Newtek Business Services: When The FBI Comes Knocking

My last article on Newtek Business Services (NEWT) was published on September 19. After a thorough but succinct analysis of the firm, I issued a buy price closer to $16 per share rather than the current trading range around $18.

We didn't have to wait long. On October 13, multiple sources, including here and here, announced that the FBI served a search warrant at Westfield financial services, a wholly owned company of Newtek. For those who read my aforementioned article, they know this is not an uncommon arrangement as NEWT prefers this level of ownership in its portfolio companies which is rare among Business Development Companies or BDCs.

What we do not see is any mention of the FBI raid on Newtek's website. We only have limited information at this point but that is nothing new in the equity markets; full information is a luxury we rarely have as investors.

Sources: Google Finance and WER.

Let's start with what we do know. Newtek's market capitalization started the day at $312 million, hit a low of $279 million, and closed at $299 million. Banc-serv, the parent company of Westfield financial services, was purchased by Netwek in June of 2016 for $5.4 million. The immediate question arising from that is if that sum is the full extent of Newtek's financial commitment and or liability.

Source: SEC.gov.

We see bank-serv listed as portfolio company with a fair value of $5.4 million as of December 31st of last year. No dividend income or net gains or losses, realized or unrealized, were recorded.

Source: SEC.gov

This substantial list includes all wholly owned subsidiaries reported on a consolidated basis by Newtek. What can we learn from this? Newtek in fact owns 100% of banc-serv, the total investment was $5.4 million, and Newtek owns many companies. Digging a little deeper into SEC filings, we find the bank-serv investment represents 2.16% of its asset base.

Source: SEC.gov

While it is not quite this simple, the stock went down up to 10% and closed down 5-6% despite the raid impacting only 2.16% of the firm's portfolio. We are also assuming the full investment is compromised which is unlikely to be the case. Much more likely would be restrictions on business activities and or fines that decrease the firm's profitability. FBI investigations related to SBA loans are not uncommon. They are often tied to suspicious activities on behalf of the borrower. People falsely represent the source of their loans and can mislead the financial institution in other ways.

On the other hand, sometimes it is an "inside job" in which the loan officer makes loans to ill-equipped or criminal borrowers on purpose as part of the scheme. The FBI's involvement suggests these types of white collar crimes, or a firm level regulatory or legal violation, had or is occurring at bank-serv. In addition, it takes time, usually a period of years, before an FBI investigation on a firm, rather than an individual loan, results in a raid. If the firm itself was the target, which would be the worst case scenario for investors, these events are at least somewhat likely to have occurred before Newtek bought the firm. This would bode better for the firm's management and business practices. it is also possible that the FBI raid is related to oversights or fraud committed by the firm after Newtek took control. As you can already see, there are many, many potential paths this raid could lead down. Most, however, do not result in total catastrophe for Newtek or even the loss of the full 2.16% of its portfolio invested in banc-serv.

While bank-serv nor Newtek has commented thus far and the FBI remains stereotypically vague, it is no surprise based on the analysis of what we do know that the 10% sell-off was most likely unwarranted. The close of down 5% on the day, however, was at least somewhat justified as any mention of a company and an FBI raid is not good. All in all, I maintain my buy rating near $16 corresponding to a 11% distribution yield. The risk versus reward at that level, given all the facts at this time and Newtek's overall business performance as discussed in my previous article, remains favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.