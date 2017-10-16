Novavax: Down A CFO But Not Out

Some see difficulty in every opportunity. Others see opportunity in every difficulty. - Winston Churchill

With a share price still severely depressed after the failure of its older adult RSV vaccine trial in September 2016, Novavax (NVAX) has yet to bounce back into action. An announcement was made Friday morning that the company CFO Barclay “Buck” Phillips would be stepping down to pursue an “expanded opportunity” in the healthcare industry. What that opportunity is has been left to the imagination. Though CEO Stanley Erck was voluble in his praise of Phillips, calling him “instrumental in a number of significant Novavax accomplishments,” the departure seemed likely to unsettle investors, given the pivotal stage of a number of NVAX’s vaccine candidates and ongoing concerns concerning the company’s cash position as it seeks to conclude a Phase 3 maternal RSV trial and a Phase 2 flu vaccine trial.

It was thus a welcome surprise when the negative market reaction proved to be relatively minor. Shares closed Thursday at $1.18 and closed Friday at $1.14, down less than 3.5%. Clearly, the market does not place all that much emphasis on who is managing the accounting at NVAX. The chief concern continues to be the clinical trials that will determine the future of the company.

Does the departure of Phillips really mean anything? Let’s take a look.

What a Resignation Means

With Phillips leaving as CFO, Erck will serve as interim CFO until a replacement can be found. Phillips will also remain involved with NVAX in a consulting capacity through the end of 2017. That puts the next earnings call, which will likely happen late in the year, into an even more important role.

Investors should pay close attention to the level of involvement Phillips plays on the call and to what he says – as he is leaving, there may be more willingness to be forthcoming. While there are no bombshells likely to face NVAX before its pivotal trial results in 2018, even marginally increased candor can produce insights that may impact an investment thesis in what remains a very high-risk, high-reward company.

Investors should also watch out for any announcements considering Phillips’ future employment. While it is ultimately an exercise indulging in individual, corporate, and market psychologies – and thus highly subjective – it is worth knowing what opportunity Phillips is embracing over his position in NVAX. If it is an exceptional role that could not be passed up, then the move would make sense and not necessarily reflect negatively on NVAX as a company. If, however, he has opted for an equivalent position – or even an arguably lesser one – then investors should see it as a warning sign. Phillips is intimately aware of trial prospects and internal morale. If he is abandoning ship (and not just hitching a ride on a bigger, better vessel), then investors might be prudent to consider doing likewise.

Efficacy Trumps Finance

It is rarely great news when a company loses its head of finance. That is doubly true of a company, like NVAX, with money issues facing it in the relative near term.

NVAX reported cash and equivalents on the books worth $187.3 million at the end of Q2 2017. For most companies, that wouldn’t look like the definition of a cash problem. Unfortunately, NVAX also reported a net loss of $44.5 million at the same time. At the expected burn rate over the medium term, the stated cash reserves will not be enough to get NVAX through Q3 2018.

Despite those looming cash concerns, the market clearly places little concern on the financial management side of NVAX. That is understandable: the cash is ultimately just the fuel on which the development vehicle feeds. The only question of significance is whether that cash is feeding one that works, a question that will be answered in stages over the next six to eight months as NVAX reports preliminary Phase 2 results for Nanoflu, its potentially market-beating flu vaccine, and interim Phase 3 results for its maternal RSV vaccine.

The results will either sink NVAX or send it careening upward. If the trials fail to deliver, then cash won’t likely save the company – or at least not the current shareholders. But positive results for Nanoflu should send the stock well upward, while positive results for the RSV indication would launch NVAX shares back in the direction of its pre-September 2016 level, perhaps to $4 or $5 a share.

Investor’s-Eye View

The departure of Phillips does little to change the overall thesis in itself, namely that NVAX represents a solid opportunity for stratospheric returns but also carries very significant risks. It also presents some new opportunities for stock sleuthing, as Phillips’ next move materializes and NVAX finds a replacement.

I continue to hold a position, but this is a speculative buy – as it has been since last September. Investors should be careful about placing all their eggs in one basket, but this one still represents a risk-reward profile worth taking a stake in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.