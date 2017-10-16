Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Aratana Therapeutics Back In The Spotlight

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Aratana Therapeutics.

The biotech sector will try to overcome some late weakness last week as trading opens today.

"Never compete with someone who has nothing to lose." - Baltasar Gracian

It will be interesting to see if the biotech sector can bounce back this week after a downturn last week. Investor sentiment seemed to shift into negative late last week. Some of the decline was probably attributable to the president's announcement he plans to end insurance subsidies within the Affordable Care Act for insurers. This effort could quite end up in court and also might be a negotiating ploy to bring both sides to the table to fix some of the long term structural problems of the program. More importantly, this would impact insurer and hospital stocks primarily as Mizuho Securities noted Friday.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

There isn't a whole lot of the FDA calendar this week after several key PDUFA dates last week.

So what is ahead for next week? Here are items I will be watching in the coming week in biotech.

Watch Items

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) rose some 10% on buyout speculation. Since this is holding in the Biotech Forum portfolio, naturally I will curious if there is some fire behind this smoke. The company is working with a financial advisor, following reported interest from private equity firms and pharma companies according to a report on Bloomberg Friday.

There is not much in the way of PDUFA dates this week before the FDA. However two "Busted IPOs" that have more than doubled in recent months are presenting key study data at the World Conference on Lung Cancer that runs from Oct. 16th to the 18th next week.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is doing two "posters" on results from its compound Sitravatinib plus nivolumab to treat non-small cell lung cancer from a Phase II study. Ignynta (RXDX) is presenting updated data on its drug candidate entrectinib to treat solid cancer tumors. The company looks on a path to submit an NDA on entrectinib in the second half of 2018.

Another small oncology name TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is down in early trading today as the company announced that it had recently met FDA to discuss the data supporting its planned marketing application seeking approval for lead candidate TG-1101, in combination with AbbVie's (ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Investors seem to be taking the feedback from the FDA could extend the marketing approval date on TG-1101. Shares of competitor Exelixis (EXEL) are rallying on this possibility.

ANI Pharmaceuticals seeing its first analyst activity in two months after the buyout speculation noted above today. Canaccord Genuity reiterates its Buy rating on the stock. Canaccord's analyst the company could be worth $70 a share in an acquisition and could be "attractive asset to a number of different acquirers for a number of different reasons." The analyst also likes ANI as a standalone entity as well.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) continues to pick up positive analyst commentary after the Ad Comm Panel for its drug Rhopressa to treat glaucoma received a 10-0 vote in favor of approval on Friday. Four different analyst firms reissued Buy ratings this morning including Needham and Mizuho Securities. Price targets were raised by three of these analyst firms and the price target range of these four analyst views were in a tight range of $69 to $76.

NewLink Genetics (NLNK) saw a lot of positive analyst action last week. The company was either initiated or reiterated as a Buy at SunTrust Robinson (Price target $19), Merrill Lynch ($22 price target) and Robert W. Baird ($22 price target). Merrill's analyst believes the IDO pathway inhibitor the company is developing could become a "backbone" therapy for cancer treatment.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) a name I have written often about in this space is likely to get off to a nice start in trading on Monday. The shares surged are up nicely from its Friday's close after the company announced that its third approved product Entyce has been officially launched. I am surprised by the reaction in the market and Entyce's launch has been expected sometime in the fourth quarter. However, the stock is set up for big sales ramp up in 2018 as the three products in its portfolio start to gain additional traction. The stock will be the subject of today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview

Aratana Therapeutics is a Kansas City-based pet therapeutics company. The firm is focused on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. The stock has a current market capitalization of approximately $275 million.

Product Portfolio

The company is well positioned to take advantage of the secular trend of consistently growing spending on our domesticated friends in this county. The company has three approved and launched products in its portfolio now.

Galliprant:

This compound is approved for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. It is marketed and distributed by Elanco, a division of Eli Lilly (LLY)

The company receives a variety of milestones and royalties from Elanco through a collaboration deal around Galliprant.

Nocita:

This is a wholly owned compound approved as a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

Entyce:

Another wholly owned compound approved to trigger appetite stimulation in dogs. Entyce should find a receptive market. According to recent surveys, two thirds of veterinarians are not satisfied with current products on the market to treat this condition.

The company also has approximately 10 other potential drugs in various stages of development.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The company closed out the second quarter of 2017 with some $80 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company has a cash burn rate of approximately $10 million a quarter which should come down in coming quarters as sales ramp up.

The company receives little attention on Wall Street at the moment. There is limited analyst coverage on this name at the moment. The last analyst firm to chime in on Aratana was Jefferies with a Buy rating and $8 price target two months ago. Perhaps now that Entyce is officially launched, analyst commentary will increase in coming weeks.

Verdict

I still like Aratana as a long term growth play in a growing and under followed part of the sector. The current consensus has sales roughly doubling in FY2018 to some $45 million, albeit with a wide variance of analyst estimates. These projections should solidify as Entyce now is on the market and I think over time Aratana will grow into Tier 2 status.

"If you're not gonna go all the way, why go at all?" - Joe Namath

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,AERI,ANIP,EXEL,MRTX,PETX,RXDX,TGTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.