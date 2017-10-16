Want C Series? Pay List Price!

The trade dispute between Boeing (BA) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) centering on the illegal subsidies for the Bombardier C Series program and dumping of C Series aircraft on the market has quickly turned into a soap opera with the UK trying to prevent any tariffs via the highest political channels available. The preliminary ruling consists of two parts, one for the possible countervailing measures and one for anti-dumping measures.

In a previous article, I had a look at how the Department of Commerce came to its conclusion concerning the support the C Series program received. In this article, I want to have a look at the second ruling, which focuses on the potential dumping of the C Series aircraft on the US aircraft market.

Subsidies

To get a good idea of the total build-up of the total tariff, I'm including a short recap of the DoC’s ruling on the aid the program received since 2008. What we see is that the benefits are not limited to a $1B investment from the Government of Quebéc, but spread far further than that. What we see is that every element of support has been considered. The DoC concluded that the health of the C Series program and Bombardier was such that it had little to no chances of receiving commercial sourced loans. In the absence of commercial sourced loans, the program received aid from federal and provincial governments. Out of the 220% recommended tariff, 203% is a countervailing measure for launch aid and equity investment. The tax credit and grant programs might not be viewed as illegal aid in the end, but the majority of the aid does not leave much to the imagination.

For the UK, this quarrel could be a problem. Since Northern Irish jobs are at stake and losing those jobs could be eroding to the political stability in the UK, which already is having difficult times with the Brexit vote that could potentially put aerospace jobs at stake. A quarrel with the US, which it highly values as political and trade partner, is likely the last thing they want and likely they are not too happy with the somewhat careless way Canada has provided aid to the C Series program.

Anti-dumping duty

The anti-dumping duty is somewhat complex and there are two reasons for that. One being that if dumping is indeed found, the negative consequences to the domestic industry should be mapped. Boeing’s complaint is about an aircraft family with a 100-150 seat bracket and range of 2,900 nautical miles. This, as I discussed earlier, creates the impression that the C Series and the Boeing 737 families, NG and MAX, have a big overlap in the market space. This, however, is not the case.

The second point is that in order to reasonably assess whether dumping is taking place, you need a figure of the actual sales prices. On the Delta Air Lines (DAL) deal with Bombardier, a price of $19.6 million is brought up by Boeing. Delta Air Lines and Bombardier have denied that this is indeed the sales price of these aircraft and even if it was, then what should be mapped into any anti-dumping measure is what drives sales prices higher or lower. In the case of the Delta Air Lines deal, what drives prices lower is the quest for market acceptance, which Boeing also does if it is about to sell a new type of aircraft to an important customer, limitations to the aircrafts mission profile and the initial high product costs as the aircraft "climbs" the learning curve.

I think limitations to the mission profile have been something that has been mapped insufficiently next to a genuine assessment of the threat of a CS100 and CS300 to the Boeing 737 MAX. What might be considered somewhat odd is that since Bombardier has not provided requested information for the DoC to work with, DoC has decided to apply the 79.82% tariff requested by Boeing on C Series imports, but that is how the system works and there are good reasons for that too.

One would think that Bombardier would have done a better job being open about the sales prices. If the sales prices are lower than what Boeing has claimed, then Bombardier obviously is not going to disclose any sales prices. Even if sales prices are higher, being open about sales prices would give Boeing an unwanted peak in confidential contracts that Bombardier has with customers and aircraft pricing. This would severely damage Bombardier’s position in upcoming negotiations with potential customers for the C Series aircraft. So, due to the way the system works there has been no reasonable way for Bombardier to dodge a tariff. The tariff of roughly 80% represents a $15.6 million tariff, in line with what Boeing initially asked the DoC for but far lower than the 143% that Boeing requested when Bombardier was unwilling to provide openness.

Approach to the matter

What makes things rather complicated is that leveling the playing field looks different to different people or better said to different legal experts. What we are seeing here is a bottom-up approach where each piece of potential illegal aid is considered and to that anti-dumping tariffs are added instead of a top-down approach. The result is that the DoC in its preliminary ruling advised a 300% tariff. What this means is that $19.6 million aircraft that Delta Air Lines might have bought is now costing $78.3 million, which includes $58.7 million in anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs.

That is where the bottom-up approach seems to be off if the target is to level the playing field, because the price of $78.3 million is higher than the list price of the aircraft and typically jets are having customary discounts of 40%-60%. So, in an effort to level the playing field, the C Series aircraft now has a price tag that does not fit present or prior industry practice.

What's interesting to note is that Boeing initially requested a 160% tariff, half as countervailing measure and half as anti-dumping measure and later increased this to 223%. What DoC recommended is 80% as anti-dumping measure and 220% as countervailing measure.

So, the countervailing part matches with what Boeing has asked for and with the anti-dumping claim being a soft one, I think that is too much of a coincidence.

Technology transfer

The reason why Boeing is being aggressive on this has been to protect the duopoly. The C Series, after today, might not see a stretch as it has been warned by Boeing to keep out but it certainly is and would have been an opportunity if Boeing would not have filed a complaint. Boeing simply does not want to make the mistake it made when it allowed Airbus to grow as a competitor.

At the same time there is the potential of technology transfer. A piece by Aviation Week quite well details the potential threat of the C Series and what we see is that China could benefit a lot from Bombardier’s know-how when it wants to develop bigger aircraft and part of production, although not easy, could be moved from the US to China. That's something that would be disruptive to manufacturing jobs in the US as well as Boeing’s prospects on the Chinese aircraft market. The threat from technology transfer to Boeing is real and is in no way comparable to Boeing moving jobs to China.

Timeline

While it might seem that there is going be a 300% tariff on the C Series deliveries in the US, one needs to be aware that this is a preliminary ruling. The Boeing Company filed a petition in April 2017 with the DoC investigation starting in the subsequent month. In June 2017, the ITC voted to continue investigation into the alleged illegal subsidies and dumping and the DoC presented its preliminary findings and recommendation in September and October. A final DoC ruling will follow in December 2017 followed by a final ruling of the International Trade Commission in February 2018. If both groups determine that the domestic aerospace industry of the US has indeed been harmed or is about to be harmed by illegal subsidies and dumping, then the 300% tariff will be applied on C Series deliveries to the US market from February 2018 and onwards.

It seems like a weird way to work by first quantifying the damages and then ruling whether any damage has actually been done but that is the way it is and means that there still is quite a long road to imposing any tariffs.

Conclusion

Boeing has filed a complaint claiming that the C Series could be disruptive to its position on the 100-150 seat market. In reality, there is little overlap in the markets and one could say Boeing’s claim has little to no merit. I view the C Series as a product superior to the Boeing 737 and the only way for Boeing to tackle that is by filing a complaint.

Does it mean that Boeing has been foolish to file a complaint? I don’t think so. Boeing likely does remember the mistakes it has made in the past and it recognizes the threat of a Canadian-Russian-Chinese aircraft to its aircraft sales. As an investor, I would say that Boeing is right to apply an amount of pressure here that seems to be insuperable. Completely isolating the aircraft, Boeing’s complaint has a lot less merit I would say.

In the end, I would expect Boeing and Bombardier to compromise. There is a lot at stake for Boeing, Bombardier and the governments of Canada, US and the UK to let this escalate any further and I think that Boeing is in the position where it can only benefit from the pressure it applies.

