LiveXLive Media Tries To Entertain Investors With IPO

LiveXLive Media (OTCPK:LIVX) is an online media and entertainment company specializing in music. They bring live streaming and on-demand content to music consumers. As they summarize in their prospectus:

"We are one of the world's only premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. We intend to fill a market void by becoming a central content, information and transaction hub for music consumers and industry stakeholders around the world. We are geared for the digital generation, and our mission is to bring the experience of live music and entertainment to internet users by delivering live streamed and on demand content to nearly any internet-connected screen. Our goal is to become a leading destination for premium music video content on the internet by continuing to aggregate and create our content, including through strategic acquisitions. We are also building a proprietary engagement platform that we believe will attract and retain users, which we believe will allow us to collect valuable user data and monetize our growing content library through subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and e-commerce."

The key to LiveXLive Media's business is content. They believe that music-related content can be created and/or acquired at much less cost than other media products. For example, festivals can give them the opportunity to capture live performances of several artists at a reasonable cost. LiveXLive Media also plans to acquire low-cost non-performance music content, such as artist interviews.

The next part to their business is the content distribution. They currently deliver their service via website, however last month they released LXL App for Android and iOS. By the end of their year they plan to release applications for Roku (ROKU), AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Fresh Acquisitions

Just last month LiveXLive Media announced the acquisition of two companies; SNAP Interactive (OTCQB:STVI) and Slacker Radio. The combined total of the acquisitions amounts to $84 million. As laid out in their prospectus, the proceeds raised from the IPO will be used to fund both of these acquisitions, along with working capital and general corporate purposes. But that's not LiveXLive Media's only recent acquisition. Only 5 months ago they announced the acquisition of Wantickets, an online event marketing and ticketing company. Although the acquisitions seem to complement their business, the SNAP Interactive and Slacker Radio acquisitions would consume over 90% of the funds raised. This makes them fairly heavy acquisitions for a company of LiveXLive Media's size, and with unknown synergies, it can be an extra layer of risk for investors.

Financials

Due to all of the recent acquisitions, analyzing the financials can be a little irritating. Like I've said, projecting is very difficult because I don't really know the exact synergies these acquisitions will have even though they may look promising from a fundamental standpoint. Below is the 12 month income statement of each including the pro forma.

As you can see, the combined pro forma results aren't currently very pretty. It equates to about a $23.4 million net loss on $68.6 million of revenue. It should be worth noting that the largest loss came from LiveXLive Media, which lost approximately $14.2 million on $225 thousand of revenue. Of the $14.2 million, $8.8 million of it was from non-operating expenses.

What does this all tell us? Not too much. LiveXLive Media is young and doesn't have an operating history to really allow us to analyze any of their financials, and the acquisitions are all currently cash flow negative.

Normally, the pro forma combined balance sheet would look pretty good; strong liquidity, little debt, good stockholders' equity. However, this company is young, burning through cash, and is therefore very speculative. Trying to grow LiveXLive Media means they will likely be raising more money in the not so distant future. I think it's fair to assume that within 4-5 years out this company could end up saddled with some serious debt. The balance sheet may look strong, but I don't think it will be enough to support their future capital needs.

Valuation

At the proposed $12-$14 price range, LiveXLive Media's valuation would come in between $527 - $614 million, with the midpoint being $571 million at $13 per share. That midpoint would represent a price-to-sales ratio above 8. It's a fairly typical offering for a speculative company like LiveXLive Media, however it what exactly are you investing in at 8X sales?

Management

At the end of the day, it comes back to some of the core fundamentals, and I believe the value in LiveXLive Media is going to lie in their management. CEO Robert S. Ellin is managing director of Trinad Capital, which is a hedge fund that invests in micro-cap companies. Trinad Capital is the principal shareholder of LiveXLive Media, which means we can rely on management's interests being aligned with the interests of the shareholders. Combined with his over 20 years of experience in investment and turnarounds, I would feel comfortable with Robert Ellin behind the wheel.

To perhaps balance out the experience a bit, Andy Schuon recently came on board about 6 weeks ago as president. He has direct experience in this space as co-founder and president of REVOLT TV, as well as executive roles with Ticketmaster/Live Nation. I think the two backgrounds of Ellin and Schuon will complement each other nicely and should add some motivation to interested investors.

Conclusion

This is a very speculative play in my opinion. There is not enough operating history to fully gauge what this company is worth and where this company is going. I don't think we can completely ignore the management team either. A lot of these speculative plays come with sub-par management teams, but LiveXLive Media has a team that is experienced and will be shareholder friendly. It's very speculative, so if you do decide to make a play on this IPO, aim for a cheap valuation and play it lightly.

