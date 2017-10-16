Assessing Netflix's Potential Before Earnings

An early version of this article was published to the Fat Pitch Expedition on Seeking Alpha's marketplace last week. For more information on how to join the Fat Pitch Expedition, click here.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has an interesting place in my investing life, as it was both my most successful investment, yet also a disappointment – largely because I sold last year, which is looking increasingly like a bad decision. I had re-bought a small portion in my personal portfolio earlier this summer, but not in my Opportunity portfolio run for clients, for which it remains on the watchlist. (Subscribers get access to my updated watchlist periodically).

In light of Netflix’s recent price hikes, I took a hard look at the stock to see if it’s not too late to get into the worldwide streaming leader. I'm not really geared toward playing earnings, but rather usually focus on the big picture and likely intrinsic value.

This is inherently difficult with Netflix since so much of the profitability remains years out, yet the total addressable market is so large, and Netflix has such a lead – both on the content (amount and quality), execution, and technology side than those that are trying to catch up.

Of course, the valuation is actually very simple: how many global subscribers will it get, how much will they pay for a monthly subscription, and how much content spend will it take to get there. So let’s dig in.

The market opportunity

In looking at the company's growth potential, let's first establish its addressable market. According to the United Nations' Telecommunications Union, there were more than 820 million fixed broadband subscriptions worldwide (102.5 million in the U.S.) and 3.2 billion mobile broadband subscriptions at the end of 2015.

At the end of the second quarter, Netflix had roughly 104 million subscribers, just about evenly split between its domestic and international segments. That gives the company about 50% penetration in the U.S. market, according to the U.N. figures, but less than 7% penetration internationally. Reed Hastings has said that he envisions a time when 80% or more of the company’s subscribers are international, which means ultimately Netflix could get $400-plus million subscribers eventually (though it may take a while).

So the question remains: How much of this market can the company take ... and at what price?

How many subs?

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has long targeted 60 million to 90 million domestic subscribers. Meanwhile, consensus estimates point to 98 million international subscribers by 2020. However, this is a point of contention, as Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson thinks the company could almost double that number to 180 million by 2025, while a more modest outlook offered by L&F Capital puts Netflix at 140 million international subscribers by 2025. Some predict even more.

This international growth also is not coming easy, but I believe that means the company has a first-mover advantage over competitors here in the US. A great Bloomberg piece from earlier this year described how it took Netflix years to figure out the way to crack Brazil. Given much of the world has low or spotty broadband penetration and Netflix’s proven ability to figure out countries (except China), I think this is a good baseline number.

Pricing

Netflix just raised its monthly subscriptions at a pretty savvy time: just as the hot show Stranger Things is about to make its season 2 debut. This was relatively surprising because the company had just raised prices in the Spring of 2016 from $8 to $10. The stock surged on the news. Netflix has two other plans – a standard definition and an Ultra HD version, but the average subscription price for the company is just shy of its standard plan (four screens, HD capabilities). Thus, one could easily see the company hiking another two to four times between now and 2020. Even at $15, that’s only what HBO cost (or, used to), and Netflix has more content (whether it is better is up for debate).

Spending

Make no mistake, the company is spending a lot of money on content. $6 billion this year and $7 billion next year. However, an increasingly global base will not only require local programming but also big budget content spend right here in the U.S. (English-speaking shows travel quite well). In 2025, how much will the company have to spend?

Since the company is owning more of its own content, and thus its library will be owned, I project that ultimately this will lead to a moderation of content spend growth. I predict the bear, bull, and base case, I predict $11, $12, and $13 billion in the bear, base, and bull case.

Other spending

Marketing, technology and SG&A has been relatively stable for the company at just over 27% of revenues for the past couple years, but I’m pretty sure that is going to go down with scale (though not in the bear case).

Valuation

Here’s the range of possibilities I see for the company in terms of annualized returns between now and 2025 (8 years):

Since earnings are up, I’ll be on the lookout for any signs of the company meeting these three scenarios. Obviously the stock trades on "subscriber" beats or shortfalls, not earnings, and more qualitative management commentary. Given the growth potential, that's probably the right way to frame it.

I have a feeling that the bull case here is more likely, or at least that the market may assign a higher multiple to Netflix even as it becomes more “mature.” I also can’t imagine there won’t be additional price hikes between now and then, as is the case in the bear scenario.

Still, I don’t necessarily like to assume the best-case scenario, although a 9% return in the base case isn't too bad considering today's low-rate environment. That being said, for the Opportunity Portfolio, I try to retain a discipline to buy only at a discount to a base case scenario for a bigger margin of safety. Although, if you think the bull case is the most likely here, you've already got a pretty big margin and should just buy the stock regardless of what it does around earnings.

I think there may be an opportunity to buy Netflix on a pullback if there is increased churn due to the recent price hikes... but I am definitely not sure about that. If you truly believe in the base-bull scenario and are a young long-term oriented investor, I wouldn’t necessarily wait to pick up shares.

