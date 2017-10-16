General Electric Is Near A Bottom

Image credit

It is no secret that I've been pretty harsh to General Electric (GE) for the past few years after being a long time bull. The company's ill-fated strategy to ditch capital just hasn't worked but instead of saying "I told you so" and spiking the ball, I actually think a rather interesting setup is coming for the bulls. GE is due to report earnings in just a few days and given where the stock price is as well as some rather unpleasant news potentially lurking, the stock may actually be near a bottom. Thus, heading into the Q3 report, I'm actually not bearish.

This chart really speaks for itself in terms of just how ugly things have gotten for GE. Shares were in excess of $31 just before the end of last year and we are at $23 now, the product of a long, painful sell-off that I believe was long overdue. Indeed, I've been complaining GE was overpriced since the Capital news came out years ago, but it seems the rest of the market has finally realized GE cannot sustain $30 as a pure industrial. That is, at least, not in its current form.

The stock has plunged through all support levels and is at a multi-year low right now with the momentum indicators predictably in the tank. In other words, there is no reason to be bullish the chart right now, but I think that might actually come in handy after the Q3 report. I'll explain, but basically, I'm thinking that sentiment is so bad right now that I'm not really sure what the new top man has to say will really matter so long as he doesn't say GE is just going to shut the doors and go out of business.

There are two things that will dominate the discussion after the Q3 report and, strangely enough, neither of them have anything to do with Q3 itself. GE finds itself in a position where the report itself won't really matter much unless it is really good or really bad. If GE comes out with a blowout quarter - something I think has about the same probability as me winning the Nobel Peace Prize - the stock will rally hard. Conversely, if GE has another really tough quarter, I think it is largely priced in. Sentiment is very low right now and so is the stock price, so a lot of ugly is already in the stock. In other words, if the report matters at all, odds are it will be in sending the stock higher.

However, the two things I think matter more than the actual report are the dividend and guidance. New man Flannery has the ability to put out the most putrid, horrendous guidance he can dream up and get away with it. That's the beautiful thing about taking over a company that is struggling; no one expects anything of you except for guidance you can actually hit. Guidance, I believe, will be pretty ugly but I also think the stock will react positively given that, as I said, so much negativity is already priced in. Poor guidance will help the stock find a bottom because the only thing worse than a poor performance is the fear of a poor performance from investors. Having something concrete to shoot against for investors will help immensely.

In addition, I think some investors have been worrying about GE's ability to continue its rather ample dividend and it seems that has come to fruition. Bloomberg reckons we'll get a 25% dividend cut this week and whether that happens or not is still yet to be determined, but if it does, I also think that will help the stock bottom. I've seen time and again where companies that are having a tough time but not to the point where financing is an issue cut the dividend, and subsequently see the stock bottom shortly thereafter. I think if GE does cut the dividend, investors will respect it as the right thing to do and won't unduly punish the shares.

When you put all of this together, you end up with an extremely intriguing backdrop for an earnings report. You have a stock that has been beaten down for the entire year with two gigantic news events coming up, both of which I think have the ability to shift sentiment back towards neutral and thus, help the stock find a bottom. And at $23, the valuation is much more reasonable than it has been at $30, pending what happens with guidance. But for my money, I have to admit that I think most of the pain is done for GE and I'm thinking the Q3 report and subsequent fireworks will end up being a net positive. Hold on to your hats because it is going to be a wild ride, but I also think GE is close to a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.