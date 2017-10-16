US Equities: 'Dancing While The Music Plays?'

There is a fundamental misalignment between the interests of agents (firms) and principals (clients) that could generate substantial losses for the latter.

In July 2007, as the global financial crisis was in its early stages, Chuck Prince, CEO at Citigroup, was quoted by the Financial Times as having stated: “When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.”

In retrospect, Prince’s comments pointed to the typical role of an agent (firm) acting on behalf of a principal (client). If Citigroup or any other firm had made a concerted (bold or dangerous?) decision to reduce exposure to risky, overvalued assets (e.g., subprime and MBS), the firm might well have lost business (running the risk of being "wrong and alone"). Its clients might choose to jump ship and go to firms that continued to pursue these risks. The firm might also experience loss of employees and franchise value. So, in Prince's estimation, it was better just to keep dancing!

This conundrum underscores a growing challenge to behavior in financial markets (for more, see here). Unlike other markets in goods and services, asset prices can fluctuate, often fueled by the pace of credit creation. One way for firms to address this uncertainty is to herd. Herding is, after all, consistent with the fact that humans are social animals, so better not to be "wrong and alone!"

Herding fuels boom-bust cycles that ultimately result in significant losses for clients, especially as finance was liberalized and access to credit was eased. Agents continue to dance even amid signs that market conditions are deteriorating, given their perception of their own self-interest. Markets move ever closer to the edge, eventually taking a tumble. We have seen this play out twice since 2000, as US equities have declined by 40% on both occasions.

We likely face a parallel situation today, albeit one with far less financial leverage (one can hope). Many agents (firms) recognize that US equities are overvalued relative to the underlying fundamentals. Based on any number of metrics, including cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratios, Tobin’s Q, Market Capitalization/GDP, prices are at obscene valuations today. For example, at 31.2 the CAPE ratio is at levels seen only twice before since 1881, first in 1929 just before the Great Depression (32.6), and then again in 1999 (44.2), prior to the bursting of the tech bubble. We know that the CAPE ratio may not be the best market timing tool, but when it approaches extreme levels (see here and here), it becomes quite useful.

This potential misalignment of interests may well have devastating consequences for investors. As agents continue to dance, the price of the asset (today, US equities) continues to rise, fueling further purchases, etc......until finally it can rise no further. When the process reverses and prices eventually fall, the agents (firms) tend to take comfort in knowing that even though they might have been "wrong," at least they are not alone. The agents (firms) can take comfort in the knowledge that "no one saw it coming" (though many did). All of this speaks to the self-referential nature of finance.

This raises three questions:

Do you agree with this analysis? If so, who is responsible for this state of affairs? What, if anything, can be done to more effectively align the interests of principals (clients) with those of agents (firms)?

I welcome feedback on these points. A firm that makes a decision to exit, while the dancing persists, is at risk of losing its business, as there is nothing worse than being “wrong and alone.” Yet, sometimes, it may make very good sense to risk being "right, and alone."

