Financial Sector Confirms Broad Market Strength

The financial sector has dominated the earnings front after kicking off the third quarter earnings season. While earnings within the sector have been hit-or-miss, the aggregate performance of bank and broker/dealer stocks has been encouraging. More importantly, the strength of the financial sector continues to affirm that the stock market is on par for a strong fourth quarter performance.

Bank of America (BAC) surpassed earnings expectations on Friday and rose 1.5%, while Wells Fargo (WFC) disappointed, missing both top and bottom line estimates, dropping 2.75% in the process. Comerica (CMA) and Morgan Stanley (MS) will release earnings on Monday, while BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS), M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) and US Bankcorp (USB) will release on Tuesday.

Below is a graph showing the progression of the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). I consider the broker/dealers to be more important than the bank stocks in terms of leadership and confirming broad market health. Broker/dealers tend to be more sensitive to changes in the supply/demand dynamic and typically serve as leading indicators for the major averages, including the Dow and S&P 500. As long as the XBD remains in a rising trend, the near-term outlook remains favorable for higher highs in the S&P.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Investors also received several pieces of influential economic data on Friday, including the core Consumer Price Index, which increased less-than-expected in September (+0.5% actual vs. the 0.6% expected). The core CPI excludes the volatile food and energy categories and suggested that inflation remains muted, which is good news for stocks. The cooler-than-expected reading sent Treasury yields lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping four basis points to 2.28%. However, it didn't have much effect on the market's rate-hike expectations. The CME FedWatch Tool placed the chances of a December rate hike at 82.9%, virtually unchanged from 82.7% on Thursday.

In other economic news, U.S. retail sales recorded its biggest increase in 2 ½-years in September, thanks partly to cleanup and restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Demand for motor vehicles was also in evidence. September retail sales increased 1.6% (versus a consensus of +1.5%). The prior month's reading was revised to -0.1% from -0.2%. Excluding autos, retail sales increased 1.0% while the consensus expected an increase of 0.8%. The economy grew at a 3.1 percent annualized rate in the April-June period, according to the Commerce Department, a growth rate which in no way undermines my projection for a bullish fourth quarter for the equity market.

As earnings season gets rolling, volatility can be expected to increase on a short-term basis. Nonetheless, the market's internal condition is quite strong right now and there are no evident signs of internal weakness. The overall picture for the broad market is one of health and soundness, so until weakness shows up in the NYSE tape I continue to recommend leaning bullish.

While the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows has increased since the earnings season began - there were 30 lows on Friday - there still hasn't been a day when the new lows have been above 40 (the traditional danger zone). What's more, the ratio of new highs to lows was around 9:1 on Friday and continues to be healthy. Keep in mind that the new highs-new lows are a good reflection of the incremental demand for equities; as such they keep us abreast of the market's underlying internal strength or weakness.

The momentum of the new highs and lows, which is our primary measure of broad market internal strength, is also still bullish. Below is the short-term directional component of our NYSE Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index. This is a 4-week rate of change of the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows. It historically has done an excellent job of confirming the stock market's near-term path of least resistance. As long as this indicator is in a rising trend, the major averages should continue to trend higher.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Providing additional support for the market is the sub-dominant intermediate-term component of HILMO, shown below. This is another important aspect of NYSE internal momentum shows the 90-day rate of change of the new highs-new lows. It tends to reflect the underlying strength of the 3-5 month broad market trend. Combined with the directional indicator shown above, the sub-dominant interim momentum indicator should allow the market to continue its forward path despite any earnings-related surprises in the days and weeks ahead.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Investor sentiment remains support of the bull market in the near term, as well. Although the latest AAII Investor sentiment survey showed a 4% increase in the percentage of bullish investors last week, 40% of respondents were bullish. That's still below the historical "danger zone" bullish percentage of 45-50% or higher - a percentage range which indicates that investors are becoming overexposed to equities, which in turns makes the stock market vulnerable to a sell-off. For now, the bulls are still fairly subdued even though their numbers are increasing. There's also a fairly healthy percentage of investors who identify as neutral, at 33%. Thus, between neutral and bearish investors in the weekly AAII poll, fully 60% identified themselves as being less than bullish.

Source: www.AAII.com

All in all, the combined weight of evidence of the market's technical, fundamental and sentiment backdrops paints a sanguine picture. Investors are therefore justified in leaning bullish with the expectation that higher equity prices will be seen between now and year's end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.