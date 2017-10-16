Risk Your Retirement For A Few (Potential) Percentage Points? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Ronald Surz looks at four ways to reduce risk at the riskiest stage of one’s financial life, highlighting the most effective of the bunch.

When is a risk worth taking? When is a cost worth paying? These are the essential questions an investor – any human being, really – must always be asking. This goes well beyond deciding which stocks to buy – this concerns your life. The weightiest consideration in life in terms of its financial impact is withdrawal from the workforce – when people must learn to make do with all the wealth they have amassed in their working years. Not everyone, unfortunately, succeeds at learning these lessons, at balancing these risks and costs – and that is the subject of two thoughtful articles on Seeking Alpha today.

Dirk Cotton, in the first of these two articles, makes the point that investors who spend down assets to the point of bankruptcy are not always acting irrationally, as we might assume. He gives examples of people who run up credit card debt – not for luxuries but for food and clothing – or who take out a reverse mortgage and end up ceding their homes because moving out (thus triggering the bank’s right to foreclose) is the rational choice for one or another reason. Cotton writes:

I…prefer to believe that most people would note their deteriorating finances and reduce spending in time, but retirees with more limited resources might end up in a spending trap in which their portfolio's death march is the best of a poor set of choices. They might also fall victim to the ‘boiling frog’ scenario in which the deterioration is so gradual that it fails to set off trigger points in time.”

Cotton’s preferred approach to retirement spending is variable rather than constant spending. The downside is the fluctuation in your monthly paycheck. But the upside is you can guard against portfolio failure.

Ronald Surz takes a different approach, focusing the bulk of his attention on the retirement risk zone five years before and after retirement. Navigate that treacherous path – fraught as it is with “sequence of returns risk” – and your chances of getting financially upended are greatly reduced. Surz highlights four ways to reduce risk at this stage: through reduced spending; diversification; whole life insurance; and stashing cash. He argues that the last of the bunch is the safest approach, and I agree (although, as I define things, it is merely part and parcel of correct diversification as opposed to the definition of diversification he employs). Surz writes:

The simplest and most dependable way to manage sequence of return risk is to keep your investments safe during the Risk Zone that spans the five years before and after retirement. This will of course create opportunity costs if markets perform well, but it is a price well worth paying because you only get to do this once.”

And that brings me back to the questions at the start of this article. Investing, and life in general, is all about cost-benefit analysis – the simple calculations people make about trade-offs. It’s not complicated at all. You simply look at the cost of an item against its rewards, or the rewards of an item against its benefits.

The market has done fabulously well over the past eight-plus years. You want that benefit to continue. But if the item in question is a comfortable retirement – a rather fundamental “item” that one really can’t afford to risk because in the normal course of events work opportunities diminish in one’s later years – then it seems the cost of failure is simply too high for the reward of an extra few percentage points of gain.

For those who doubt that the tantalization of getting every extra basis point of gain obliterates appropriate caution, look no further than the second comment on Surz’s article, which begins:

The biggest risk is being uninvested right now - if you have any cash, get it into the market as quickly as possible - all of it - hurry up - don't hold back a penny, not one red cent. Do not wait for the dip that is never coming.”

I agree that investors should invest, but “all of it,” and in a hurry, and even those at the most vulnerable point of their financial lives? No advanced math – not even elementary arithmetic – is required for the most critical investing questions. All we need is a little bit of judgment – the ability to evaluate our potential gains against our potential losses.

