Buy Bank Of America

Even though net interest margins are low, Bank of America is poised to go higher.

In this article, I want to elaborate on the bull case of one of the finest stocks on the market: Bank of America (BAC). Both bulls and bears seem to have arguments to 'justify' their positions. However, bears are on very thin ice.

Source: Wikipedia

Loan Growth Is Outperforming

One of the things I am monitoring is credit growth. Commercial & industrial, and consumer loans are big movers of banking earnings. That's why traders got very cautious when consumer credit growth went down from 8.5% in August of 2016 to 4.1% in September of 2016.

Source: FRED

However, Bank of America simply does not care. The latest third quarter earnings showed that consumer banking is seeing 8% year-on-year consumer credit growth which is equal to the 8% increase of GWIM (global wealth and investment management) loans. Deposits are 9% higher in the same period with some outflows from GWIM.

Source: Bank of America Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

In addition to that, it is very important that net charge-offs are down both on a Q/Q and Y/Y base. Net charge-offs are down 0.01 points versus the second quarter of this year and 0.01 points below the third quarter of 2016. This is not an amazing improvement but a sign that the consumer is not weakening as many were expecting in the first quarter of this year. These are not signs that we are facing imminent consumer losses in my opinion.

Source: Bank of America Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

Net Interest Yield Is Not Improving

However, one of the things that has to go up is the net interest yield. Especially given the obvious fact that Bank of America is highly depending on loan growth and interest yield margins.

The net interest yield was 2.36% in the third quarter. This is 0.02 points above the second quarter but still 0.03 points below the first quarter. We are not getting the uptrend I had hoped to see by now.

Source: Bank of America Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

This should be no surprise given the weak performance of the 10-2 year yield curve. The difference between these two bond yields has fallen to 0.77 which is the third time we are seeing these low levels this year.

However, just shorting Bank of America because of a likely underperformance is too easy as I am about to show you.

Growth Is What Counts

I've mentioned before that the US economy is growing at full speed - at least in terms of sentiment. The ISM manufacturing index hit a 13-year high in September at 60.2 points.

One of the things I look for in ISM/NMI reports are the comments from professionals/managers. Finance & insurance industry comments were very positive in September as you can see below.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

Both current business results and the forecast are above estimates so far. Note that this happens while the yield curve keeps flattening(!).

That's why I added both the Bank of America stock price and the yield curve to the table above. The stock price is going up while the yield curve is flattening. This is backed because outperforming economic performance is boosting loan growth and asset management which offsets slightly lower net interest margins.

One Last Graph & Conclusion

Let's look at the ratio between banking stocks (KBE) and the S&P 500 and the ratio between Bank of America and the S&P 500 (lower part of the graph). We are seeing something that is quite typical for this stock. It is able to shrug off the negative influence from a lower yield curve. Even during times of a slowing economy (2014 & 2015).

To me, this adds to the bull case in the sense that you won't be effected by the lower yield curve as much as 'other' banking stocks. However, you will get the rewards once the yield curve increases. And in the current environment of a fast growing economy, high finance sentiment and a rising loan portfolio, I don't think there are many stocks that add value like Bank of America.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my article in the comment section below. I highly appreciate your input.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.