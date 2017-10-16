The Online Wild West Is Over - Facebook Finally Implements Content Moderation

Facebook will need to be wary however on not over-restricting political content, which may severely damage its user traffic.

However longer-term user activity and advertising revenue will likely grow as there is increased public trust in the platform's integrity, as well as decreasing regulatory pressure.

Facebook will likely take a near-term hit in advertising revenue as it implements significant new policies on what content is allowed on its platform.

Facebook's "Community Operations" moderation team is reported to be expanding rapidly, from 4,500 people earlier this year to now almost 9,000.

Amid the fallout from the Russia-ad scandal & subsequent congressional investigation, Facebook is exploring ways to revamp content moderation on its platform.

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) looks likely to expand its content-moderation efforts significantly with what looks to be a mixed-impact on future earnings expectations.

Advertising revenue may be slowed or reduced in the short-term as content is curated and foreign-linked election-interference suspicious accounts (some of them quite large, as reported) are investigated.

However in the long-term, Facebook may secure its earnings trajectory by putting off both significant regulatory risk, which currently looks extremely uncertain and worrisome for it and other tech giants, as well as build greater public and institutional trust in the platform's integrity.

Facebook is Based On Content and Advertising Off It

As with many other social media platforms, content is the primary driver of the platform's user base and activity, and consequently advertising revenue.

Advertising revenue remains the near-total foundation for social media companies, especially Facebook, despite the eternal but never-materialized talk of subscription fees.

Facebook's growth has been fueled by being an extremely open platform for content of nearly every kind whatsoever.

It has been successful, with over 2 billion active monthly users as of June 2017 and 1.32 billion of those being active daily users.

Each day on Facebook, there are 8 billion+ views of videos, 100 million+ hours of video watched, 800 million people "liking" something, and 175 million+ people "loving" something.

For marketing across all industries and sectors, Facebook has increasingly become a useful and indeed essential tool. As of 2017 there are over 65 million local business pages on Facebook with 4 million of them paying for advertising services.

And it's not just big advertisers, as it was reported that the top 100 advertisers only accounted for less than a quarter of Facebook's revenue.

Based on all this, Facebook has essentially dominated, along with Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the online advertising market. In Q3 2016 for example, Facebook and Google together accounted for over 99% of online advertising revenue growth, with 45% and 54% respectively.

The essential fact of the matter is that Facebook has reached the point where it is dominant in the online advertising market, and reliant on that market, through being a relatively free platform for nearly every kind of content. As Facebook begins to explore significant changes to its nearly unmoderated content model, there are risks but also ample rewards.

The Problem of Content Moderation

For the past few years the way Facebook content has been moderated was largely through a lack of moderation on personal user pages and moderation of more public forums and pages only for explicitly unbecoming material, which it called "shocking content".

While that has allowed the platform to expand wildly and freely, it has also led to increasing public worry over it being used as a platform for dark and despicable causes.

That looks to change in the wake of the massive fallout from the Russia-ads scandal, where it seems Kremlin-backed groups bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of politically divisive ads to disrupt U.S. politics, increase political divisions, and especially target states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the 2016 Presidential election.

While Facebook had already been facing increasing public scrutiny over its "fake news" misinformation platform promotion of the recent year, the Russia scandal and the threat of regulatory reaction seems to have finally pushed the levers for action at Facebook.

Facebook's content moderation changes look to not only increase significantly the number of personnel that manually review ads and other content, but also to tighten regulations through:

Requiring election and political related advertisers to confirm their business and personal information before the ad is approved.

Increasing the criteria for denying ads, now including categories such as "subtle expressions of violence."

Institution of more machine-learning programs to scan, detect, and flag content.

The primary worry of the new content moderation protocols is if they will deter advertisers from seeking to advertise on the platform, and consequently reduce Facebook's primary source of revenue.

In contrast, the other side of the coin is that if Facebook does not address its content issues, it may face increasing public distrust as well as regulatory action, which some Wall Street analysts believe may devastate its earnings enough to reduce shares by over 20%.

What Will the Impact be on Facebook Earnings?

At the moment, I believe the risk for Facebook's advertising revenue looks dim from its user-base and advertiser side if it goes forward with the above-outlined content moderation protocols to better prevent abusive and foreign-interference material while retaining still a generally free-thought platform.

Facebook's largest advertisers appear to be other major corporations, primarily aiming to reach out to retail customers. These include companies ranging from retail sellers such as Nike to Starbucks, from HSBC to JP Morgan, from eBay to Verizon.

It is very unlikely that these institutional actors would promote ads that would be restricted by the new guidelines. In fact, these institutional advertisers may be more inclined to advertise on Facebook were they able to trust that there were less fake accounts they might be uselessly advertising to, as well as less risk of regulatory threats to Facebook that might risk their capital investment in the platform (expanding their pages, content presence, etc. on Facebook).

Furthermore, by embracing limited content curation that addresses the primary sources of regulatory/Congressional attention as well as public anger, Facebook can divert those deeply earnings-threatening sources while still keeping its general user base engaged.

However if Facebook were to engage too heavily against politicized speech, which is a major part of the platform's traffic and user base, it would risk its user base reach heavily.

The measures being discussed at the moment appear to strike a right balance between appeasing public and regulatory anger while not threatening to deeply damage Facebook's use as a diverse political forum/platform.

In fact, by increasing content moderation for explicitly manipulative or foreign-interference content, Facebook can increase trust in its platform as a medium of political discussion and even increase user activity further.

While that does not pose much for user growth, which has seemingly already saturated itself for users interested in political content, it perhaps will increase user activity on the platform as more find it to be a worthwhile and stable medium to engage in civic discourse and activity.

Conclusion

Overall, the changes Facebook seems to be instituting are right and needed for the platform in the face of increasing public criticism, with the Russia-ads scandal the latest straw on the camel's back, that can help the platform avoid regulatory intervention, protect its advertising revenue, and keep its user base engaged.

While I see advertising revenue perhaps taking a small near-term hit as these wide-ranging changes are implemented, tested, and settled in upon, I think in the long-term this means Facebook may see an increase in user activity and ad revenue as the integrity of its platform is better tightened.

