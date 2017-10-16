Ratio Analysis Of Verizon And AT&T

The skepticism of Verizon's dividend safety is unfair as it is much safer and has grown more than that of AT&T over the last 3 years.

Intro

There are many articles circulating SA community that compare both Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Most have AT&T coming out the winner, citing better acquisitions, a more diversified revenue stream, and Verizon's unstable dividend as reasons to why AT&T is the better stock. However, after analyzing ratios, I believe Verizon is in a much better position financially than its counterpart. I gathered about 20 ratios that I thought summed up a company's financial well-being best and divided them into ratios that explained debt, profitability, efficiency, growth, and dividend safety. Here are my findings:

Debt

Verizon AT&T Current Ratio 1.04 1.12 Debt/Equity Ratio 4.67 1.15 Current Liquidity Ratio 736 days 1226 days Interest Coverage Ratio 6.62 4.84

Source: E-Trade

Both companies have enough current assets to pay off their current liabilities, which is represented by the Current Ratio. The difference between the two isn't very alarming, but looking at the Debt/Equity Ratio raises a concern. Verizon's debt/equity ratio is four times that of AT&T's. What does this mean? On a basic level, this means that Verizon is much more aggressive in financing their assets with debt relative to the amount of shareholder equity it has. This may make Verizon seem like a much more risky investment, but lets not jump to conclusions quite yet. As mentioned later, Verizon is much more efficient in using its assets and is more profitable than AT&T. This means when they take on debt to finance these assets at a high level like the debt/equity ratio suggests, they are generating much greater returns than they could have experienced without such high levels of borrowing. The only situation where the high debt/equity ratio will become a problem for Verizon is if it stops being efficient or profitable, because then the large amount of debt they accrued will cost them in the long run.

The Current Liquidity Ratio determines the number of days the company will take to pay back its creditors with its current cash flow from operations. As you can see from the table, AT&T would take well over a year longer than Verizon to pay back its creditors. These figures perfectly demonstrate how AT&T has a much higher debt amount compared to Verizon. Despite the seemingly risky amount of debt Verizon takes out to finance its assets, it still is able to pay back its creditors in much quicker fashion than AT&T.

Lastly, the Interest Coverage Ratio takes the Pre-Interest and Tax Profit and divides it by Interest on the company's debt. Verizon's value of 6.62 suggests that it could suffer an 85% drop in profits and still meet interest payments, while AT&T's 4.84 say it could manage a 79% drop in profits. Verizon wins out again because its advantage over AT&T with profit and efficiency give it some breathing room for if it were to suffer an alarming drop in profits.

Debt Winner: VZ

Profitability

Verizon AT&T Gross Margin 59.26% 52.97% Operating Margin 24.24% 15.34% Net Margin 13.25% 8.33% EBITDA Margin 34.72% 31.71% Effective Tax Rate 33.62% 31.82%

Source: E-Trade

Profitability is a major strongpoint for Verizon when compared to AT&T. No matter how you slice it, Verizon's margins beat AT&T's. Big margins lead to a company earning more, raising their EPS and delivering more value to shareholders. As seen in the growth section of the article, Verizon's EPS has grown a total of 156% over the last 4 quarters compared to AT&T's 17.5%. I'm a firm believer that Verizon's stellar margins played a key role in the this growth and its current profitability will further increase its earnings, especially as 5G comes into play.

Another thing to look for when analyzing companies is the effective tax rate that they pay. If a company is currently paying corporate taxes of 35%, the possible drop in the rate due to legislation passed by the Trump administration to 15 or 20% will significantly increase the company's earnings as more money can be put into the business and towards shareholders instead of going to the government. In the case between Verizon and AT&T, both are shelling out a pretty large percentage for taxes, so a corporate tax cut will be extremely beneficial to both companies.

Profitability Winner: VZ

Efficiency

Verizon AT&T Return on Assets 6.76% 3.29% Return on Invested Capital 7.81% 3.72% Return on Equity 71.69% 10.60% Asset Turnover .51 .39 Capital Expenditure Ratio 7.26 6.97

Source: E-Trade

Verizon's efficiency really sets it apart from AT&T. The ROA figure determines how efficiently management uses its assets to generate earnings and is found by dividing the company's earning by its total assets. Finding these figures shows that Verizon's ROA is double that of AT&T. As mentioned in the debt section, the debt/equity ratio is very high for Verizon because it is very aggressive in financing its assets with debt. With a high return on these assets as seen in the table, Verizon is able to increase their earnings which are only helped by the leveraging they used with debt.

Similar to ROA, ROIC measures how well management is able to use money to increase earnings, such as investments. AT&T, although arguably better diversified than Verizon with services such as DirecTV, simply does not get a good return on its investments, resulting in half of the return on invested capital that Verizon has.

The next ratio, ROE, is a perfect example of Verizon being efficient with shareholder's money and completely blowing AT&T out of the water. At 71.69%, Verizon's ROE is 7 times as high as AT&T's 10.60%. To add on to that, Verizon also has a higher asset turnover than AT&T. Asset Turnover measures how efficiently assets are used to generate sales revenue. Being able to convert assets into revenue is key for a business being successful, which I think is why Verizon's stock price has outperformed AT&T's. Both companies have a similar capital expenditure ratio, which means both spend similar amounts on their assets relative to their respective sales revenue. That being said, since Verizon gets a higher return on these assets (ROA), they are much more efficient than AT&T, leading to more profit as well.

Efficiency Pick: Verizon

Growth

Verizon AT&T EPS Growth Rate (4 Quarters) 156% 17.5% Revenue Growth Rate (4 Quarters) .05% -1.7% Debt Growth (4 Quarters) 17.87% 13.26% Net Income Growth (4 Quarters) 52.7% 2.5%

Source: E-Trade

Neither company was very impressive in their revenue growth over the last year, but Verizon did manage to sneak out a small gain. As the competition between Verizon and AT&T continues, I expect the profitability and efficiency of Verizon to aid in growing revenue at a higher rate. AT&T will lag behind as long as their margins and efficiency remain so far below Verizon's.

People may point out that Verizon's debt has grown significantly more than AT&T's, but that brings us back to the conversation on how Verizon uses that same debt to finance their assets. And as long as they remain efficient and profitable with these assets, I don't see debt growth as anything to worry about.

What really stands out to me in the table is Verizon's monstrous EPS growth relative to AT&T, rising from 48 cents a share to $1.23. Verizon's huge margins will allow for this figure to keep growing, and as Verizon establishes itself as the number one data provider, the revenue will come up too.

Finally, net income for Verizon increased over 50% while AT&T's grew in the low single digits. As long as margins don't take hit and management keeps investing its capital wisely, this grow will continue, and vice-versa for AT&T. If AT&T can't figure out a way to expand their margins or get more return on their investments or assets, mind-numbingly slow growth will become the norm.

Growth Pick: VZ

Dividend

Verizon AT&T Dividend Payout Ratio 59.14% 91.52% Dividend Growth (3 years) 3.32% 2.13%

Source: E-Trade

After all the criticism I've read on Verizon's dividend, I was surprised to see that its payout ratio was so much lower than AT&T's. This translates to AT&T paying out 90% of their income in dividends. For a company that is falling behind Verizon, having only 10% of your income to put back into the business is excruciatingly low. I don't see how it's possible for a company keeping only 10% of its income to do things such as expand margins, get more efficient with its assets, or generate more revenue.

If you're looking for massive dividend growth stocks, Verizon or AT&T definitely aren't the places to look. I just felt that it was worth noting that Verizon's dividend has grown at a higher annual rate than AT&T's dividend. This is understandable because AT&T can't raise their dividend too much when they're already paying out 90% of their net income. Clearly something needs to change in this realm so AT&T can start allocating its income to more financially important matters.

Dividend Pick: VZ

Bottom Line

Based on my analysis, Verizon is the clear winner in this comparison. Debt can be worrisome at first, but once you realize that Verizon is using this debt to grow assets in a very effective way, the company's path is more clear. This, along with much better margins, growth, and dividend safety, is why I think Verizon is a much stronger investment at this time. AT&T is just too far behind Verizon with their financials, and the only way I see them improving their position is if it is able to keep more of its profits. In their position, the main way this could be done is stop growing the dividend, thus lowering the payout ratio. In the meantime, your money is being put into a much better company when investing in Verizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.