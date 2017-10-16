“Don’t believe the hype, it’s a sequel”

--Don’t Believe The Hype, Public Enemy, 1988

It was not that long ago that Amazon shook the retail world with its acquisition of Whole Foods. The grocery store world was supposedly changing for good with the entry of the online retail giant into the highly competitive bricks-and-mortar grocery business. But with a few months under our belts now since Amazon closed its Whole Foods merger with great media fanfare, it is worthwhile to check in to see how the world has actually changed.

How’s It Going?

Upon visiting a few of my local grocery store this past weekend nearly two months after the completion of the Amazon (AMZN) Whole Foods merger, the lack of any “Store Closing” signs or any discernable changes in my inability to find a parking spot anywhere even remotely close to the entrance got me to thinking. Exactly how is it going with "the most overhyped company in the world's" supposed immediate rise to global grocery store dominance with its recent purchase of niche, high end specialty grocery store chain Whole Foods?

Indeed, I have yet to see the refrigerated Amazon Whole Foods delivery trucks traveling through my neighborhood like I regularly do with Schwan’s, and I know the drones that I heard so much about a few years ago still aren’t dropping off groceries much less anything else in my area or across most of the country just yet, but the merger is still young and such things do take time. And I did receive an online coupon and a call recently from Schwan’s (which has been delivering food to homes across the country for more than a half a century by the way) asking us why we haven’t ordered lately and to let us know our delivery person would be in the area, which suggests that competitors may at least keenly aware of the “Amazon threat”, as we have never received such offers or calls when taking some time off from home delivery in the past (we were big fans of Schwan’s frozen broccoli, but they recently changed it not to our liking, which is why we haven’t ordered recently – absolutely nothing to do with Amazon Whole Foods unless they were the ones that told Schwan’s to change their broccoli, which I’m guessing they did not, although I won't be surprised to read a news report about it somewhere after the publishing of this article - "Amazon Whole Foods Merger Causes Tectonic Shift In Frozen Broccoli Sales!!", but I digress).

My first thought was to pay a visit to the local Whole Foods store. Now the site for our local Whole Foods was first acquired back in the summer of 2015 when it was announced that the forty year old Kmart (SHLD) on the prime real estate in the heart of town would be demolished to make way for the specialty grocer. Construction officially began in the spring of 2016 and the new Whole Foods store that was built in its place looks beautiful. But here’s the only hitch. It’s not yet open. And while word has been conspicuously quiet as to when this store is finally going to open, the latest word is that it’s going to be sometime in 2018. That’s as much as two years since they began building the store. Hopefully the trucks and recent activity in the parking lot of the store are foreshadowing an earlier opening than expected.

So to really investigate for myself the latest in the supposed Amazon Whole Foods revolution, I had to saddle up the proverbial horses and ride nearly an hour away to the closest location. Upon arrival, I was immediately underwhelmed. The parking lot was crowded, but not unusually so given the peak shopping time of my arrival. And it’s not as though I had to trail behind a departing customers to find a decent parking spot in the lot. When entering the store, I found it to be as clean and well presented as I’ve always known Whole Foods to be when having the opportunity to visit (I am an avid consumer of natural and organic food products, so I always enjoy a stop at a Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, or my local Great Pumpkin and Kimberton Whole Foods). And while I did see the new orange signs that I’d been hearing so much about, I frankly didn’t notice much difference on the price change front. Yes, the apples, avocados and eggs were a bit cheaper than I remembered, but they were still more expensive than the equivalent organic items at my local Wegman’s that is my primary grocery destination. Still, it was a great stop and I left with a few specialty items that I’ve been enjoying in the days since.

Of course, one visit to one local Whole Foods is nothing more than an anecdotal data point and a woefully insufficient sample size to draw any conclusions. As a result, I decided to roll up my sleeves upon returning to the computer to dig deeper. And while I found that the prices were indeed lower for goods like avocados and almond milk (I should have checked that out, as I like my almond milk!), the prices across the grocery store are only marginally lower than before at just 1.2% on average according to analysis done by research firm Gordon Haskett and as reported by the Washington Post. Moreover, the prices on items across a number of key segments across it stores have actually risen measurably since the merger was closed nearly two months ago. This includes a 7% increase in the price of frozen foods, a more than 5% jump in the price of snack foods, and a 2% rise in dairy and yogurt prices.

If this is the acceleration in food price deflation that is supposed to bring the margin pressure heat to the likes of General Mills (GIS), I’m thrilled as a long time shareholder. And if this is the type of price slashing that is supposed to transform Whole Foods from a niche retailer with prices that have historically been 15% higher than the grocery industry average to one that is crushing the competition on price, I can’t think that the grocery giants like low cost provider Wal-Mart (WMT) are shaking in their boots just yet. In fact, the folks at WMT might actually be feeling a renewed sense of confidence given their recent gains in online retail, but this is an article for another day.

OK. So prices are pretty much at the same premium point as they were before. Still more expensive than the same organics at the major local grocery stores and likely nothing yet close to even beginning to scratch the surface in inducing shoppers loyal to their current grocery experience to switch. But once again, the merger is still young, so lower prices may come with time. Only time will tell.

Don’t Believe The Hype

Don’t get me wrong. I love Amazon. Loved them before the Amazon Whole Foods merger. Still love them afterwards. Placed an order online for some shirts and socks with them last night as a matter of fact. Of course, I also placed online orders with Kohl’s (KSS), the Gap (GPS), and Target (TGT), but maybe I’m just an old fuddy-duddy for spreading my online orders out across multiple retailers in realizing the lowest price (Amazon won out only for shirts and socks last night with the lion’s share going to the Gap, but once again, I am a sample of one).

But when it comes to grocery, simply don’t believe the hype when it comes to Amazon. This does not mean that they won’t end up being the only seller of groceries on the planet ten years from now. We’ll see. But if the evidence so far is any indication, they have a long way to go in simply making grocery viable – a two decade quest for the company that has proven frustratingly elusive so far – and making the Whole Foods merger work must less achieving total global grocery domination.

And what is truly extraordinary is the unfounded hype that continues to exist in the financial media about the Amazon Whole Foods merger despite the building evidence to the contrary that this may end up being nothing more than a run of the mill merger in an industry that is already well established and extremely competitive.

A quick check of the headlines provides confirmation to this point. Consider the article from Moneywatch headlined Amazon’s Whole Foods is stealing customers from everybody published just last week on October 9. The article cited the customers that had “defected” from major competitors such as Wal-Mart, Kroger (KR), Costco (COST) as well as the niche retailers such as Trader Joe’s and Sprout’s (SFM). But it cited data from the weeks immediately following the announcement of the merger being closed and the prices being slashed. Has a customer defected because they may already shop elsewhere but may happen to only be window shopping to see what all of the media buzz is about associated with the price cuts. The fact that the increase in foot traffic fell from 17% in the first week after the price cuts were announced to just 4% in the third week is telling. Perhaps even more revealing is the anecdotal conclusions that can be drawn from the 23 comments related to the article (as I always say about Seeking Alpha, some of the best information in most any article can be found by readers in the comment section).

Speaking of Costco, let’s consider what took place following their recent earnings “beat” earlier this month. The company’s stock price was taken out to the woodshed on October 6 after announcing a compression in gross margins. But among the reasons for the stock price decline cited in the news release from Yahoo Finance was the following (emphasis added is mine):

“Investors are wary that Costco's business model, which mainly generates revenue through a niche membership club, faces increased competition from online giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which has begun to shake up the grocery space with its acquisition of Whole Foods.”

Really? Is that it? The article continues:

“"We believe near-term sentiment and fear of the long-term impact of Amazon on Costco's business could continue to create an overhang on COST shares and limit valuation upside," BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a pre-earnings client note.”

Yeah, I think the analysts from BMO Capital Markets is on to something. I’m not a Costco shareholder – love the company and hope to have the chance to own the stock someday, but the stock is too rich for my blood given the alternative out there in the space – but anything Amazon related to COST’s stock move that day was driven more by sentiment and fear than by anything related to fundamentals or substance. After all, consider the following point from a grocery price check from JP Morgan Chase released on Friday, October 13, which concluded that grocery prices at 58% cheaper than those at Whole Foods on a per unit basis. Not 1.2% cheaper, mind you, but 58% cheaper. Put differently, if Costco is in New York City in terms of their grocery pricing, Whole Foods is not in Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles or Shanghai. Instead, they are on the planet Neptune. Whole Foods could BOGO everything in their store and still be 8% more expensive for groceries on a per unit basis than Costco. As a result, I think big box, discount wholesaler Costco has much bigger things to worry about than the competitive threat posed by specialty niche, high end grocer Amazon Whole Foods.

Now sentiment and fear can certainly prove particularly punishing on stocks with premium valuations, which is why I seek to avoid such stocks in the current market environment. But it does bring more immediate opportunity for those stocks that are still growing but trading at a deep discount in the current market environment.

Speaking of stocks trading at deep discounts thanks in part to the perceived Amazon threat, consider the report on Bloomberg published October 11 entitled Kroger Must Admit Its Amazon Problem. While tempted to construct a full scale rebuttal to this article given my near polar opposite conclusions after reading this article, I will leave overall conclusions to the individual reader and instead focus on the following excerpt.

“Executives sought to put this framework around the grocer’s current rough patch: Kroger is a 134-year-old company, and retail undergoes shifts every 12 to 15 years. It often takes three to four years to work through those changes, and Kroger is simply in the middle of that work. But the shift to e-commerce is not like the other marketplace ebbs and flows Kroger has weathered over the years. It is a dramatically different business model, with a new set of competitors, logistical hurdles and profitability impediments. If Kroger can’t even recognize that challenge, then I struggle to see how it will work its way out of it.”

First, the author is right that retail is an industry that undergoes shifts every 12 to 15 years, although it should be noted that grocery retail in particular is far more resistant to these shifts over time than the broader industry. This only partially in jest is why shoppers still regularly push carts through stores with wheels that just don’t work as they flip wildly about But even with this qualification, there is a reason why a company like Kroger has successfully grown their grocery business for the past 134 years in surviving past traumas like the Panic of 1907, the depression of 1920, the Great Depression, the hyperinflation of the 1970s, and the financial crisis of a decade ago (same with Wegman’s) when so many others have come and gone along the way. While Amazon is indeed a famous creative destroyer, we must remember that the online retailer is still just a baby when it comes to groceries and to be uncharacteristically blunt they have relatively sucked at it up in their less than two decade history (much shorter than more than thirteen decades) in selling leafy greens so far. Once again, Amazon may eventually unlock the secrets and takeover the grocery world, but they still have A LOT of work to do to even compete, much less thrive, much less dominate.

As for the shift to e-commerce, maybe I’m missing something but Kroger has been providing online home delivery grocery shopping service to its customers for years. I know several people that have used it for some time through Kroger or one of its various brands and they already love it. Could it be done better? Absolutely – just about everything can be done better. But it’s not as though Kroger hasn’t thought about online grocery and home delivery. Because they’re already doing it along with the ability to pick up groceries too at their countlessly many more stores than what Whole Foods has to offer. After all, as cited in a previous article on the topic

So maybe Kroger doesn’t need to admit its Amazon problem because it doesn’t really have an Amazon problem right now or at any point in the near-term future outside of the perception of the financial media and a bunch of folks trapped in their ivory towers in lower Manhattan. And maybe they are already doing some of the things that so many mistakenly think Amazon is bringing to the grocery game for the first time (again, home delivery of groceries is in many ways as old as the grocery business itself). Instead, maybe Kroger has bigger things to worry about than what the investment community is seemingly misunderstanding about their business. And at a more than -30% discount to its average historical valuation for a grocery business that still has strong long-term growth prospects, I am gladly a long-term buyer of Kroger at these price levels despite any short-term sentiment that may dog the stock price in the short-term, particularly in a market where stock prices as a whole are trading at a more than +50% premium. Taking this one step further, I’d say something similar for Target (TGT), which offers a similarly attractive discount in the current market environment.

The Bottom Line

As I stated in a past article on Amazon, the company may eventually over time create a competitive presence in the grocery space to stand alongside the established major grocery retailers that had already moved well in advance of Amazon’s invasion to stave off its competitive threat. But Amazon is not likely dominating the grocery store space any time soon, if ever. And their competitors are likely to continue doing just fine in the meantime as this all plays itself out over time, as one should also never underestimate the ability of the competition to adjust accordingly as they have already been doing so.

In the meantime, don’t believe the hype associated with much of the financial news associated with the progress of the Amazon Whole Foods merger so far, as much of it remains unfounded and conclusions remain far too early to draw any definitive conclusions. If anything, the developments we have seen so far are meaningfully less than moving much less anything earth shattering. But only time will tell how it all plays out, and it will be worth watching how this merger unfolds in the coming years.

Looking beyond Amazon Whole Foods, attractive valuations among individual stocks is certainly difficult to come by in the current market environment. But opportunities created by potentially misguided sentiment and fear in selected segments of the market is where to find them today. It was true of the health care sector (XLV) including major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer (PFE) at the end of 2016 given concerns over the uncertainty associated with health care legislation and the threat of increasing regulation of drug prices, and it is true of grocery and food companies as well as selected retailers. Owning such companies that are currently trading in the face of negative sentiment requires patience, but such is where the best long-term return opportunities reside in the current market environment.

So don’t believe the hype when reading the financial news headlines. Instead, remain diligent, do your own homework, ignore the short-term noise and pursue the substance while protecting against downside risk in working to achieve long-term success.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS,KR,TGT,PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.