data suggest that he may be, in fact, right to do so, as the subsequent outperformance can be—if one is patient enough—sufficient to offset the effects of cash drag. And for investors who are more risk-averse, a portfolio weighted entirely in equities can be nerve-wracking; these data suggest that, depending on the strategy utilized, a cash balance may be a useful buffer and worth paying for. Holding out for bargains can be worth it, but only if you wait long enough.

The chief question seems to be if the performance premium enjoyed by some of the strategies described here—or any strategy, really—is really all that valuable. I doubt most investors who buy the S&P 500 index are the type to wait several years in between stock purchases and are willing to commit large wads of cash to those purchases with high conviction. Those who are probably enjoy large, outsize returns. The rest of us who aren’t, though, probably end up making par, at best. If buying at 10-year lows were easy, most of us would be doing it by now.

Finally: I’m not sure how to explain the outperformance of Teddy’s “T-bill” strategy. He makes a goodly number of purchases over time, and his average investment size is not an unreasonable one for retail investors with patience. And yet his strategy ends up performing well on basically all aspects: total return, volatility, and protection from downside risk. I’m not sure why it worked in this experiment, or if would work in most other instances. That is perhaps worth exploring more in depth.