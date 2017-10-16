Malibu Boats: The Upside Looks Captured

I'm not a huge fan of the Cobalt acquisition, and I'm not nearly as bullish on the space as I was a year ago.

The issue with the boating space at the moment is that returns now depend on the sector itself. A year ago, when small-cap Malibu Boats (MBUU) was available cheap, "good enough" performance from the market as a whole, plus some level of market share gains and margin expansion, was sufficient for upside.

I'm just not sure that's the case anymore:

MBUU data by YCharts

Valuations across the space have expanded enough that investors now have to believe in multi-year growth for the industry as a whole. In fact, something close to past market-wide peaks, at least in terms of unit sales, might be needed at this point.

I'm still reasonably confident on that front, given just how much damage was done to the industry during the financial crisis, and how few quality used boats are on the market, still, as a result. But the moves in boating stocks, particularly the three smaller players, at this point requires some sort of company-specific catalyst as well. It's there I think MBUU falls short, at least at current levels.

I bought industry leader Brunswick Corporation (BC) on the dip in August, seeing it as simply too cheap. I chose Malibu's closest rival, MCBC Holdings (MCFT) over MBUU last year (that choice was wrong, but MCFT has been a pretty solid consolation prize) - and I like MCBC's acquisition of NauticStar more than Malibu's similar recent acquisition of Cobalt Boats. (Admittedly, inertia may be a factor as well.) Marine Products (MPX) has looked overvalued to me for some time, and still does.

I like Malibu as a company, but I don't seem the same level of upside in the space that I did before the election, given the gains particularly in the small-cap names here. For investors still bullish on either boating or cyclicals as a whole, MBUU isn't a bad choice. But at this point, I don't think it's the best choice in the space.

Best In Class

From a fundamental standpoint, it's tough to make the case against MBUU. (Surprisingly to me, anyway, some traders are: the percentage of shares outstanding held short is over 10%.) Performance coming out of the financial crisis has been hugely aggressive. Revenue has almost tripled between FY11 (ending June), when the company generated just shy of $100 million in sales, and FY17, when the figure hit $282 million. Adjusted EBITDA has increased over the same period from $8 million to $55.7 million. Unit volumes have more than doubled, and ASP has risen from $53,755 to $73,902.

Malibu's dominance of the performance sport boat category has only improved over that time. MCBC's MasterCraft is Malibu's chief rival: the two companies are located roughly 15 miles apart in eastern Tennessee. Per figures from Malibu's 10-K (sourced from Statistical Surveys Inc.), Malibu's share in performance sport boats has risen from 24.4% in CY10 to 33% in CY16. MasterCraft, in contrast, has declined from 23.3% at the beginning of the decade - just in line with Malibu - to 21.5% in 2016, albeit with some moderate gains over the past few years. Malibu's entry-level Axis brand has driven most of the share gains, going from zero to 11.3% share since its 2009 launch. Malibu also claims #1 international market share, at 48%, though foreign sales are only 9% of the total on a unit basis.

The performance sport boat is a relatively small category, with retail sales in the entire market of just $818 million in CY2016. The outboard market is nearly six times as large. But Malibu has a clear edge in that market, and the category has been growing nicely, with growth in wakeboarding and wakesurfing a recent driver. There's really three significant players in the category: Malibu, MasterCraft, and Nautique combined control over three-quarters of the market. And, at least of late, Malibu looks like best in class.

That's the good news. The question for Malibu in particular is how much growth is left for the legacy business. If there is a criticism here, it's that margins basically have stalled out. Gross margin of 26.6% in FY17 was flat to FY14 levels. Adjusted EBITDA margins jumped from 7.9% to 19.0% between FY11 and FY13; in the four years since, Malibu has driven just 74 bps of incremental expansion. The performance category remains reasonably labor-intensive, and while Axis margins have risen to match those of Malibu, per the Q4 FY16 conference call, neither COGS nor Adjusted EBITDA has moved all that much in the process.

There should be another leg up coming, however. Malibu steadily has moved toward vertical integration. It acquired its tower supplier in 2009, and started manufacturing its own trailers in FY15. The big move now is adding engines to the mix. Malibu is sourcing engine blocks from General Motors (GM), replacing existing suppliers in the process. Management has said the initiative should boost EBITDA margins by 200 bps (see the Q3 call). Meanwhile, licensing of the company's Surf Gate technology through deals with MasterCraft, MPX's Chaparral, and other brands should add another boost in the "double-digits" in terms of EBITDA margin basis points (again, per the Q3 call).

From a business standpoint, there's definitely reason for optimism. The outlook for FY18 on the Q4 conference call is for mid-single-digit unit growth. The acquisition of Cobalt is expected to be accretive as well. Pro forma adjusted EPS in FY17 looks like $1.71 by my numbers, based on commentary on the post-acquisition call and pro forma numbers filed in an 8-K. Guidance suggests ~10% EPS growth in FY18, to about $1.90. (The two analyst estimates are at $1.88 and $2.00, respectively.)

With MBUU trading at ~10x EV/EBITDA (to FY18 figures, using pro forma figures for EV) and under 17x EPS, the growth here looks like enough to support further multiple expansion - and further upside even for a stock that has doubled. But I think there's enough to have some caution, and some reason for the ~5% pullback over the past couple of weeks.

Reason For Caution

The most obvious reason for caution relative to MBUU is the cyclical nature of the space. The 10x EBITDA multiple actually moves to ~10.5x when accounting for the 6.6% non-controlling interest (not included in Adjusted EBITDA calculations) and 17x EPS seem like good multiples, but against the space they're actually a bit elevated (forward multiples based on my estimates, except for MPX which are sourced from the Street):

Stock EV/EBITDA P/E Period MBUU 10.5x 16.7x June 2018 MCFT 9x 13.7x June 2018 MPX 11.5x 19.1x December 2018 BC 9.1x 14.2x December 2017

Obviously, there's a hugely cyclical component to the space, which in turn limits multiples somewhat. And so one key question is how much room the sector has to run. As I've written in the past, both industry commentary and personal experience show a continuing dearth of quality used boats on the market. Given the crash in boat sales in and out of the financial crisis, the majority of used boat inventory still is a decade-plus old. And the space itself has plenty of room to hit prior peaks:

Source: Brunswick presentation, December 2015; 2016 number was 186,800

To be sure, the economy has to cooperate. And whether boat demand as a whole will rise to meet prior peaks depends on cultural factors as well. But for the powerboat category, particularly with wakeboarding/wakesurfing providing a tailwind, there's still room for years of growth - again, if macro factors cooperate. The average price for Malibu and Axis boats is $74,000; the category obviously is going to be sensitive to any economic changes.

For MBUU, as well as peers, investors need to be reasonably confident in the economy and the broad markets. That aside, choosing within the space requires seeing MBUU as a better choice than both MCFT and BC. (There's a margin expansion case for MPX, but I continue to see it as notably overvalued against the sector.)

And as I wrote just last week, there are two reasons I'm sticking with MCFT over MBUU. I think the valuation gap is large enough to stay with MCFT. And with the two similar companies executing similar acquisitions of late, I simply like MasterCraft's move better.

The Cobalt isn't a bad move, necessarily. But it strikes me as somewhat risky. Cobalt's product offering mostly is in the sterndrive space - and that category is declining swiftly. Sterndrive sales fell 80 percent between 2016 and 2015. In California, sales fell 95 percent in a decade.

Malibu CEO Jack Springer directly addressed that concern on the post-acquisition conference call, saying, "This is not an acquisition of a sterndrive company. This is an acquisition of a company that provides several margin-generating growth opportunities..." And I get Springer's point. Cobalt has diversified into outboard models as well. It has a strong dealer network. And new Volvo Penta engines have allowed sterndrive models to be used for wakesurfing. Malibu appears to have paid under 9x EBITDA, and something closer to 7x including potential synergies, which looks like a very attractive multiple given valuations in the space.

All that said, this is an acquisition of a sterndrive company. Cobalt sales declined almost 5% in its fiscal 2016 (ending September). It's margin-dilutive, with guidance for EBITDA margins around 17% in FY17. MasterCraft's recently acquired NauticStar has higher margins (13%), better growth, and a roughly similar EBITDA multiple, based on respective commentary.

I'm confident enough in the space to stick with MCFT and BC, for now. In that context, MBUU certainly doesn't look like a bad play. But BC is the market leader, with diversification through fitness and parts & accessories, and it's trading at ~12x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance. MCFT is trading at a discount to MBUU, even though recent performance has been relatively similar, as are EBITDA margins. And I like MasterCraft's acquisition of NauticStar more than I do Malibu's purchase of Cobalt.

That doesn't necessarily mean MBUU has downside - and indeed, I already missed out on MBUU roughly a year ago. But after that year, and after the recent moves, I still think the boating sector has some upside - and there are better ways to capture that upside than MBUU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BC,MCFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.