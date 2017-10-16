Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: An Under $10 Biotech Stock To Keep An Eye On

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has been a biotech to watch that is under the $10 dollar per share price. It has shown good clinical data in a phase 2b trial using its drug Voclosporin, treating patients with lupus nephritis. This is a good opportunity for investors, because the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis (NASDAQ:LN) market are expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2025 for first-in-class drugs. How does SLE play a role for LN? That's because LN is a complication stemming from SLE. LN is inflammation of the kidney caused by SLE. It is estimated that 60% of SLE patients have a problem with LN requiring treatment. This is where Aurinia's Voclosporin comes into play.

Phase 2b Data

The phase 2b trial was known as the AURA-LV study, which recruited a total of 265 patients with LN. The primary endpoint of the study was to see complete remission of patients at week 24 between Voclosporin and placebo. One thing to note, for why I liked the way this clinical trial was designed, was that it was done in a safe manner. By that I mean Aurinia chose not to test Voclosporin alone. It treated patients with Voclosporin along with standard of care of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) - also known as CellCept, marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) - as background therapy and a forced steroid tapered to 5mg/day by week 8 and 2.5mg by week 16. In my opinion, this method of adding other therapies really gave a boost of the efficacy that was observed. The primary endpoint of the trial was met in that the percentage of patients that achieved complete renal remission at week 24 was greater than that of placebo (both low dose and high dose of Voclosporin was better than placebo). Around 32.6% of patients achieved complete remission on low-dose Voclosporin, and 27.3% on high-dose Voclosporin. The placebo counterpart only achieved a complete remission rate of 19.3%. In essence, patients on Voclosporin fared better than those who were only treated with placebo. Even when the 48-week data was reported, Voclosporin continued to show a positive effect in patients with LN. That is that after 48-weeks 49.4% of patients in the low-dose arm of Voclosporin achieved complete remission, compared to placebo with 24%.

Phase 3 Study

One thing that I must point out is that Voclosporin is Aurinia's only drug in clinical development. That means two things. One, there isn't much of a catalyst until the final phase 3 results are reported in December of 2019. That means it will be a long time before investors know whether or not the phase 3 trial will yield similar results as the phase 2b did. The phase 3 trial is known as AURORA, and will recruit a total of 324 patients with LN. The primary endpoint will be renal response (known as complete remission in prior phase 2 study) between patients treated with a 23.7 mg BID dose compared to placebo. Both the drug and placebo will be added to current standard of care treatment mycophenolate mofetil (CellCept). In addition, there will again be a tapering of corticosteroids as part of background therapy as well. In my opinion, having the phase 3 study powered the same as the phase 2 study will only boost clinical success. In addition, one must be wondering why low-dose Voclosporin was selected as the main dose to be compared to placebo in the phase 3 study? That is because of the observation above, where low-dose Voclosporin (23.7 mg) performed much better at weeks-24 and weeks-48 compared to the higher dose of 39.5 mg.

Potential Competitor

The results observed in Aurinia's phase 2b trial is nothing short of amazing. However, it is not expected to reach the market alone should it pass its phase 3 trial. That's because there is a competitor by the name of AstraZeneca (AZN) with its Lupus treatment known as anifrolumab. AstraZeneca's drug is currently being tested in a phase 3 study in patients with SLE. It is expected to receive potential FDA approval, should the results be positive, by 2019. Although, that's only for the SLE indication. It has the opportunity to have its label expanded to LN by 2022 at the earliest. That means that should Aurinia achieve positive phase 3 data in December of 2019, it could receive FDA approval by late 2020/early 2021. That could give Aurinia a nice head start in the LN market. Still, it will have to find a way to fend of AstraZeneca eventually, should that hit the market later on.

Financials

According to the financial update, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $189.8 million as of June 30, 2017. The company expects that it will have enough cash to finish the AURORA phase 3 study. In addition, it believes it can finish the regulatory submission process with the current cash on hand as well. This is not surprising, because the company only has one drug in its pipeline being tested in one late-stage study. There is no other financial obligations other than this phase 3 study, and overhead operational costs for running the company.

Risks

The biggest risk would be that Aurinia is relying on success in the AURORA phase 3 trial. There is a chance that the trial may not replicate similar results as the phase 2b one did. Because of that risk, many investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. That's because there is no backup drug or other target in the pipeline. In addition, should Voclosporin hit the market, it may end up competing with AstraZeneca's anifrolumab a few years thereafter. These are risks that investors should heavily consider.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2b results at weeks-24 and weeks-48 should be replicated with a positive clinical outcome in the phase 3 study. Lupus Nephritis is still in desperate need for better treatment options. That's because current standard of care treatments are toxic, and response rates are very low. That means that Aurinia has the chance to change the paradigm for treatment of LN patients. That is something that should be highly welcomed from Doctors and the medical community. That is because LN leads to acute or chronic renal failure. That means patients must undergo either dialysis (to filter out blood) or are in desperate need of a kidney transplant. With that in mind, one can see the importance of Voclosporin succeeding in its phase 3 AURORA study.

