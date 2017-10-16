Wells Fargo Q3 Shows Retail Brand Damage Continues To Limit Prospects

Until Wells Fargo can stop the bleeding in its retail banking lines of business, forecasts for the company continue to look grim

Well's Fargo's (NYSE: WFC) 2017 Q3 earnings released Friday show that the company's brand, retail, and legal troubles will likely continue to dampen the bank's earnings prospects compared to its bulge-bracket peers for the near-future.

Last week I wrote about how CEO Tim Sloan's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee showed that Wells Fargo has not taken the serious measures it needs to make in order to clean up the systematic abuses that led to its recent series of scandals that have done so much damage to its retail reputation, and consequently assets and profits.

When Wells Fargo came out with its disappointing Q3 results on Friday, these expectations were only confirmed. It appears that its consumer banking division continues to struggle, seeing not only slow growth in several segments but also declines.

(Source: Wells Fargo 2017 Q3 Earnings, Supplemental Information)

Wells Fargo's Consumer Banking Decline Is Real

A look at Wells Fargo's supplemental information shows that its community banking division, which is akin for its retail banking operations, is seeing sluggish growth and in fact declining profitability as well as application volume for both mortgages and autos.

(Source: Wells Fargo 2017 Q3 Earnings, Supplemental Information)

Undoubtedly the scandals in the past year concerning both deposit accounts as well as the more-recent auto loans fiasco, where Wells Fargo was found to have incorrectly charged over 800,000 customers, might have an impact on customers' willingness to do business with the company when its peers are offering such similar products with seemingly less risk.

Even more interestingly, it appears that actual deposits and transactions are declining from the brief pickup they made in Q2 2017.

(Source: Wells Fargo 2017 Q3 Earnings, Supplemental Information)

Wells Fargo also showed significant declines in overall auto loans outstanding as well as originations, as well as a small decline in its student loan portfolio.

Combined with an overall decline in loans from Q2 2017 of $956.9 B to $952.3 B, continuing a decline from Q1's 957.5 B, as well as a sluggish overall asset growth to just $1,306.4 B from $1,301.2 B, it looks like Wells Fargo's earnings well-merited the over 3% drop it experienced in the wake of the earnings report.

Yet until it fixes the reputation damage from its recent series of scandals, the problems for Wells Fargo are likely only beginning.

Why The Retail Banking Division Collapse Should Set Off Alarms

Net income from Wells Fargo's Community Banking division, which is its retail banking business component, has been a significant part of its net income, yet it has continually declined over the course of this past year.

Q3 2017's Community Banking net income of $2.229 B is a mighty drop from its previous quarter's net income of $2.993 B (-25.5%), let alone year-on-year from Wells Fargo's Q3 2016 Community banking net income of $3.227 B (-30.9% YOY).

The reason behind the drop in community banking net income is just as worrisome. It appears that non-interest expenses are in fact rising rapidly (+$881 M YOY, +12.6%) at a time when revenue itself is falling at a mild rate (-$327 M YOY, -2.63%).

(Source: Wells Fargo 2017 Q3 Earnings, News Release)

Despite its recent fall, Community Banking in Q3 2017 accounts still for over 55% of Wells Fargo's Q3 2017 revenue of $21.9 B and 48.49% of its net income of $4.596 B. This compares to Community Banking accounting for over 57.17% of net income in Q3 2016 YOY. What a decline.

In fact, if we look closer, we can see that the $998 M drop in net income from consumer banking YOY explains almost entirely the $1.048 B drop in net income Wells Fargo has experienced compared to Q3 2016 last year.

It is clear that Wells Fargo needs to find some way to stop the bleeding in its retail banking sector, or its share price will continue to flounder and suffer as its still biggest line of business continues to sink.



WFC data by YCharts

Is There Hope for Wells Fargo?

As I described last week, at the moment it looks like Wells Fargo has not done the serious turnaround in both publicity and policies it needs to do in order to regain consumer confidence, and consequently business, in its retail banking business.

Undoubtedly the company is aware of its sinking situation and is weighing whether greater action is needed to restore its brand. However given how long the systematic abuses and practices took place at Wells Fargo, apparently over the course of almost 15 years for the deposits scandal for example, the problems might be deeper and more complex than what could merit an easy solution.

In order for Wells Fargo to properly rebound and regain public trust, and thus the increased retail banking revenue and profits that are so vital to its business model, it will need to ensure that future scandals concerning retail customers do not happen and make a public turnaround that gives consumers the feeling that the bank has been "cleansed" of the previous systematic abuses taking place at it.

However at the moment, those changes look uncertain and unlikely.

Given that, Wells Fargo's Q3 earnings show that its retail banking business continues to flounder, likely dampening prospects for the bank for the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.