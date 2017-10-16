Q3 Earnings Show Bank Of America's Strength Is In Its Retail Business

Primary benefit of digital/mobile shift is decreased costs, as recent earnings report shows is already making an impact on profit.

Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) Q3 earnings show that the company's strong retail banking operation may be the key to helping it outpace other bulge brackets in a still-rising financial services environment driven by macroeconomic and regulatory tailwinds.

At a time when banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are facing asset worries over their retail banking brand, Bank of America appears to be demonstrating the kind of brand stability that is leading to tangible growth in its significant retail banking division.

With the retail banking industry increasingly facing FinTech disruption, Bank of America's strong retail banking growth shows it may be one of the financial institutions whose retail banking operations end up surviving this disruptive wave.

Bank of America's Retail Investment Paying Off

I am reminded of back in 2008 when Bank of America faced dramatic public criticism for its bold decision to acquire the then-problematic and near-failure Merrill Lynch for over $50 billion, at an over 70% premium over its public share price at the time.

At a time when Bank of America's own operations were increasingly facing serious leverage and liquidity risk, the decision was a remarkable move into retail banking that for years didn't seem to pay many dividends (both figuratively and literally) as Bank of America struggled along.

However not only is Bank of America now roaring on many different operational fronts, but its Q3 earnings are showing dramatically increasing loans, deposits, revenues, Merrill brokerage assets, mobile banking, and credit spending at hot and profitable rates.

Indeed over 20% of Bank of America's Q3 net income ($56 M of $274 M) increase was from its consumer banking operations alone.

(Figure: Bank of America Q3 2017 Consumer Banking Financials, Source: Bank of America Q3 Earnings)

It's been a long way since Merrill's money-spilling acquisition. Bank of America's consumer banking operations remain the company's core source of profits now.

Furthermore, it appears Bank of America's retail operations are rapidly climbing the ranks in terms of sector and product leadership, as well as finding greater efficiencies. Despite continual

(Source: Bank of America Q3 earnings)

Just as importantly, the company's digital and mobile operations appear to be continually growing, and brick-and-mortar operations shrinking, at a time when increased digital and mobile banking are precisely the trends that many traditional financial institutions are beginning to struggle with as easy digital and mobile growth has flatlined.

By all measures, the Q3 earnings not only show that Bank of America, with its hearty reliance on retail banking, remains strong at the moment but that it is on the right path for future sustainability.

Indeed, in the most recent J.D. Power 2017 retail banking study, Bank of America's brand fared already quite well amongst U.S. banking institutions, pulling in exceptional ratings in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic and generally average ratings everywhere else.

All of this led to the $5.59 B net income posted by Bank of America in Q3 2017, the highest it has seen in years.

BAC Net Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Bank of America Looks Ready to Handle FinTech's Upcoming Disruption

However Bank of America's results are not just worth noting because they show the bank appears to be gaining its footing and doing well on a number of growth and retention fronts, but also because its trends in digital and mobile banking continue to rise at a time when other large institutions are facing deep disruption from FinTech payment and banking companies and products.

(Source: Bank of America Q3 earnings)

Based on these trends, in a few years we may see Bank of America move with this trend towards increased digital and mobile banking with what are to be strong profit margins compared to the high-costs of running full-service financial centers.

While digital and mobile banking have been rapidly rising for years, due to both demographic and adoption trends they are now reaching the point where they have reached extensive market penetration and are rapidly displacing brick-and-mortar at an accelerated pace.

Given these trends, Bank of America looks not only healthy at the moment but well-poised to benefit from the upcoming mass-migration to digital and mobile banking of the upcoming 5-years.

Undoubtedly this will benefit Bank of America earnings through increased consumer banking revenue, but also significantly through greater efficiency through less utilization of brick-and-mortar financial centers.

As we see with BoA's most recent earnings, these efficiency measures gained from increased digital and mobile reliance are already starting to make a significant impact on the company's net income.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly Bank of America's recent earnings look strong by traditional financial services metrics based on net interest income, capital levels, and other fee generation mechanisms.

However what is most interesting from the earnings report is how Bank of America's consumer and retail banking operations are showing little signs of sluggishness or slowing down, but are rapidly taking off at a time when other institutions are facing increasing challenges in bolstering their retail banking assets and activity.

While nothing is certain as brand value can change wildly and disruption is difficult to predict, nonetheless these Q3 earnings show Bank of America looks well-poised to be one of the major banks that is able to capitalize off the increasing FinTech revolution and last-stages of the shift towards digital and mobile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.