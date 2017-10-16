Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AcelRx Second Chance, Aerie Rhopressa Success, Aratana ENTYCE Launch

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: AcelRx CRL manageable?

Today we will discuss another AcelRx (ACRX) article titled "After Disappointing CRL For Dsuvia, What's Next For AcelRx?" by the same author, Douglas Johnson.

In an earlier daily scoop just before the PDUFA date, we said the following about a possible CRL:

The company does have about $62mn in cash. At current burn rate, the author claims this can last 30 months. If DSUVIA receives a CRL - as analysts at Piper Jaffray think - the stock will tank to below $2. Like Zalviso's CRL, this CRL may also be manageable. However, that may take time - although ACRX must have learned a trick or two from its previous CRL experience. Meanwhile, Zalviso resubmission of NDA is a fallback option, although it may not be strong enough to revise fortunes for the stock if it were to get a CRL today. Bottom line, this is a true binary event, and we wish investors luck.

That has indeed turned out to be the case, with the stock tanking below $2 following the CRL. However, the CRL is also very manageable - a term the company itself used in a release: "We believe the recommendations stated in the CRL are manageable…"

So, what exactly are these recommendations and how manageable are they? And most important, is the current price a buying opportunity or a time to run and lick one's wounds?

As Douglas Johnson says in this article, the CRL said that the FDA had two main issues:

First, the agency was concerned about the safety of the maximum dosage listed on the proposed label, and requested data from 50 additional patients at this dosage level. Next, the FDA recommended changes to the directions of use on the drug and requested a human factors study to validate these changes.

The company press release presents the same information in a slightly different manner:

The two primary recommendations within the CRL are: first, while the safety database was suitable in number of patients, the collection of additional data was requested on at least 50 patients to assess the safety of DSUVIA dosed at the maximum amount described in the proposed labeling; second, to ensure proper administration of the tablet with the single-dose applicator, the FDA recommended certain changes to the Directions for Use to address use-related errors, including dropped tablets, to be validated through a human factors study.

What comes off as an issue from this version is the question of dropped tablets, which was essentially the same reason for ZALVISO's first CRL. The problem is that sufentanil is highly abusable and the device that ACRX uses for delivery may cause patients to access sufentanil. So, as the author rightly says, the repeat mistake is a cause of concern - but it also alleviates the issue because apparently ACRX has already found a solution for the issue with its new ZALVISO NDA. Anyway, below is an image of the device in question:

Source

The author then discusses whether ACRX has the cash to run through these CRLs to the next submission, and concludes that yes it does. We agree - although we expect a dilution if ZALVISO is approved because no company wants to get to the end of its cash tether.

It is not quite obvious to us whether this is a Class 1 or a Class 2 resubmission. The data requested - additional data - might not even require a new trial. Neither was one specified. In fact, the dosage information requested may already be available. Note that these were one 30 mcg tablet or two 15 mcg tablets, and the company says "We have previously completed and analyzed pharmacokinetic and modeling data, which demonstrated the equivalency of one sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg, to two sufentanil sublingual tablets, 15 mcg, taken 20-to-25 minutes apart." So, if they were equivalent, there could be an option to simply ignore 30 mcg and proceed with 15 mcg, with which the FDA apparently had no question. The only minor issue will be that this option will need two dosages.

The second FDA suggestion, as well, does not indicate any changes necessary in the device itself, but merely in its direction of use. A proper regulatory approach could solve these quickly. If they are class 1 resubmissions, they will take two months; six months for class 2. Either way, we see no later than mid-2018 for a result. Meanwhile, we have the ZALVISO NDA resubmission as a catalyst.

Bottom line is, for risk-loving investors with a strong nerve, these prices present an opportunity to speculate on the company, even as we also get a second chance at a bit of fun daytrading.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of JNJ, AERI, SHPG

Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Approval Of STELARA

Company: Johnson & Johnson unit (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume JNJ Johnson & Johnson 366B $136.43 5,329,754.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $137.52 $109.32 24.80 18B Pharmaceutical products worldwide

Therapy: STELARA (ustekinumab) Disease: plaque psoriasis

News: "The FDA approves the use of Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech's STELARA (ustekinumab) to treat adolescents as young as 12 years old with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy."

Analysis: This is a pediatric extension of STELARA, a plaque psoriasis treatment first approved in 2009 for adults with moderate-to-severe disease. In 2013, it was approved for adults with psoriatic arthritis, and in 2016, for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. Ustekinumab comes with possibilities of severe side effects as is sometimes the case with immunosuppressants. The drug has shown better results than Enbrel or etanercept in treating psoriasis. However, their pathways are different - while Enbrel is a TNF inhibitor, Stelara inhibits certain ILs. Analysts estimate Stelara will have annual sales of $2.1bn by 2018. More than 6 million Americans suffer from psoriasis, a type of skin disease caused by a problem in the immune system.

Ad Com backs Aerie Pharma's Rhopressa

Company: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume AERI Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.23B $61.45 872,309.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $66.10 $32.05 91.73 197M glaucoma and other eye diseases

Therapy: Rhopressa

Disease: Glaucoma

News: "The FDA's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee has voted 10-0 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals' eye drop Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% is effective in lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The vote was 9 -1 that Rhopressa's efficacy outweighs the risks."

Analysis: IOP, or intraocular pressure, greater than 22 mg HG is considered pathologic. If it occurs with glaucoma (optic nerve damage), then this is IOP with glaucoma; otherwise, it is simply ocular hypertension and may never cause glaucoma. Either way, Rhopressa is a major new development in treating IOP. Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness, affecting more than 2.7mn people in the USA. Dr. Young Kwon, a professor in the ophthalmology department at the University of Iowa who sat on the FDA panel, said Rhopressa represents "a major advance in glaucoma therapy." Current treatments include Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Xalatan, known generically as latanoprost, Novartis AG's (NYSE:NVS) Travatan and Allergan Plc's (NYSE:AGN) Lumigan. Xalatan was once a multibillion dollar drug. However, Rhopressa works in a different way, by targeting the trabecular meshwork through which fluid flows out of the eye.

European advisory group backs Shire's lyophilized Oncaspar for ALL

Company: Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume SHPG Shire PLC (ADR) 44.75B $154.07 967,884.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $192.64 $139.36 10.56 529M hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Therapy: Lyophilized ONCASPAR (pegaspargase)

Disease: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.

News: "The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopts a positive opinion recommending approval for Shire plc's lyophilized ONCASPAR (pegaspargase) as a component of combination therapy to treat patients of all ages with ALL."

The liquid formulation of ONCASPAR is currently approved for ALL.

Analysis: This is a new formulation of ONCASPAR that offers 3x longer shelf life than the liquid version. ALL is a curable leukemia with a five-year pediatric survival rate of more than 90%. It is also the most common type (~75%) of cancer among children diagnosed with leukemia. Since ONCASPAR is already approved for ALL, there's little doubt that this new formulation - useful for supply chain management and inventory and differing in no way from the standard version - will be approved.

In other news, Aratana (PETX) trading was halted pending ENTYCE product launch news. The drug is to be used for appetite stimulation in dogs. It was approved earlier this year but the launch delay was not doing any good to the stock. More than 10 million dogs in the United States present to veterinarians annually with inappetence.

Also, Valeant (VRX) is down on news that a Wells Fargo analyst questioned certain accounting practices of the company, where its delayed payment of royalties was benefiting it in terms of taxation.

Analyst Ratings

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Jefferies Group downgrades from buy to hold; Piper Jaffray reiterates hold with target of $2.00; and Royal Bank Of Canada lowers target from $6.00 to $5.00 with outperform rating.

Allergan Plc: Piper Jaffray sets target of $227.00 with hold rating; and Wells Fargo & Company sets target of $276.00 with buy rating.

Amgen (AMGN): Barclays Plc raise target from $180.00 to $190.00 with equal weight rating.

AnaptysBio (ANAB): Stifel Nicolaus and Wedbush reiterate buy and outperform with raised targets of $76.00 and $75.00 respectively.

Codexis (CDXS): HC Wainwright and Jefferies Group raise target with buy rating to $8.50 and $11.00 respectively.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE): Barclays Plc raises target to $107.00 with overweight rating; BMO Capital Markets reiterate outperform with target raised from $89.00 to $101.00; Chardan Capital and Stifel Nicolaus reiterate buy rating with targets of $100.00 and $101.00 respectively; and Cantor Fitzgerald lowers target from $105.00 to $94.00 with buy rating.

More ratings in appendix below.

Insider Sales

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH): CFO, SVP, Treasurer Peters William J disposed 3,026 shares for $56,176. Director Shohet Stephen B. disposed 7,862 shares in a Sale+OE of $147,219.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BMRN): EVP & CFO Spiegelman Daniel K disposed 31% of shares in a Sale+OE of $4,430,140.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS): 10% shareholder Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) disposed 3,334,586 shares in a Sale+OE of 11% of its holding for a value of $5,011,883.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM): Chief Medical Officer Bauer Eugene A disposed 7,500 shares for $225,300.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN): SVP Chief Commercial Officer Van Oene Mark disposed 1,250 shares for $259,013.

Regenxbio, Inc. (RGNX): Director Hayden Donald J Jr. disposed all of their 20,000 shares in a Sale+OE of $699,000.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG): Director Mistretta Nancy G. disposed 5000 shares for $500,551.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN): Pres & CEO Siegall Clay B disposed 3% of their shareholding in a Sale+OE of $1,152,234. SGEN is in our conviction buy list. Full list available in our marketplace subscriber only post here.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR): EVP, Pres Oncology Sys. Kennedy Kolleen T disposed 1,088 shares in a Sale+OE of $110,489.

Insider Purchases

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS): 10% shareholder Choi Ki Yong acquired 61,645 for an amount of $32,110. Its holding now stands at 1,793,109 shares.

MannKind Corp. (MNKD): Director Kresa Kent acquired 166,600 shares for $999,600, taking his total shareholding to 237,589 shares.

Earnings

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) reported its encouraging fourth quarter results as its net income increased by 68.2% to $2.35 million, or $0.114 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, from $1.40 million, or $0.072 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year. However, its revenue declined by 0.9% to $8.06 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, from $8.13 million for the same period of last year. The decline is mainly attributed to the price fluctuation of the Chinese Medicine Market.

We started the Total Pharma Tracker and offered a discounted price for the first 30 members, assuming that it will last until the year end. But we have already reached our target numbers! So we thought we should extend the offer to people who are still trying to decide.

Subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker in the next seven days and you will still get the discounted price of $400/year. Lock in that price now before it goes up.

Subscribe today to get on top of your healthcare investments.

Appendix/Tables

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target BioDelivery Sciences International BDSI HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY Barclays PLC Raises Target Equal Weight $58.00 -> $65.00 Boston Scientific Corporation BSX BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $30.00 Celgene Corporation CELG Barclays PLC Raises Target Equal Weight $135.00 -> $140.00 Depomed DEPO Mizuho Reiterates Neutral $11.00 -> $6.00 Gemphire Therapeutics GEMP Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Bank of America Corporation Lowers Target Underperform $102.00 -> $73.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold $50.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Eli Lilly and Company LLY Barclays PLC Raises Target Overweight $90.00 -> $98.00 Eli Lilly and Company LLY Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $105.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold $15.00 Seres Therapeutics MCRB CIBC Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $19.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Bank of America Corporation Initiates Buy $22.00 Intec Pharma NTEC Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $15.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $54.00 PhaseRx PZRX Laidlaw Downgrades Buy -> Neutral Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $18.00

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Date Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) October 17 Johnson & Johnson October 17 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) October 18 athenahealth (ATHN) October 19

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.