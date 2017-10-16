ZEV Credits Won't Save Tesla's Quarter

When trying to forecast Tesla’s (TSLA) financial results there are two big unknowns:

How much the company will make by selling regulatory credits. Zero emission vehicle (ZEV) credits are all over the place, bringing anywhere from $0 to nearly $140 million in a given quarter; non-ZEV credits hover around the $15 million mark save for one big exception in the year-ago quarter.

How much of the loss will be taken up by Solarcity’s non-controlling interests (NCIs), and thus excluded from the GAAP net loss figure.

User CoverDrive estimated a loss of $492 million for 17Q3 on the assumption that NCIs would remain at the same level as the previous quarter ($65 million) and there would be $0 ZEV revenue. He based the latter assumption on the fact that Tesla sold $100 million worth of credits between April and June, and after such a large sale its credit balance would be mostly depleted.

(Regarding deliveries, the actual figure of 25,930 Model S and X was very close to the figure CoverDrive used in his forecast: 26,500.)

Well, one of those wild cards is now more or less known: the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has just published data related to the ZEV program for the period from September 2017 to August 2016. With a little bit of work, we can estimate how much money Tesla may have made in the July-September quarter. It’s not enough info to say ZEV revenue will be close to zero, but it does rule out any "blowout" like 16Q3, when Tesla made $139.5 million off these credits.

In the most recent period Tesla made about $2,500 per ZEV credit

CARB reports credit sales from September to August, which doesn’t exactly align with financial quarters. To get the closest possible figure, here I have added up Tesla’s ZEV revenue from Q4 of one year to Q3 of the next. We can this way estimate how much the company makes per ZEV credit. The figures are in single dollars.

Period ZEV credits sold Revenue Revenue per ZEV credit Sept 2012 to Aug 2013 37,472 139,800,000* 3,700 Sept 2013 to Aug 2014 18,577 86,100,000 4,634 Sept 2014 to Aug 2015 44,423 169,600,000 3,818 Sept 2015 to Aug 2016 80,227 203,600,000 2,538 Sept 2016 to Aug 2017 51,776 ? ?

*For 12Q4, ZEV revenue is undisclosed. I estimate $10 million for that period, which results in the total figure of $139.8 million, due to the fact that Tesla disclosed $40.5 million of total credit revenue for 2012 (and most ZEV revenue would have been concentrated in the last quarter, when Tesla made a majority of Model S deliveries).

From 16Q4 to 17Q3, if ZEV credit price had stayed at the previous level, $2,538, Tesla would have made $131.4 million.

There is one caveat: at the end of August 2017 Tesla still had 29,556 ZEV credits in its balance, and it may have sold some or all of them during September. Such a sale would not really be offset by subtracting the credits sold during September 2016, because at the end of August 2016 the corporation only had 3,530 credits in its balance, far less than 12 months later.

Thus, the $131.4 million figure may conceivably be "missing" the sale of roughly an additional 26,000 credits – which would provide another $66 million.

The numbers imply ZEV revenues for 16Q3 well below $100 million

Don’t just take my word for it – keep reading. First we need to figure out how much revenue Tesla made selling ZEV credits from October 2016 to June 2017. Comparing that with the CARB data on credits sold, we can figure out how much is missing, i.e. how much additional ZEV revenue Tesla might have made between July and September of this year.

Here you can see Tesla’s disclosed ZEV revenue, in millions of dollars:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2013 67.9 51.5 10.4 0 129.8 2014 0 10,000 76.1 66 152.1 2015 51 14 38.6 8 111.6 2016 57 0.1 138.5 NA NA 2017 About 0* 100

*Tesla disclosed in 17Q1 that sales of all regulatory credits declined by $56.1 million year-on-year. Given that ZEV sales for the year-before period were $57 million, and non-ZEV revenue is very stable around $15 million, it seems likely ZEV revenue accounted for almost all of this decline – reaching values near 0 in 17Q1.

OK, data for 16Q4 is missing so we’ll have to figure it out somehow. Here’s the revenue from non-ZEV credits:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2013 17.1 17.9 14.8 14.8 64.6 2014 11.6 15.8 16.8 20 64.2 2015 15 13 NA NA 57.1 2016 NA NA NA NA NA 2017 NA NA

Which results in revenue from all sales of regulatory credits (excluding tax credits, such as those obtained through the Gigafactory):

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2013 85 69.4 25.2 14.8 194.4 2014 11.6 25.8 92.9 86 216.3 2015 NA NA NA NA 168.7 2016 NA NA NA NA 302.3 2017 NA NA

Now, just because you see a lot of "NA" doesn’t mean we know nothing about those periods. For instance, Tesla did disclose for 17Q2 that total credit sales increased by $104.3 million. Since ZEV sales alone increased by $99.9 million, we know non-ZEV credits accounted for the rest of the increase, i.e. $4.4 million. Which is in keeping with the evidence that non-ZEV revenue tends to have similar levels quarter after quarter.

For that reason, I’m going to assume non-ZEV credits provided Tesla with $15 million in each of the four quarters of 2016 – except the third, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, in which they generated approximately double that figure. Thus I estimate Tesla’s non-ZEV revenue for 2016 to have been $75 million, leaving $227.3 million for ZEV credits. Subtracting ZEV revenue for the first three quarters of 2016, which is disclosed, leaves 16Q4 ZEV revenue of $31.7 million.

With that data point in hand we can estimate that from October 2016 to June 2017 ZEV revenue was $131.7 million, or perhaps a bit higher if we include the undisclosed (but small) figure for 17Q1.

What we have is that ZEV revenue for Tesla from 16Q4 to 17Q2 ($131.7 million) was, roughly equivalent to all Tesla credit sales from September 2016 to August 2017 ($131.4 million). Put other way, there is almost no room for any further ZEV revenue in 16Q3. All revenue from sales of ZEV credits was obtained in the previous three quarters. The not-so-wild card left is credits that may have been sold in September 2017, minus those sold in September 2016, but the net amount is almost certainly less than $70 million.

Tesla has not yet said when it will file its results for the July-September quarter. But you can be a bit more sure of what they’ll say: minus $500 million, more or less.