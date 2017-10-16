Your fear of declining Uranium prices might have caused you to overlook Cameco's promising future

It seems like forever that global uranium prices have halved. Nevertheless, a turnaround seems to be around the corner. With the global shift towards eco-friendly power generation methods as well as the curtailment on the uranium supply in response to the current supply glut in the global markets; there appears to be a secure and attractive future for uranium producers.

Source: Wikimapia

In the upcoming positive future outlook for uranium-based power generation, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is set to take profit; being a major supplier in the uranium markets.

Cameco’s Profile:

A fun fact-Cameco is the abbreviation for “Canadian Mining and Energy Corporation”.

Formed in 1988 as a result of a merger, Cameco is among the worlds largest producers of uranium; which is widely used as a renewable and clean source of power generation. Among the various mines where CCJ conducts uranium mining, the most prominent is McArthur River/Key Lake mine, located in its home country Canada. The mine located at McArthur River needs little introduction as it is claimed to hold the world’s largest Uranium deposits. That said, it is not surprising that CCJ produces about 17-18% of the global uranium output. The significant locations for its uranium operations are McArthur River/Key Lake mine in Canada, Cigar Lake mine in Canada and Inkai mine in Kazakhstan. I have covered the salient features of these mines in more details in a later section.

Q2 2017 Highlights:

It is commendable that CCJ managed to patch up its tax dispute with the US Inland Revenue Service, diminishing the actual tax payable to about 1/1000th of the original estimate of the liability. The company CEO Tim Gitzel praised the company by adding,

I am very pleased to announce that we have settled our tax dispute with the United States Inland Revenue Service for the years 2009 through 2012.



We are required to pay about $122,000 (US), compared to the originally proposed tax expense of $122 million (US). We are encouraged by this outcome as we believe it confirms, from an IRS perspective, our view that our structure and transfer pricing arrangements are appropriate.”

Even so, a critical point of vexation is the average uranium spot prices, which have shrunk by about 13% as compared to Year-2016 average spot prices.

Source: Cameco

The Uranium Price Lapse:

The downfall in uranium prices started in 2011 when initially the demand projections for uranium were high before an unfortunate nuclear disaster occurred at Japan’s Fukushima power plant. Although it was thought to be induced by the Tsunami and earthquake in Japan; this tragic incident ruined the uranium spot prices from roughly $70/pound to somewhere near $20/pound, in a short couplet of 5 years.

The dominant cause of the precipitous decline in uranium prices is an abundance of supply compared to contracting demand. In the wake of Fukushima disaster, many countries including Japan, significantly turned towards producing electricity from coal, oil and gas instead of uranium. In the US, nuclear power producers faced stiff competition in terms of cheap gas and other renewable sources of energy. In fact, at one point, Exelon Corporation; the well-known utility company in the US, started evaluating the choice of closing down two of its nuclear power plants in Illinois.

On the downside, these factors forced the uranium production companies including CCJ, to cut supply in an attempt to restore the demand-supply imbalance. In the coming years, although the mine production levels were subsequently reduced, there were supply side pressures due to re-enrichment of nuclear sources as well as accumulated government inventories, stocked before Fukushima incident.

On the upside, it is worthwhile noting that by 2020, China is anticipated to double its uranium demand to 9,800 tonnes per annum. It aspires to develop a capacity of 58 Gigawatt of electric power using nuclear sources, and the fast-paced construction of nuclear reactors in China is underway.

According to Wan Ying, CEO of China National Nuclear Corporation, the global annual demand for uranium is projected to reach 80,383 tonnes by 2020, 90780 tonnes by 2025 and 106,301 tonnes by 2030.

This situation is likely to assist recovery in uranium prices by 2025, as more nuclear power production capacity is expected to become available.

Cameco’s strategic response to the mounting challenges:

Mr. Gitzel appraised the company strategy in response to these challenges by adding,

“Our weaker outlook for 2017 compared to 2016 reflects the low uranium prices and the effects of the actions we have taken to address them. These actions are part of a very deliberate and disciplined strategy to strengthen the company in the long term.

In the current environment, we have reduced supply, avoided selling into a weak spot market, resisted locking-in long-term commitments at today’s low prices, and of course, we have significantly reduced costs.”

In fact, these strategic responses are very strong and well-suited for a production giant like CCJ and deserve detailed discussion. Nevertheless, I have tried to cover the cost-cutting initiative in some detail below.

Over the FY 2016, CCJ has cut capital expenditure by approximately $150 million and administration costs by approximately $50 million, with further reductions planned for 2017:

Source: Cameco

Also, the exploration costs are likely to be reduced by $10 million in FY 2017, with per-unit costs of uranium production likely to be around $37/ pound.

Cameco has mining rights in some of the richest uranium deposits:

A quick look at the major uranium mines operated by CCJ:

McArthur River Cigar Lake Inkai Cameco stake 70% 50% 60% Proven/ Probable reserves of uranium (CCJ’s share) 258.1 million pounds 107.6 million pounds 46.3 million pounds License validity 2023 2021 - Annual production trend-2016 12.6 million pounds 8.7 million pounds 3.5 million pounds



Future Outlook of the share:

Owing to the fact that CCJ’s scrip currently trades at an average price of $9; which is nearly the lowest trading price in the last 10 years. The 10-year price chart has also witnessed the share price peaking near $45. Arguably, global uranium prices are to be blamed for the share price collapse but an early rebound is NOT out of the question.

10-year price chart showing price peaked near $45 Weekly price chart shows average price around $9

Source: Seeking Alpha

Uranium Market Outlook:

The year 2017 commenced with a tough outlook for uranium when Kazakhstan announced production cuts of approximately 5.2 million pounds to ease the pressure on the supply side. On the other hand, Japan’s electric production company Tepco cancelled a contract with CCJ for the supply of uranium.

At the moment, there is a supply glut in the uranium market that caused the prices to plummet. Consequently, uranium mining giants like CCJ also have to suffer. However, one should not be pessimistic about the future of uranium prices, as the outlook is favorable. Many countries have realized the importance of uranium as a clean and renewable source of electric power generation.

Nonetheless, uranium prices have started recovering, although at a sluggish rate. Projected uranium prices are $25.9/ pound for Q4 2017 and $28.4/ pound for Q4 2018. Other crucial factors in favor:

Development of new nuclear power facilities is expected in the coming years, which is anticipated to gradually increase the global demand for uranium

Supply restraints will help to cut supply, taking down the temporary supply glut

Source: Focus Economics

What the market anticipates is not uranium-free power generation rather uranium-safe power generation. In the US, some government officials are approaching president Trump’s administration; seeking a lift of the 20-year ban on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon, which was imposed in the Obama era. Nevertheless, such approaches are strongly held out by some conservationists.

Source: Guardian

So we know that global attitudes towards uranium mining are experiencing a favorable shift.

Recapitulation for the informed:

For all we know, Cameco may be a future blue-chip. It has the best uranium reserves in its portfolio, low-cost uranium mining operations and holds a very strategic position in the industry to take profit from changing dynamics. Many economies are now striving to move towards pollution-free power generation, and that is exactly where nuclear power generation fits in, and that is where CCJ comes to take profit.

In the coming decade, we are likely to see a surge in the demand for uranium, primarily due to the development of new nuclear facilities as well as the expected increase in uranium prices. Passed on the facts, we can be optimistic about the future of CCJ and its investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.