Aphria Inc.: Record Revenues, Promising Expansion

*These amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) delivered fiscal Q1'18 results that have me in a great mood. High revenues, higher gross profit, increases in kilograms sold, improvements in product cost, the quarter looks great. I bought into the stock under $4.95, and have enjoyed the 25% gain. This quarter's results are a good sign that things can continue in the right direction. What I like about the company is how it's growing the business in the medical marijuana industry; separate of any outcomes in public legalization. Man I wish I owned more shares.

Year over year, revenues increased 39.8% to $6.12 million. Adjusted gross profits increased 43% to $4.77 million. To me, the most encouraging factor of the quarter was the increasingly lower production costs. Through expansionary projects to increase scale, Aphria is driving down its cash costs to produce. The company's cash costs to produce a gram of dried cannabis decreased 14.4% from the 4th quarter to $0.95 per gram. All in cash costs of goods sold decreased 3.5% to $1.61. The expansion is expected to finish in 2018, and should set up Aphria perfectly for the pending Canadian legalization of cannabis for recreational use.

The increased production capacity not only improves their cost structure, but also gives Aphria the opportunity to be ahead of the game in terms of supply. Many critics feel that Canada will struggle to produce the quantity needed for a recreational consumer base. To that regard, any increases in Aphria's production capabilities are good news to shareholders.

When you dive into Aphria's full Q1 report, the company's control of production costs becomes very clear. While revenues improved 39.8% year over year, the costs of that production increased a 27.7% to $1.35 million. Those are pretty encouraging margins. The deviance between revenue growth and production costs allowed Aphria to drive gross profits before fair value adjustments up 43.7% to $4.77 million. After adjustments, gross profits for the quarter were $7.9 million.

Expenses on the other hand more than doubled to $6.52 million. This is not surprising considering the company is pushing SG&A as they drive production and for a good spot going into recreational legalization. Share based compensation is also on the rise. Those expenses factored in, Aphria still improve net income by nearly 1600% year over year. This predominantly has to do with non operating items involving consultation fees (they have consultation deals set up with Nuuvera that are beginning to show), and gains on investments. I would point out that that these non operating items include "unrealized" gains on investments.

All of this resulted in earnings of $0.11 a share versus $0.01 a year ago. If I had one complaint about the quarter, it would be a half hearted complaint at most. In making many investments, Aphria spent a lot of cash. The company had a little over $38 million in cash/equivalents at the end of the third quarter versus over $79 million back in May.

I took a position in Aphria based on their consistency of delivering revenue growth, and positive earnings on a much more consistent basis relative to many peers within the fledgling cannabis industry. Annually, revenues have gone nowhere but up, while the company has produced actual meaningful earnings. Moving forward, I think this can continue due to Aphria's dealings with Nuuvera in which they are providing consultative services in return for a piece of the company's sales. The deal is estimated at $10 million a year or more once production is achieved; which should drive Aphria's margins higher. The success of Nuuvera is in the interest of Aphria since the company invested $2 million in common shares of the company. The symbiotic relationship could pay off well.

The company also has a stake in the US market through its stake in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCPK:LHSIF). This newly formed company (through various moves through subsidiaries on Aphria's part) has licensing in Florida for medical marijuana distribution; with a growth plan that will cater to the rising number of consumers within the state. It's an indirect exposure to the potential the marijuana market in the United States. I also hold a position in Liberty Health Sciences. This of course is a much more high risk, speculative play, but the payoff could be big.

Of course, the big thing for Aphria and all Canadian producers is recreational legalization. Let's face it, if Canada legalizes cannabis this stock will probably jump 25% in a day. Will that jump be speculative? Absolutely; but look at what happened back in 2014 when Colorado legalized recreational sales. Stock with absolutely zero financial incentives backing their share prices climbed 80% in an afternoon. I fell victim to that rabbit hole by buying Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA).

With Aphria, I think we're looking at a different type of climb. The stock has earnings. The company has proven capable of producing sales results. Upon legalization, who stands to benefit the most? I think it will be the medical producers that are well ahead of the game. As I said before, many are expecting supply to not meet demand in the beginning. That means companies like Aphria are poised to sell off their entire inventory if consumers gain access.

At $6.21, (For over the counter stock in the US), Aphria is close to 2017 highs; but I wouldn't sell this stock for anything. With expansion not yet complete, Aphria's sales should continue to rise. Revenues should continue to set records; and as long as they continue to push their low cost initiatives, earnings should continue to provide returns. If anything, I'm hoping we get a pullback so I can increase my position at a better value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: APHQF is a member of the Seeking Alpha Corporate Visibility program. Learn more

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.