'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites And Rogues 5 Highest Yield Lowest Priced Net 33% More October 1-Year Gains

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, further quantified the 12 'safer' financial current status. Nine of the 35 FFave stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns, one more was a fund disclosing no such data.

12 of those 35 equities & funds were deemed "safer" dividend dogs by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 10/12/17.

September 15-October 12 Arnold dividend dog "followers" suggested 35 by comments and suggestions. Comments included bad news, so bad stocks made the list as Follower Rogues (FoFav vs FoRo).

The Follower Selection Process

From now on, when readers send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, any dividend stock mentioned may be included in a future follower favorite feature like this one. Therefore both rogue and real favorites will appear on these lists in the future.

Here are the top Gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data October 12, 2017...

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 5.6% To 30.84% Net Gains For Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Real & Rogue FFave Dogs By October 2018

Eight of ten top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFave dogs were verified as the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" FoFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for October, 2018:

Chico's FAS (CHS) netted $308.38 based on target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (CBL.TO) was projected to net $197.14, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) was projected to net $185.46, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource (ARLP] was projected to net $156.85, based on dividends, and median target price from five analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PSEG.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $145.78, based on the no price targets from any analysts, just annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PEGI.

JM Smucker (SJM) was projected to net $132.91, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) was projected to net $132.29, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) netted $81.72 based on target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBY) was projected to net $58.57, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) was projected to net $56.44, based on a target price estimate from thirty-four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 14.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight Sectors Represented By "Safer" October Dividend Follower Faves & Rogues

Of eleven sectors, eight were represented by the 12 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 12 'safer' dividend follower favorite dogs by sector showed: financial services (3); industrials (1); real estate (1); energy (1); utilities (1); communication services (1); consumer cyclical (2); consumer defensive (2), basic materials (0), healthcare (0) technology (0) .

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 35 follower favorites & rogues from which these twelve were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 12 follower favorite dogs report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Nine of the 35 were disqualified due to negative returns in the past year, one other was a fund using different reporting methods.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by any board of directors directing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital, Inc. (PSEC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $0.083 to $0.06 in September.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed nine stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (11) An 7.12% Median Target Price Upside and (12) 12.3% Net Gain From 12 "Safer" FFave Upside Dogs Come September, 2018

"Safer" FFave top ten stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 12, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 5.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price was predicted to rise 7.3% in the coming year. Notice, price is $250 below dividend forecasts , so no over-sold condition for these 10 "Safer' Dividend Follower Favorite top yield dogs is predicted. This is unlike the Dow and S&P500 aristocrats top ten over-sold/over-priced condition.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered A Big Lower Price Bargain In 5 Follower Favorite "Safe" Dividend Stocks To October, 2018

Ten "Safe" dividend top dogs for October 12 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FFave dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FFave "Safer"dividend Dogs Would Deliver (13) 17.06% VS. (14) 12.84% Net Gains for All Ten by October 12, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" October kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 32.83% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The third lowest priced "follower fave" dog, Chico's FAS (CHS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.84%.

Ten FFave/Rogue "Safer" Dividend Dogs Saw 32.83% more Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" safe dogs as of October 12 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Chico's FAS (CHS); Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBY); Callidus Capital (CBL.TO), with prices ranging from $6.22 to $10.27.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for October 12 were: Ship Finance Intl (SFL); Pattern Energy Group (PEGI); First National Financial (FN.TO); BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BEC); TC Pipelines (TCP), whose prices ranged from $14.60 to $54.17.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-October, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FFave dog 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.