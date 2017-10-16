Merck Pulls The Plug On Cholesterol Drug

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

This past week, Merck (MRK) announced that it would not file for approval of its CETP drug Anacetrapib for patients with hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol). This dashed the hopes for the company hoping to be the only big pharma company to reach the finish line of a CETP inhibitor. That's because pretty much the whole spectrum of big pharma companies failed to achieve success in the CETP inhibitor space. Big pharma companies that failed to press on with their CETP programs include Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Eli Lilly (LLY). In my opinion, this is not a huge blow for Merck. It was a necessary move anyways, so that the company could move on to other parts of its portfolio. That's because the FDA would have really picked apart and scrutinized the Anacetrapib data. Sometimes it's easier for a pharmaceutical company to admit defeat, instead of moving on with a drug that may not be successful once it reaches the market. Which is exactly what Merck had decided to do with Anacetrapib.

Phase 3 Data

Merck recruited a total of 30,000 plus patients with high cholesterol. The study met its primary goal in reducing the rate of heart attacks in these patients when given alongside statins (the current standard of care therapy for high cholesterol). The patients that were given Anacetrapib along with Statins reduced the risk of major heart attacks by 9% compared to those on placebo/statins therapy. This was a modest improvement at best. On top of that, Anacetrapib only achieved a one point improvement over placebo. The secondary goal failed completely. There was no improvement of effect of the reduced rate of heart attacks or reduction of death from heart disease. Merck's drug couldn't even save itself on the safety side either. It was shown that patients that took Anacetrapib over a long period of time had a side effect of accumulation of fat tissue in the body. In my opinion, with all the problems listed with the drug, Merck made the right decision to not file for FDA approval.

Competition

Deciding not to file for approval of Anacetrapib, in my opinion, was not just because of the mixed data Merck saw in its clinical trial. The other factor was just how much competition there was from other pharmaceutical companies in the high cholesterol space. For example, Merck probably thought that it couldn't compete well with the PCSK9 inhibitors. Such drugs were able to reduce cholesterol in these patients by as much as 60% when combined with statins. There are two currently approved PCSK9 inhibitor drugs for hypercholesterolemia. They are Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN) Praluent, and Amgen (AMGN) Repatha. With the mixed data seen in Anacetrapib, along with increased competition from the new PCSK9 inhibitor class, once again it was a wise decision for Merck to not press on with the NDA filing of its cholesterol drug.

Moving On

It's unfortunate that Merck had to dump the CETP inhibitor program. The truth is that this won't hurt the company in the least bit anyways. In the company's second quarter earnings report, it reaffirmed its 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.76 to $3.88 per share. In addition, it raised its revenue guidance higher to between $39.1 billion to $40.3 billion. Merck will still survive even without this cholesterol program. The growth driver for the rest of 2017 remains to be KEYTRUDA, and several other programs. KEYTRUDA revenue tripled to $881 million, beating the expectation that it would only reach $787.5 million. In my opinion, as long as KEYTRUDA continues to deliver solid revenue growth for the rest of the year, this setback of Anacetrapib will be long forgotten.

