MannKind Corporation: Can Afrezza's Improved Labeling Fuel A Successful Comeback?

In the past year, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), a biopharmaceutical based in Westlake Village, CA, focusing on the commercialization of inhaled insulin to treat diabetes, appreciated by 67%. Much of the charged share price came from the recently FDA-approved labeling changes for lead therapeutic, Afrezza (an ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin). Nonetheless, there are other positive corporate developments brewing in the background of MannKind. In this research, we shall reassess the thesis on MannKind (and determine whether the firm can successful turnaround).

Novel Fast-Acting Insulin Afrezza

As an ultra fast-acting insulin (inhaled delivered through a small whistle-like device), Afrezza was FDA-approved on June 27, 2014, for the treatment of both Type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus. Unlike other short-acting analogs (Novolog and Humalog), Afrezza utilizes the most rapid drug delivery route via the lungs (the pulmonary circulation). This enabled it's kinetic to mimic that of the healthy human pancreas. And therefore, the stellar molecule delivers diabetes control with the A1c reduction that is second-to-none.

With Afrezza, a patient can easily inhale the med right before a meal. For the 4 units cartridge, the drug starts to work in about 12 minutes. It then takes roughly 35 to 45 minutes to reach the peak therapeutic level (while staying in the body for only an hour and a half). The ability to rapidly go into the body, reach its peak level (and promptly leave) make the drug safer than the mentioned alternatives. As alluded, the shorter the time the drug remains in circulation, the lower the chances of patients getting hypoglycemia (a potentially lethal condition, in which one took too much insulin, thus causing the blood sugar level to drop dangerously below 60 mg/dl).



Commercial Partnership Issue

Despite Afrezza favorable profile, the company was unable to market the clear advantage over peers in the old labeling (this is highly likely the reason that Afrezza did not generate significant sales). The other likely cause for the subpar sales is that doctors are required to do the prerequisite lungs testing (“PFT”). As the rule-of-thumb, the more requirements a therapeutic needs prior to prescribing, the lesser its chances of being prescribed. That being said, after a year of launched, the disappointing sales results caused Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) to terminate its commercialization partnership with MannKind (on Jan. 5, 2016).

Favorable Labeling Changes

In the recent turnaround, MannKind received the FDA approval for Afrezza labeling changes on Oct. 2, 2017. Accordingly, the new label displays the molecule’s stellar kinetics. Moreover, Afrezza now has an easy insulin units conversion chart (to further encourage Afrezza use). Without the said chart, it can be cumbersome for docs (unfamiliar with Afrezza) to figure out such arithmetics prior to prescribing. Furthermore, there is an update in the labeling re pregnancy and lactation (to clarify the benefits to risks, thus proving further prescribing guidance).

Of note, physicians practice evidence-based medicine. And, the aforesaid updates (that included more backing data as well as the improved convenience) are highly likely to encourage more prescription. Furthermore, the increasing necessity for better diabetic control should also drive more script. According to CEO Castagna, “Available data suggests approximately 70% of people living with diabetes on insulin are not at HbA1c goals of <7%. We firmly believe that in order for patients to achieve better A1c goals, control of mealtime glucose spikes is critical. This label update supports Afrezza as a unique fast-acting mealtime insulin that provides doctors and patients with the flexibility necessary to help them achieve glycemic control.”

Increasing Afrezza Sales

Even prior to the label changes, Afrezza new scripts, refills (and overall sales) have been on rebounding trends due to rising market awareness. It is also possible that patients increasingly demand their doctors to prescribe. With the recent updates, we expect new scripts to increase significantly (if MannKind further builds a robust pharmaceutical sales representative team). After all, the sales reps now have more leveraging data on the packet insert to pitch physicians.

Strong Management

Most long-term investors have much faith in the Founder, Dr. Alfred Mann. With a highly accomplished track records of performance, Mann developed technologies that enabled the blind to see, the deaf to hear, and the lame to walk. As his best technological invention, Mann put most of his assets into developing Afrezza. The concern was that he was well into his final years (approaching the ninth decades of his life) after Afrezza approval. As a result, there was only so much that he could do for the company in his old age (while battling cancer). Like many shareholders, we appreciate Dr. Mann's contribution to MannKind as well as to countless patients worldwide.

While Dr. Mann is gone, the new CEO, Dr. Michael Castagna, came on board in March 2016. Already, there have been positive developments brewing under the young chief's reign. For instance, Afrezza received the new labeling changes. And, we believe that the captain can deliver robust sales and marketing for Afrezza (for the firm to grow in the years to come).

Improving Financials

As of Q2 2017, MannKind spent roughly $32M. Short-term and long-term debts are $85M and $107M, respectively. Notably, the recent labeling changes enabled the company to raise $58M via the issuance of new shares (at the market price of $6 on Oct. 11). The new capital injection should be adequate for operations for half a year. Investors should realize that it is the norm for a small bioscience firm to raise money via capital financing until one product generates substantial earnings.

Potential Risks

Despite the favorable labeling changes as well as other key corporate developments, MannKind is a still risky investment. The main concerns deal with whether the management can continue to build a robust pharmaceutical sales team (to ensure that Afrezza gets increasingly prescribed by docs). Other direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns surely help. And yet, they only go so far. The other risk is that the pretreatment lung testing may deter prescription.

Conclusion

Poised by positive corporate developments (in particular, the FDA approval of the new labeling changes for Afrezza), MannKind bulls are charging ahead (and patients' hopes are renewed). Whether the rally will last ultimately depends on the growth of new scripts. Even in the worst scenario, we expect scripts to continue its upward trend. Moreover, the rate of increase can be catapulted to new highs, if the firm leverages on the superiority of Afrezza over competitors on the labeling (to further build a robust pharmaceutical sales team). In that case, we expect scripts to catapult to new highs. And, this stock can easily appreciate multiple folds thereafter. Else, MannKind will eventually slide back to the low single digit. As the final notes, it is best for investors to add a small amount of MannKind in the portfolio. If it fails, you’ll won’t lose much. If the stock continues to rally (and the thesis plays out), you’ll gain much from this investment.

