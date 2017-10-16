LTC Properties: 4.8 Percent Yielding Monthly-Paying Health Care REIT

Reliable dividend coverage and history of dividend growth support an investment LTC Properties and tilt the odds in favor of a rising ‘yield on cost’ over time.

The company is well-positioned to capture growth in the senior-focused health care market through its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living properties.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a promising REIT in the health care sector that I think makes an attractive value proposition to income investors looking out for reliable dividend payments. Health care REITs benefit from one of the biggest megatrends of our time: Rising senior-related health care costs. LTC Properties is in a good position to continue to grow and pay shareholders a growing dividend over time.

Megatrend: Rising Health Care Costs For Seniors

Health care REITs occupy a particularly attractive niche in the REIT sector. This is because the share of elderly adults as part of the U.S. population is projected to grow strongly in the next several decades. People in the Western world live longer than ever which sets the base for continued growth in the health care REIT sector. As a matter of fact, the 85+ age cohort is the fast growing 'elderly demographic', according to a 2013 Congressional Budget Office report.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Health care REITs such as LTC Properties are uniquely positioned to capture the associated demand growth for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties is not the largest player in the health care REIT sector, but the company has aggressively grown in the past, investing a substantial amount of money into the expansion of its real estate portfolio.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties' real estate portfolio consists of 97 skilled-nursing and 103 assisted living facilities at the end of the second quarter. The portfolio is widely diversified across the United States.

Source: LTC Properties

LTC Properties also has a diversified operator base. Health care REITs have to strike a balance between building tight relationships with operators but also not becoming too dependent on them. LTC Properties' largest operator is Prestige Healthcare, which accounts for 16.2 percent of the REIT's annual income.

Source: LTC Properties

No Major Near-Term Lease Maturities

LTC Properties has no significant lease expirations in the REIT's real estate maturity schedule until 2024. In other words, the health care REIT has no significant cash flow risks stemming from the lease side of its business.

Source: LTC Properties

Low And Stable FFO Payout Ratio

LTC Properties easily covers its dividend, therefore making the health care REIT a top choice for income investors betting on sustainable, long-term dividend growth.

LTC Properties has consistently covered its (growing) dividend with funds from operations while FFO per-share has grown at a steady rate, too.

Source: Achilles Research

LTC Properties' FFO payout ratio has been quite stable, too, reliably falling into a range of 70-73 percent in the last eight quarters. The low FFO payout ratio implies a high margin of dividend safety.

Source: LTC Properties

Having potential to grow the dividend is always good, but did LTC Properties actually raise its dividend in the past (a predictor of future dividend growth)?

Yes, it did! LTC Properties has a convincing record of growing its dividend year after year (note: no dividend cut during the 2008-09 recession), making the health care REIT a preferred investment for a DGI portfolio.

Source: LTC Properties

Valuation And Yield

LTC Properties is sensibly valued given its exposure to the megatrend of rising senior-related health care spending, low FFO payout ratio, and demonstrated history of growing its dividend. Income investors pay 14.9x Q2-17 run-rate funds from operations for LTC Properties' dividend stream. Based on today's share price of $47.23, an investment throws off a 4.83 percent dividend.

Your Takeaway

LTC Properties is poised to profit from the projected growth in the 85+ age demographic over the next couple of decades with its portfolio of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The health care REIT has aggressively invested into its real estate portfolio which will serve the company well in meeting growing demand for its properties, long term. LTC Properties has robust dividend coverage stats and growing FFO, both of which support the dividend. LTC Properties has a history of paying shareholders a growing dividend over time, too. Shares are not expensive nor cheap, selling for less than 15x run-rate FFO. The icing on the cake: The health care REIT pays a $0.19/share dividend on monthly basis. Buy for income and long term capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.