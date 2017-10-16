Investments For A Booming Economy: Pennies From Heaven

J.C. Penney does not have to thrive for this to be a good investment, mere survival is probably good enough.

Macro

Their a number of factors indicating this Christmas might be one of the strongest we have seen for retail sales in years:

Consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. According to U.S. census data, U.S. retail sales are doing well, including online and the much-maligned brick-and-mortar sector:

Even the "left for dead" department store sector appears to be holding its own:

Source: U.S. census data

Will Q3 be the first quarter in many years that beleaguered department stores -- such as Sears (SHLD), Macy's (M), and J.C. Penney (JCP) -- finally show same-store sales growth?

More importantly for my investment, will JCP be able to achieve the positive $300-$400 million in free cash flow they are currently forecasting for 2017?

When OK Is Good Enough

J.C. Penney Preferred (NYSE: KTP) is the publicly traded JCP CORTS, an unsecured 2097 bond in a trust wrapper, comparable to the 2097 unsecured debt highlighted in yellow below. These CORTS are guaranteed legal representation from the trust should JCP ever go bankrupt. From the prospectus:

In the event of a Payment Default or Acceleration, the Trustee is required to proceed against the Underlying Issuer on behalf of the Certificateholders to enforce the Underlying Debentures or otherwise to protect the interests of the Certificateholders.

KTP is currently trading at $14.45, a somewhat lower price ($0.58 on the dollar = $14.45 / $25 vs. $0.67 on the dollar) than the comparable bonds highlighted below. This makes no sense, since the only asset in the trust is these bonds. KTP currently offers about a 13.2% simple yield.

As you can see, the 2097 debt is currently rated B3 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's (KTP itself is unrated but it is wholly comprised of these bonds). These are below investment grade ratings, so this is considered a risky debt investment by both services. This, however, is also not the first time I've owned KTP. I purchased it back during the last scare in the $15s and $17s, later selling in the $20s. Here I am trying to take almost exactly the same round-trip again.

While I don't necessarily think J.C. Penney will thrive, I do think it will continue to survive for at least a few more years. Tangible assets exceed liabilities, the current ratio is 1.45, and the company should have positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow this year (both are positive YTD, and have improved vs. last year). They are making some progress financially:

They also have a plan they are actively implementing in an attempt to turn the company around operationally, diversifying beyond brick-and-mortar retail clothing.

Whether these efforts will be successful is yet to be seen, but they don't have to succeed long term for me to make money with KTP.

The important thing to realize is J.C. Penney should continue to at least limp along for the next few years, paying the interest on KTP. It could even show a positive same-store sales increase this Christmas. Referring back to the first image, all bonds are all trading above 90% of par until you get to 2026s. This indicates bondholders don't consider JCP under significant bankruptcy stress until these 2026s come due. Even there they are pricing them at $0.85 on the dollar (half way between bid and ask), indicating stress but not bankruptcy.

In other words, JCP likely has a few years to try and make their turnaround work, and KTP shareholders are very likely to get paid their interest until then.

In the meantime, maybe one of J.C. Penney's turnaround efforts gains some traction, the company gets some good news (like a positive same-store sales increase or $350 million in FCF for the year), and KTP pops back into the low $20s. Or maybe that doesn't happen but enough other retailers die first (Sears, Toys R Us, Macy's, etc.) to allow JCP to pick up some of their business and survive, even if only as the last man standing. For a KTP investment to work, JCP doesn't have to thrive -- it just has to survive for a few more years.

You see, by the time the first "challenged" notes come due, the 2026 notes trading at $0.85 on the dollar, KTP will have paid me more in interest ($17.16) than their current purchase price ($14.45). Any actual value left in these notes at that time will be gravy. While I hope to not actually hold them that long, instead selling in the low $20s the next time some positive news comes out, I do note this significantly reduces my long-term risk. I also note that positive same-store sales, positive income, or significant positive cash flows, over any Christmas sales in the next nine years, might be enough to get me there.

Elephant Analytics has been following JCP for a while (see "J.C. Penney: A Reasonable Growth Scenario" and "J.C. Penney And The Toys R Us Bankruptcy"), and he seems to be positive on the stock. Wyco Researcher has also been following JCP (see "Will J.C. Penney File For Bankruptcy And When?") and doesn't seem to like the stock. Both seem to agree, however, that debt expirations don't really become challenging anytime soon.

I think KTP a good buy at its current price, and target $20-plus a few days after J.C. Penney's Christmas 2017 same-store sales are reported.

Disclaimer: Though this is a bond in a trust wrapper, it is still a risky, speculative investment. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I can not recommend any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.