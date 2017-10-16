Nvidia: Rich Market In Drones

Self-driving news broke last week, and the drone market news may have been missed.

Nvidia has two recent partnerships that make this market a new focus for investors.

PWC noted that the world drone market will near $127 billion by 2020.

Drone market has three prongs of growth, each of which is enormous.

Last week had a heavy flow of market moving news and much of it was market moving for Nvidia (NVDA). While there was a lot of focus on the marvelous new Drive PX Pegasus platform for self-driving cars, it was another technology that caught our eye.

Nvidia

There is so much we have already said about Nvidia and so many dossiers that dig into the nooks and crannies of the opportunities this company has in front of it.

Today we walk down another product category, drones.

Drones

Accounting and auditing giant, PWC, noted that the world drone market will near $127 billion by 2020, according to Bloomberg.

The drone market in general has so many charts that look like fantasy growth forecasts that it does feel a little "too good to be true," but the PWC note adds credence to those forecasts. Here are a few charts, just for some perspective, before we get the role the Nvidia hopes to play.

Let's start with a chart of projections for consumer drone shipments from our friends at Statista.

There are two incredible phenomena surrounding consumer drone shipments. The first is this chart, which shows shipments growing 570% from 2016 to 2021, ultimately hitting nearly 68 million in that year alone totaling over $5 billion in sales. The second incredible phenomenon is that consumer drones are the smallest segment when compared to commercial and military.

Let's turn to the commercial market - there is where companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would fit in.

Much like the consumer segment, this market is set to lift-off (no pun intended) right now. We're looking at a $587 million market growing to over $12 billion, or a 20-fold increase. Yes, while consumer is set to grow nearly 6x to $5 billion, this commercial market is set to grow by 20x and to $12 billion.

As enormous as those growth figures are, and easily make room for several competitors to do quite well, friends, that's literally rounding error when compared to the military. Check out the size of military compared to everything else, labeled as 'civil' in the chart below:

Even further we get these projections from "Commercial and Military Drone Market Assessment and Forecasts 2016 - 2025" (note: UAV is short for "unmanned aerial vehicle").

* By 2018, UAVs will be used by nearly for every major manufacturing company to control logistics.

* By 2021, UAVs will be used nearly every automobile manufacturer in metropolitan areas and along major highways to provide ubiquitous wireless coverage based on a combination of LTE, 5G, and satellite communications.

Suffice it to say, the drone market is set to become a gigantic part of technology across all customer types and the demand is expected to keep growing significantly through 2027.

Now let's turn to Nvidia.

Nvidia and Drones

Nvidia writes:

There's a new generation of smarter, more advanced drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) that uses the power of deep learning algorithms to understand and react to the world around them. NVIDIA Jetson is the platform that makes it possible.

Here is a video from an Nvidia partner:

NVIDIA Jetson Partner Stories: Aerialtronics

On September of 25th of this year, news broke that Chinese e-commerce giant JD had selected Nvidia for drone deliveries, rescue and agricultural use. JD.com is the second-largest online retailer behind Alibaba.

On September 7th, we learned that GE Venture company Avitas Systems "is using Nvidia's DGX-1 and DGX Station to train its neural-network-based artificial intelligence to be able to quickly and consistently identify defects in industrial equipment."

For a bit of perspective, this was a very helpful snippet from an interview with Alex Tepper, founder and head of corporate and business development at Avitas Systems:

Oil and gas companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars on maintenance and inspection each year.

Here is more from a Venture Beat article written by Dean Takahashi.

Avitas is using the Nvidia DGX-1 and DGX Station systems for AI training to enable automated defect recognition. Avitas Systems data scientists build convolutional neural networks for image classification and generative adversarial neural networks to minimize the amount of work involved in labeling captured images. The result is that the defects can be discovered without a massive amount of computing power.

So, we can now mark down the booming thematic trend of drones as yet another that Nvidia is poised to benefit from, if not lead.

Conclusion

Nvidia's stock has soared to unimaginable heights. The perception of the company has turned from a niche GPU hardware maker for the gaming world, to quite possibly the single most important semi-conductor and hardware company in the world.

While the valuation has soared and at some point, there will be either a correction on the broader market, or a full blown bear market, when we look out 5-10 years, we still see room for growth for Nvidia, beyond even the already aggressive forecasts set out by Wall Street.

We maintain our Spotlight Top Pick status on Nvidia and re-iterate our long-term bullish thesis.

The author is long shares of Nvidia at the time of this writing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.