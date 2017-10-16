The CSX Anomaly

Where are the customer complaints rising to the same level from other classes?

Overview

CSX (CSX) has been in the news a lot recently. Unfortunately, the news has been highly critical of the company's transition to precision scheduled railroading and the customer issues that it has caused. CSX has complied with the Surface Transportation Board's ((STB)) requests to more closely monitor customer complaints and operations to show progress. Last week's testimony was the most recent discussion on this topic.

Cutting to the chase, this entire ordeal is about customer service and operating efficiency. This is an important occurrence because customers can choose to shift business away from CSX. Competing classes such as Norfolk Southern (NSC) provide equivalent services and historically, customers have shifted back and forth between companies. A similar phenomenon has occurred between BNSF (BRK.B) and Union Pacific (UNP), as well as between Canadian National (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP).

I am not here to talk about CSX losing customers, which could eventually still come back at some point. Reputation is important, but all classes have gone through points in time where reputation was poor and improvements were made to win back business.

What I am interested in is CSX's new performance metrics which paint an improving picture, yet there are still customer complaints from significant customers. Both Cargill and DowDupont (DWDP) expressed concerns regarding CSX's service, irrespective of the transition. Customers within chemical and agricultural sectors to the automotive industry and steel producers stated that disruptions continue to create costly logistical headaches.

As of CSX's most recent report, customer inquiries have decreased substantially from the previous peak earlier in the year. As CSX states, delayed cars remain the most frequent concern, but have returned to normal levels at less than 1 percent of traffic. This should instill confidence for the STB as they would be hard-pressed to punish any rail operator under such operating conditions.

In line with the strong decline in customer complaints has been the inverse improvement for CSX's trains speeds. Through the first week of October, year-over-year (YoY) performance was up over 9 percent from 2016, led by coal, grain and ethanol results. This was an increase from last week's 4.5 percent result.

But looking to CSX's direct competitor, Norfolk Southern, the opposite has occurred. During July when CSX's results were witnessed double-digit YoY declines, Norfolk Southern's results were in the low negative numbers. Today, Norfolk Southern's results have declined to a current weekly result of -12 percent from last year. This is a stark contrast to CSX's improvements, but we should remember that these measures are no longer comparable.

While not as extreme, both Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Union Pacific have also witnessed declining performance into the fall. BNSF has been less impacted from a service perspective, but when including these four rail operators with comparable metrics, the trend has been opposite of CSX.

Even when looking to the Canadian rails which have similarly developed separate performance measures, both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific have witnessed declining service performance from the mid to high negative single digits.

Putting it all together, performance for the most recent two weeks of train speed performance has been as follows:

BNSF -1.2 and 0 percent

Canadian National -7.7 and -7.1 percent

Canadian Pacific -2.6 and -5.1 percent

CSX 4.5 and 9.2 percent

Kansas City Southern -2.8 and -4.6 percent

Norfolk Southern -9.4 and -11.9 percent

Union Pacific -1.5 and -3.4

Considering that Norfolk Southern operates in the same geography and that the current performance levels are at a point where CSX was called out and customer complaints more than doubled, it is interesting that we are not seeing any similar scrutiny.

From a carload perspective, through Week 40, performance has been as follows:

BNSF 6.1 percent

Canadian National 11.5 percent

Canadian Pacific 3.9 percent

CSX 0.6 percent

Kansas City Southern 4.6 percent

Norfolk Southern 4.6 percent

Union Pacific 2 percent

Clearly, there is an inverse relationship with increasing rail traffic and train speeds. This dynamic is likely the cause for why CSX has seen increasing customer dissatisfaction, while other rails have not. CSX has had the lowest increase of traffic during 2017, yet train speeds deteriorated significantly. During weeks 30 through 34 where CSX's customer complaints peaked, traffic was up 0.6 percent YoY, hardly an amount justified double-digit speed declines.

The other anomaly for CSX adjusted operating metrics, is that Week 40's carload traffic spiked substantially largely driven by the surge in intermodal demand from seaport twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) traffic. Total traffic was up over 6 percent YoY. Norfolk Southern's total traffic surged even higher by 8 percent as the company has stronger market share for intermodal. Despite this correlation, CSX's trains speeds were higher by over 9 percent, while Norfolk Southern's were lower by -12 percent.

Norfolk Southern's grain unit and manifest train speed performance has been strongly impacted by increasing traffic, down -17 and -15 percent as of the most recent week. These numbers have eclipsed CSX's worse speed performance as indicated by the adjusted measures, but were more in line with CSX's comparable results which are no longer reported as of Aug. 11.

Summary

CSX's adjusted measures do not paint as clear of a picture despite the fact that on paper they show substantial improvement. The company's reputation is tainted today, but this does not create a fundamental risk for the long term.

Despite having substantial customer complaints and underperforming Norfolk Southern and all other classes from a traffic perspective, CSX is still atop all industry peers for stock price performance in 2017. There are not many options to move goods for the eastern U.S. region; you either chose CSX, Norfolk Southern, or the trucking industry, depending upon your shipments. As such, CSX's cost-cutting measures are expected to lead to higher profitability - margin expansion potential has trumped market share and operational efficiency declines.

