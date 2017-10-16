Nokia Growth Partners Leads Investment In SecurityScorecard

The deal was also joined by other corporates and previous investors and is within Nokia's typical investment focus criteria.

SecurityScorecard has developed a 3rd- and 4th-party security monitoring and rating system that helps enterprises improve their cybersecurity vendor posture.

Quick Take

Microsoft (MSFT) subsidiary Nokia through its Nokia Growth Partners has led a new corporate investment round of $27.5 million in SecurityScorecard.

SecurityScorecard has created a third-party and fourth-party review system to assist security functions within enterprises obtain an outside-in view of their security environment.

Nokia Growth Partners invests in mobile, enterprise software and marketing startups, but its future is uncertain as a unit of Nokia, which has seen a major write down and layoffs after Microsoft acquired it in 2014.

Investee Company

New York-based SecurityScorecard was founded in 2013 to enable organizations to continuously monitor various data points of their security defense systems.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Aleksandr Yampolskiy, who was previously CTO at Cinchcast, an online webcasting technology company.

Below is a brief video about SecurityScorecard’s approach to security system monitoring:

(Source: PwC Luxembourg)

The firm’s offerings include vendor rating scorecards, vendor communication to view their scorecards. remediation advice and ThreatMarket, a proprietary data system that ‘collects and correlates hundreds of security-risk indicators.’

SecurityScorecard’s customer base appears to mainly consist of middle-market firms, which makes sense since large enterprises typically have a more sophisticated approach to vendor intelligence vs. mid-market firms.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Nokia Growth Partners (Upal Basu - Partner), other investors in the current round included Moody’s Corporation (MCO), AXA Strategic Ventures (OTCQX:AXAHY) and Intel Capital (INTC).

Previous investors Sequoia Capital, Boldstart Ventures, GV (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), Two Sigma Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners also participated.

Valuation for the round was not disclosed. SecurityScorecard has now raised more than $62 million in funding since its first funding round in 2014.

This round of financing was notable for the many corporate investors participating, and with Nokia leading the round.

Nokia was acquired by Microsoft for $7.2 billion in 2014, but the acquisition was followed with a major write-off of the purchase price goodwill and significant layoffs by Microsoft.

Microsoft also operates its venture unit, Microsoft Ventures, but Nokia continues to fund new deals through its NGP unit leading this transaction

With Moody’s and AXA participating, it appears that the financial industry is a particular focus for SecurityScorecard’s system. Both firms enthusiastically endorsed the investment opportunity as they no doubt use the system internally and are considered ‘marquee customers’ that will help SecurityScorecard continue its traction in the financial services market.

As Upal Basu, Partner at Nokia Growth Partners, stated in the deal announcement:

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on the cloud, third-party service providers, and highly distributed infrastructure, enterprises have less visibility and control over mission-critical services as well as their proprietary and customer data. The SecurityScorecard platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises gain visibility and control across their IT ecosystem. We are excited to be a part of the SecurityScorecard team and we look forward to helping the company continue its rapid growth.

Nokia has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in dozens of companies in recent years.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics:

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that NGP invests more frequently in Mobile, Marketing and Enterprise Software, and less so in Advertising and Security.

Most of its focus is on later stage companies located in the Bay Area and other major capitals, so in that sense, its investment in SecurityScorecard is typical of its past investment focus.

As a troubled subsidiary of Microsoft, Nokia Growth Partners’ future investment funding sources may be uncertain, so it will be interesting to see if the firm continues investing once its ‘dry powder’ is used up. For the time being, it appears to be aggressively pursuing investment opportunities in critical enterprise security space.

