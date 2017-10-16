EWT Holdings Files For $100 Million IPO

When we know more details about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

The strategy has the strengths of providing a wide range of solutions with concomitant diversified revenue streams, but potential weakness in a lack of focus.

Evoqua is creating a diversified water services and products provider to municipalities, industrial and commercial customers worldwide.

EWT Holdings intends to raise $100 million in an IPO, although that figure is a typical placeholder number and may change.

Quick Take

Pittsburgh, PA-based EWT Holdings (AQUA), a water treatment services company, intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The firm provides critical water treatment solutions and offers services, systems and technologies to support customers' full water lifecycle needs.

EWT is creating an integrated products and services company, which may have advantages over the highly fragmented offerings of smaller players.

Company and Technology

Pittsburgh, PA-based Evoqua Water Technologies was founded in 2013 to provide water treatment systems and services. The company’s predecessors data back over 100 years.

Management is headed by Ronald C. Keating, who was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Contech Engineered Solutions, an infrastructure site solutions provider.

Below is a brief overview video of EWT’s services:

(Source: YouTube)

Evoqua provides water treatment solutions to municipal and industrial customers and offers services and products to support the full water lifecycle.

Key offerings include:

Industrial:

Full lifecycle service and solutions for influent, effluent and process water, including on-demand water, BOO, recycle / reuse and emergency response services

Equipment systems for industrial needs: influent water, boiler feed water, ultrahigh purity, process water, wastewater treatment and recycle / reuse

Full-scale outsourcing of operations and maintenance

Municipal:

Wide range of wastewater solutions:

Ultrafiltration membrane bioreactors

Advanced biological treatment

Clarifiers, aerators, screens and dewatering

Ballasted clarification

Odor and corrosion control equipment and services

Ultrafiltration for drinking water

Retrofit, rehabilitation and aftermarket

(Source: Evoqua)

Evoqua has acquired seven companies in total, including Lange Containment Systems, ADI Systems, and Geomembrane Technologies Inc.

Market and Competition

A 2013 market research report by Freedonia Group estimated that demand for water treatment equipment in the US is forecast to grow 5.9 percent per year to $13.0 billion in 2017. The growth is caused by greater concerns about the health risks and environmental impacts of biological contaminants, chemicals, and disinfection byproducts in supply water and wastewater, and by more stringent manufacturing requirements in process water.

According to a research report cited by Evoqua management, the potential market, which is comprised of equipment, consumables, aftermarket parts and operations-related and maintenance-related services for the treatment of water for industrial, commercial and municipal end users, represents over $85 billion in total revenue. Moreover, the report estimates that company Evoqua Water Technologies occupies approximately an 11% market share.

Competitors

Dow Water and Process Solutions (DOW)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC)

Thames Water Utilities Limited

GE Betz. Inc.

ChemTreat

DyeCoo Textile Systems

Management states that the industry for water treatment is ‘highly fragmented, and includes a number of regional and niche-offering focused competitors.’ It believes it doesn’t have any ‘individually key competitors;’ rather, it competes on the basis of a variety of factors where it has advantages, such as a large service network, multi-channel distribution and strong support capabilities.

Financials and IPO Details

Evoqua’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue increases each year at a moderate growth rate

Gross margin increases each year by a small margin

Uneven cash flow from operations - but positive

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Evoqua Water Technologies S-1)

Revenue

Through 9/30/2017: $ 891 million, 8.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $ 1.1 billion, 9.1% increase vs. prior

2015: $ 1.0 billion

Gross Margin (%)

Through 9/30/2017: 31%

2016: 29%

2015: 28%

Cash Flow From Operations

Through 9/30/2017: $15.8 million cash flow from operations

2016: $32 million cash flow from operations

2015: $42 million cash flow from operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $1.4 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in total liabilities.

Evoqua intends to raise$100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

EWT says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Repay indebtedness and unpaid interest and premium under the Term Loan Facility, as well as and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

Listed managers of the IPO include Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets, LLC.

Commentary

EWT is pursuing an acquisition and growth strategy to create a major player in the worldwide market for water and wastewater treatment.

The graphic below shows all of the areas that Evoqua has at least some market presence in:

(Source: Evoqua S-1

The company has created three operating segments: Industrial, Municipal and Products, and management is attempting to develop or acquire businesses to ultimately create a highly diversified company with numerous revenue streams.

It foresees a 3% annual revenue growth from 2017 to 2020 on a $600 billion market size base, which if true, is a sizable growth in absolute dollars if not rate.

Given the highly fragmented nature of the industry regarding services and products and the increased focus by governments and industrial users on a secure water supply in light of climate change, the future growth opportunities for a developing large and consolidated player such as EWT looks interesting.

One potential downside is a lack of focus by management on either services or products.

We don’t know the specific terms of the IPO, but I will provide a final opinion when we learn more.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.