Solium Capital Acquires Capshare For Startup Share Administration

The deal promises to provide Solium with an entree into startup equity plan administration as a complement to its flagship Shareworks system.

Solium Capital (SIUMF) has announced the acquisition of Capshare for an undisclosed amount.

Capshare has developed a web platform to help companies administer a variety of equity stock issuances, valuations and information for internal and external stakeholders.

Solium intends to operate Capshare as a subsidiary to effectively provide an ‘onramp’ to its flagship Shareworks equity plan administration platform.

Target Company

Sandy, Utah-based Capshare was founded in 2013 to create an online-based application that assists startups to manage their equity stock and related assets more easily and efficiently.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jeron Paul, who was previously founder and CEO of Scalar Partners, a specialty valuation services firm.

Below is an overview video of Capshare’s system:

(Source: Capshare)

Capshare’s primary offerings include a web-based system with a capitalization table, 409A valuation price history, shareholder/investor portal, document automation, incentive equity plan management, electronic share entry, various analyses and custom reports.

Investors funded approximately $3 million in two known financings and included Standish Management, Kickstart Seed Fund, Draper Associates, Otter Rock Capital and individuals.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Solium, which is a Canada-based company, didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely not a material amount.

Solium, which is an equity plan administration software firm focused on middle-market, publicly-held firms, plans to continue operating Capshare as an independent unit.

The benefit of acquiring Capshare is that Solium now has an offering tailored to the startup world, and can provide a suite of offerings throughout a company’s full lifecycle, from startup to IPO and after.

As Solium stated in the deal announcement,

Capshare will remain independently run with no changes to the management team and will continue to focus exclusively on early-stage private companies. As a part of the growth plan, Solium will invest to allow Capshare to triple its development team. In addition, as Capshare customers advance from early-stage to later-stage companies, they will gain access to Solium's resources. Solium counts six of the 10 highest-valued pre-IPO companies as customers and continues to grow its public and private business aggressively.

Solium/Capshare is not without competitors, with companies such as eShares providing many of the same services. eShares recently raised $42 million in Series C funding to continue its growth initiatives.

Still, Solium’s acquisition of Capshare promises to provide a significant range of offerings combined with its flagship Shareworks system.

Being able to offer a full suite of solutions to effectively ‘onboard’ startups early in their development lifecycle with the Capshare system and then move them up to the Shareworks system as they grow and prepare for an IPO is a compelling value proposition.

Now, if only the IPO market would cooperate by becoming more startup friendly, the deal could be a real winner sooner rather than later.

