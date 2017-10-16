Whiting Petroleum And The Health Of The Shale

When it comes to crude oil, I believe that we are in a "priceless recovery," whereby costs are coming out of drilling and operations, making oil and gas activity in the shale more profitable even as the price of crude seems range bound.

At the same time, shale oil drilling in North America is steadily changing hands. The smaller, independent, and higher-levered names are shedding assets or selling out entirely to the bigger companies, or simply those that have better balance sheets and remain committed to the shale.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is an interesting case. Whiting is an independent producer and it has been fairly highly levered, but it's also, arguably, the largest core-acreage holder in the Bakken shale and is even still one of the bigger shale oil producers. The company has lately been trying to delever through both settlements and assets sales whose proceeds go straight to debt. One example of this was the Fort Berthold disposition, which netted Whiting $500 million. This article takes another look at Whiting Petroleum, specifically because I believe that it is an important bellweather for other independent shale names, particularly those in the Bakken.

Treading water

'Treading water' would be the best way to describe how Whiting is doing. At this point, over 90% of its 120,000+ barrels equivalent of production is from the Bakken. Many producers in the Bakken suffer from a lack of midstream and transportation infrastructure, and therefore often have to sell their oil at a steep discount even to WTI. Such is also the case with Whiting. Realized prices per barrel of oil last quarter was just $40.

As you can see from the chart above, there was literally no point between March and June that crude oil dropped below even $45, so we can see that, despite some of the pipeline completions in the Bakken, that Bakken crude is still trading at a substantial discount to even WTI.

As you can see, even with WTI as low as $40, Whiting makes an acceptable IRR of 25%. At $50 WTI, where we are right about now, Whiting makes a 55% IRR on each barrel. So, drilling is certainly economical, but rate of return ignores one very important function to Whiting, and that is interest expenses.

In Whiting's case, those expenses are quite substantial. For example, for the last twelve months Whiting paid $493 million in interest expenses. I do expect those costs to abate as Whiting delevers, but to put this into perspective, trailing twelve month revenue is only $1.3 billion. This means almost 40% of Whiting's revenue is going to pay interest expenses. When all is said and done, and when depreciation is factored out of that equation, Whiting just about treads water.

The problem is that all these bonds have maturities on them, and that lenders are more nervous about lending to independent shale drillers.

Courtesy of Whiting Petroleum Investor Relations.

Whiting has no maturities until 2019. I predict that Whiting's ability to survive as a company will rest on its ability to refinance much of this debt into longer-term securities and, in the meanwhile, become a more profitable company through either increased midstream access from the Bakken, or for higher crude oil prices in general. Of course, if WTI were to reach $60 and stay there, lenders could be more willing to lend to Whiting and others.

Whiting must wait around and hope that higher crude oil prices will salvage its business model. So far the company has, as illustrated above, done a fairly good job at reducing debt through a combination of equity offering and asset sales. Thus far, waiting for higher crude oil prices hasn't much paid off, and those asset sales and equity offerings have all come at a price.

I believe investors must avoid upstream oil companies that need a higher oil price to make it in the long term. To be sure, there are many independent and integrated names that do just fine with crude oil at the price it is at now or even lower.

As much as crude oil has gained over the past couple weeks, it is still range bound, with production in the US having more than recovered since Hurricane Harvey, and poised to go higher as rig counts in the Permian continue to rise. I continue to believe that crude oil will be range bound, and therefore I much prefer the upstream names that can thrive at this oil price.

