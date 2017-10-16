Gilead: My Only 'Buy 'Til You Die' Investment, A Deep Due Diligence Dive

This investment thesis is the most complicated I've attempted.

Corporate Profile

"Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company's mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases worldwide. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California." - (Source: Gilead Investor Site)

The Bear Growls

Gilead's (GILD) debt is increasing…

…while free cash flow drops precipitously...

Meanwhile, Gilead's franchise products experience deep revenue declines.

…and Gilead's EPS suffers accordingly.

In 2Q17, Gilead's revenues YoY dropped from $7.8 billion to $7.1 billion. EPS fell from $3.08 to $2.56 per share.

An Overview of Gilead's Major Products

Gilead relies heavily on the company's hepatitis C and HIV products. Together they account for 90% of revenues.

The following results report YoY changes from 2Q16 to 2Q17.

Harvoni

Revenues dropped 46%, caused by increased competition due to Harvoni's patent expiration. Total revenues were nearly halved, from $2.6 billion to $1.4 billion.

Harvoni is approved for treatment of genotypes 1, 4, 5 and 6 chronic hepatitis C. Harvoni can be prescribed with or without Ribavirin.

The loss of revenue from Harvoni is of particular concern, as Harvoni ranks as the number one drug in Gilead's portfolio.

Sovaldi

Revenues dropped from $1.4 billion to $315 million.

Sovaldi is used in combination with other antivirals for treatment of Genotype 1, 2, 3 and 4 hepatitis C infections.

Truvada

Revenues declined from $942 million to $812 million.

Truvada is used to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infections and is prescribed in combination with other antivirals for treatment of HIV-1.

Atripla

Revenues declined from $673 million to $475 million.

Atripla is used as a monotherapy and is also prescribed in combination with other antivirals for treatment of HIV-1.

Stribild

Revenues declined from $429 million to $293 million.

Stribild is prescribed for HIV-1 patients with no antiretroviral treatment history.

Genvoya

Revenues increased from $302 million to $827 million.

Genvoya treats HIV-1.

Viread

Revenues increased from $287 million to $300 million.

Viread is used in combination with other antiretroviral medications for treatment of HIV-1 and HBV. Viread cannot be used with Truvada, Atripla, Stribild, and Complera.

Epclusa

Epclusa is a bright spot in Gilead's portfolio. Revenues increased from $64 million to $1.2 billion.

Epclusa is prescribed for Genotype-1 through Genotype-6 chronic hepatitis C with or without cirrhosis.

Less than 10% of Gilead's revenues are derived from products outside the HIV/HBV/HCV product lines.

Revenues for those products increased to $607 million from $535 million.

The other products include cardiovascular, inflammation, respiratory and oncology treatments.

Despite a few bright spots, most of Gilead's portfolio is experiencing a marked decline in revenues.

In a real sense, Gilead is a victim of its own success. Many of the company's products aren't treatments, they are cures. Each time a member of an infected group regains his or her health, the pool of potential clients diminishes.

Furthermore, competitors are working diligently to lure away Gilead's prospective customers.

And The Bad News Is Piling Up

AbbVie Brings A Truly Competitive Product To The Space

In early August, the FDA approved AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret. Mavyret can be prescribed for genotype 1-6 HCV patients and does not require ritonavir or ribavirin during treatment.

Additionally, Mavyret is considered an improvement over any Gilead regimen for HCV naïve patients suffering from genotypes 2, 4, 5 and 6, and boasts a regimen of only eight weeks.

It should be noted, however, that Genotype 2, 4 and 6 patients constitute as little as 13% of the infected population. Additionally, Mavyret is not recommended in patients with moderate cirrhosis and contraindicated in patients with severe cirrhosis, giving Gilead the edge for patients falling into those categories.

Also, treatment-experienced patients for genotypes 1 and 3 require 12 to 16 weeks of Mavyret therapy. It should be noted that Mavyret has a black box warning for the risk of hepatitis B reactivation in patients with both infections.

At a price of $13,200, Mavyret's cost is less than half that of some of Gilead's products, although Gilead contends that discounts and rebates bring its costs in line with the AbbVie product.

Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges disagrees with Gilead's assessment. He believes Mavyret provides a 14% discount to what Gilead sees in revenue for a prescribed course of Harvoni and a 63% discount to Epclusa.

However, Porges expects Gilead to remain competitive in the 75% of patients where Harvoni can be given for eight weeks

Mavyret has garnered 7% of total new prescriptions, and analysts are predicting Gilead will suffer a 2018 decline in hepatitis C drug sales of 28%, with 2019 sales expected to fall another 19%.

Many Believe Gilead's Share Buyback Program Was Money Ill Spent

Cost # Shares Average Price

2014 $5.6 Billion 62 million $90.45

2015 $10.338 Billion 99 million $104.42

2016 $11.185 Billion 126 million $88.77

Three-year total:

$28.123 BILLION spent to retire 287 million shares at an average price of $97.99.

Considering the price action over the last few years, investors are correct in questioning management's judgment regarding the stock buyback program.

The Acquisition of KITE Is Fraught With Danger

The CAR-T therapies provided by the KITE acquisition are seen by some as a sort of white knight, riding to the rescue of the struggling company. There are no guarantees, however, that Gilead will ever recoup the cost of the acquisition. Furthermore, a number of competitors exist in the field and the CAR-T therapy can have deadly consequences.

Two side effects have been identified in clinical trials that are uncommon in conventional cancer treatments. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is an immune response that causes symptoms similar to flu and can prove fatal.

When introduced to a patient, CAR-T cells initiate a massive release of proteins called cytokines. Cytokines create a chain reaction that prods the immune system into launching a powerful attack against the cancerous cells. This can result in dangerously high fevers, extreme fatigue, difficulty breathing, and a sharp drop in blood pressure. The more extensive the cancers, the greater the likelihood of a severe response.

Oftentimes, CRS ushers in a second round of side effects involving the nervous system. These can include headaches, confusion, hallucinations, loss of balance, seizures, tremors, and difficulty in speaking.

A second primary concern is neurological toxicity known as CAR-T-cell-related encephalopathy syndrome (CRES). CRES can lead to lethal swelling in the brain. Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) terminated a CAR T-cell program following the deaths of five patients due to brain swelling.

CAR-T therapy also presents complex production challenges. Cells are collected from the affected patient and genetically transformed into CAR-T cells in a special lab. The cells are frozen prior to being transported back to the patient for reinfusion. It can be several weeks from the time of the initial harvesting of the patient's cells until the CAR-T cells are reinfused.

The isolation and modification of cells is key to effective treatment: There exist two documented cases in which a cancerous B-cell was mistakenly modified resulting in relapses.

The complexity of the entire process combined with safety concerns means CAR-T therapy will come at a prohibitive price. Some analysts are forecasting $600,000 as the likely cost for treatment (others see $300,000 as the likely cost). This raises a variety of questions concerning how providers will be reimbursed.

And last but not least, 93% of oncology drugs entering phase 1 trials have historically failed.

Gilead Is Embroiled in a Significant Lawsuit

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision recently revived a whistleblower lawsuit against Gilead, U.S. ex rel. Campie v. Gilead Sciences Inc.

Two former Gilead employees reported the company intentionally misled the FDA in claiming the active ingredients used in HIV drugs Emtriva, Truvada and Atripla were manufactured by approved sources. The whistleblowers maintain the ingredients were actually manufactured by an unapproved Chinese source.

Additionally, the former employees assert Gilead used the ingredients for two years or more while awaiting approval for the use of the involved Chinese manufacturing plant. To acquire the approval, Gilead allegedly falsified or concealed data that would have revealed the plant had failed testing due to contamination.

There Is Increasing Political and Public Pressure to Justify Drug Prices

A California Bill Will Compel Drug Makers To Justify Price Hikes

The public outcry over perceived price gouging by pharmaceutical companies is well known by most investors. Despite providing a therapy that cured most HCV patients for a cost well below that of a liver transplant, Gilead faced public criticism and a Senate investigation for listing Sovaldi at $1,000 a day.

Efforts to corral drug costs are gaining steam with the passage of the state of California's Senate Bill 17. The law will go into effect the first day of 2018. The following is an excerpt posted on a California legislature site:

"The bill would require a manufacturer of a prescription drug with a wholesale acquisition cost of more than $40 that is purchased or reimbursed by specified purchasers, including state agencies, health care service plans, health insurers, and pharmacy benefit managers, to notify the purchaser of an increase in the wholesale acquisition cost of a prescription drug if the increase in the wholesale acquisition cost for a course of therapy, as defined, exceeds a specified threshold. The bill would require that notice to be given at least 60 days prior to the planned effective date of the increase."

Investors should weigh the consequences of legislation of this nature when considering an investment in biopharmaceutical firms.

Furthermore, political pressure has led Gilead to price Sovaldi at roughly $10 per pill in most developing countries. That's a far cry from the original price of $1,000.

The Bull Charges

The P/E More Than Compensates For The Headwinds

The chart below lists the top 25 components of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB):

Eight of the 25 companies have negative earnings. Gilead sports the only single-digit PE in the bunch. Only two of the remaining 24 have a PE below 20!

Show me a company with a better ROIC.

Yes, the company faces headwinds, but it's still a free cash flow machine.

2017 sales are expected to place Gilead in ninth place among the world's drug makers. Harvoni is projected to be the fifth best-selling drug in the world for 2017. Epclusa is projected to garner the number two position among all new drugs introduced in 2017. Of 2017 new drug launches, KTE-C19 is forecasted to rank as the #8 selling drug by 2022 with projected sales of $1.4 billion.

(Above stats per Evaluate 2017 Preview)

Vosevi, Epclusa and KTE-C19 Will Bolster Gilead's Revenues

Approved last July, the addition of Vosevi into Gilead's portfolio should boost Gilead's revenues. Vosevi, a combination of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and voxilaprevir, is designed to treat chronic HCV patients with genotypes 1 through 6 without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis.

Vosevi will be prescribed to patients who have not responded to prior treatment. Evaluate Pharma estimates potential revenues of $1.1 billion in 2022. Other analysts disagree, with total revenues over the next five years estimated at roughly $1.1 billion.

The projections for Epclusa and KTE-C19 are listed above, and as previously stated, Epclusa revenue increased from $64 million to $1.2 billion YoY.

Gilead's Recent Entry Into China Should Boost Revenues

A few weeks ago, China's FDA approved Sovaldi for use in the Middle Kingdom. Conservative estimates place those in China infected with HCV at 10 million. I've seen other estimates ranging from 13 million to 30 million. No matter the number, the infected population dwarfs that of the US.

How Gilead will price Sovaldi in China is unknown. Meanwhile, the company is working towards Chinese approval of Harvoni and Epclusa.

An Enormous Population Of HCV Positive Patients Still Exist

The World Health Organization estimates 71 million people suffer from chronic HCV infections.

Reported cases of "acute" HCV infections in the US jumped 158% between 2010 and 2014.

Many researchers believe current figures understate actual HCV prevalence because most studies do not account for the infected prison population nor the nation's homeless. Furthermore, studies do not account for the recent increase in HCV spread caused by the country's opioid epidemic.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I can provide this anecdotal information. Those who do not interact with the homeless and criminal population on a regular basis are unable to gauge the lack of concern that population cohort has for infectious disease. Do not underestimate the propensity of drug offenders to reacquire an HCV infection.

Approximately 190,000 people were newly diagnosed with HCV in the US in 2016, a 32% increase from 2015.

Filgotinib Could Become A Blockbuster Drug

The excerpt from the following article speaks for itself:

Galapagos and Gilead Launch the Fifth New Trial for Filgotinib this Year "With the addition of uveitis, Galapagos and Gilead are raising to 10 the number of indications in filgotinib's clinical pipeline." "Galapagos and Gilead clearly have big expectations for filgotinib. The small molecule is already in Phase III for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. The team is now launching a new Phase II trial in non-infectious uveitis, which adds up to other four new Phase II trials that were launched earlier this year in Sjögren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus erythematosus." "Though these diseases are very different to each other, the trials are based in filgotinib's ability to block JAK1, a protein involved in multiple inflammatory signaling pathways. This new indication will make the team step into ophthalmic diseases, where a number of biotechs are already developing their own approaches to treat uveitis."

And We Turn To The KITE Acquisition

The KITE acquisition cost Gilead approximately $11 billion. KITE provides a market-ready product in the form of KTE-C19. As previously discussed, KTE-C19 is projected to rank as the #8 selling drug by 2022 with estimated sales of $1.4 billion.

A second and third generation version of KTE-C19 have been developed and Gilead views KTE-C19 as a potential blockbuster therapy.

I would also point to KITE's incipient progress in TCR therapy as a move that holds vast potential. Gilead acknowledges yet downplays the TCR technology gained through the KITE acquisition. In many respects (at least on the layman's level), TCR is similar to CAR-T therapy; however, the difference lies in that TCR targets solid tumors.

Perhaps of as great a significance is Gilead's move to lure Alessandro Riva from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to lead the oncology unit.

Doctor Riva joins Gilead after spending 12 years as the head of global oncology development at Novartis. While at the helm, Novartis wrapped up a pivotal trial of CDK4/6 drug LEE011 early, took a CAR-T program to the cusp of FDA approval and secured approval for a variety of products, including Farydak, Odomzo and Zykadia.

I have it on good authority that Dr. Riva pioneered a unique approach in using CAR-T in solid tumors (You would be amazed at the people you come into contact with through Seeking Alpha). His expertise could be the catalyst that provides an exponential surge for Gilead's oncology efforts.

A Word About The Dividend

With a payout ratio a bit above 20% and a dividend coverage ratio above 460%, Gilead's dividend is very secure. I will be surprised if the dividend is not substantially raised in Q3 or Q4. There is a real possibility that Gilead could become a dividend lion, eventually providing investors with a rich income stream.

Final Thoughts

The market's view of Gilead today reminds me of the opportunities presented by Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) in years past. In early 2013, I wrote enthusiastically of the possibilities presented by investments in those two companies. I did not understand why investors could not see what I saw: outstanding companies temporarily sidelined by investor sentiment.

When I wrote those articles, Microsoft shares sold for less than $38, Apple stock went for around $76. Since that time, the shares of both companies have roughly doubled (The S&P is up about 60% since that time).

Gilead is a classic risk/reward conundrum. Gilead presents greater downside risk than the Microsoft and Apple investments I highlighted, but the potential for gains is enormous.

Will that potential be realized? Perhaps not, but I am heartened by the expertise displayed by Gilead's management team, one I consider second to none among the industry.

Furthermore, Gilead's $36 billion-plus cash stash and ample free cash flow will allow the company additional shots on goal, should the KITE acquisition fail.

I hold paper losses in Gilead, and the loss doesn't bother me in the least. Despite the fact that it is the largest position in my portfolio (5%), I constantly grapple with myself to avoid increasing my position.

