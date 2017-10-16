Geopolitical Issues In Iraq Sends Oil Higher

The market has not priced in a geopolitical risk premium, and it looks increasingly likely that it should.

The risk of disruptions are high, but the longer geopolitical issues are more troubling.

Oil prices are starting the day higher on the heels of escalating tensions in Iraq. The Kurdistan Referendum at the end of September was expected to be followed by harsh rhetoric stances from both the Iraqi government and the Kurds.

So far, there have been no damages reported to oil infrastructure, and Kurdistan oil flow remains unchanged. But increasing escalation puts about ~400k b/d at risk of being disrupted.

Here's a great map from Platts of the key pipelines at risk:

Initially following the referendum, Iraqi government and Turkey played hardball claiming that they could threaten disruption of Kurd's oil exports. Although nothing has been done up till the weekend, things are starting to escalate. On Sunday, Iraq's PM, Al-Abadi, ordered that Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to retake government facilities and oil/gas related infrastructure around Kirkuk. This resulted in fear that some of the infrastructure could be damaged if violence takes place.

But the big issue in our view isn't the short-term oil production disruption caused by any fighting from the Kurds and Iraqis, it's the long-term stability issue of Iraq.

Iraq is a major oil producer with some ~4.6 million b/d of production, and is currently the second largest OPEC producer behind Saudi Arabia.

There are important geopolitical implications to understand from this. Not only is oil supply at risk of being disrupted, but the disunity of Iraq bodes badly for Middle East peace in the years ahead.

But for readers wondering the relevant impact of this news story to your investment, it has much more to do with the way the market views geopolitical risk in the context of geopolitical risk premium in oil prices.

As we have noted in the past, it appears that the market is giving a zero for geopolitical risk premium in oil despite tensions rising with Iran and now with the Kurds and Iraqis. In a weekend special report, we noted that the complacency is still everywhere with regards to non-OPEC supply growth for 2018, but what will need to happen to shake the markets out of the current conundrum?

