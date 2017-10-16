1 Terrible Investment Offers 2 Good Investments

Even poor investments give good opportunities.

Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI) has three securities we will be looking at:

AIC and AIW are both baby bonds.

AI-B is a preferred share and carries significantly more risk than AIC and AIW.

AI portfolio

If things go really bad for AI, which is a definite possibility, investors in AI-B are at more risk than either baby bond. Baby bond holders are very likely to be paid even in some terrible scenarios. If we have a terrible scenario, AI should never have to file for bankruptcy. Shareholders may get destroyed and maybe AI-B, but the company is mostly invested in fixed rate agency securities:

These are extremely liquid assets. An interest rate jump in either direction should not result in a bankruptcy. It will end up in a massive loss for common shareholders.

AI risk factors

I’m a bit nervous when it comes to AI. I'm happy to trade in their baby bonds because I think I would spot underlying problems before the market took them seriously. Yet the risk remains on my mind. I would be surprised if AI did anything to impair their bonds. I price the risk in for these securities. I'm paid to be stressed. My job quite literally is to work on everything that could theoretically go wrong so I can control for as many variables as possible.

AI runs very high leverage and not at the ideal time:

10x leverage is extremely risky. Add in the additional “at risk” leverage from TBA and suddenly the leverage is absolutely through the roof. AI carries a massive amount of interest rate risk (to be precise, negative convexity risk). AI also has a lot of hedges. If rates move dramatically the hedges and the assets won’t offset as well.

In my opinion, AI pays executives materially too much. On top of management fees, the current dividend is way too high:

Dividend on book plus management fees comes out to over 20% on common equity. If I were being comfortable with that, I wouldn't be doing my job. However, knowing the risk factors, I can make a nicely informed decision and rating. The baby bonds still offer an attractive opportunity for investors.

Baby bonds

Back to the price chart:

Guide on price charts at the end of article

AIC is very close to a buy rating. AIW is in the hold range. AIW has recently seen a jump in price, but there was a great chance to buy in. AIW should be ex-dividend Monday morning per Charles Schwab. I encourage investors still in this dividend capture to double check with their broker before selling. For investors who took the opportunity, AIW’s share price climbed by about $.56 over the last week. The ex-dividend is only $.41 (rounded), so investors could sell Friday afternoon capturing a nice capital gain. I designed the play looking for around 1.5% returns. Instead, the price outperformed by over 2%. If shares fall by precisely the ex-dividend, it would go from $.25.21 down to $24.80. That would still be a fine place to harvest. Since I called shares out at $24.65, an investor taking $.15 in capital gains and $.41 in dividends is getting a solid win.

I called out a buy on AIW on Saturday 10/07/2017:

Remember, the ex-dividend on Monday (per Schwab) means shares should open much lower.

The current play for investors in AIW is for a dividend capture. For investors unwilling to trade the security, holding onto AIW is a fine option. However, AIC is materially better at recent prices:

AIC is trading at a discount to AIW, has a higher stripped yield, and has more call protection. For investors looking to purchase shares now, AIC is the better option.

AI-B has a higher stripped yield than either baby bond. AI-B also has call protection on the table until 5/12/2022. However, AI-B carries materially more risk than AIC and AIW. I believe investors should be selling AI-B for a better option. AI-B would have to drop more than $2.00 for me to upgrade the security to a buy rating.

Conclusion

AI runs a risky strategy (ultra-high leverage) and should be sold. Investors in AI-B need to be aware of the risks associated with the underlying portfolio. AIC and AIW are baby bonds and have materially more protection than the preferred share. I’m comfortable investing in either baby bond, and at current prices AIC is the better security. AIW had a dip in price recently opening up a dividend capture. Investors who currently hold AIW should wait until the ex-dividend date if they are looking to sell shares. We expect the ex-dividend to be Monday morning 10/16/2017.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

