Altria Group: Growth, Value, Income

Altria Group (MO) has recently faced headwinds due to anti-tobacco marketing campaigns and new mandatory health disclosures, sparking a lot of uncertainty on the future of tobacco stocks.

Despite the apprehension, Altria is positioning themselves to safeguard their business from a potentially risky industry when it comes to government regulations and consumer sentiment.

It's no secret that smoking activity among Americans has been declining consistently over the last several years, with projections pointing to further decline in the future. According to data provided by the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, smoking among students and adults has seen a downward trend for quite some time.

(Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention)

As corporations begin tapping into various markets in an attempt to shelter themselves from these declining smoking rates, among the most successful in diversifying their business has been Altria Group. Altria is accomplishing this through strategic M&A activity. Some of their big moves include acquiring a large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), and acquiring Green Smoke through Nu Mark, an Altria subsidiary. Altria's involvement in alcohol products and e-cig devices allow them to place their eggs in different baskets, mitigating risks inherent with the tobacco industry in today's world.

Altria is an industry leader in tobacco product sales, holding massive market share in smokeable and smokeless tobacco products. From 2014 to 2016, Altria held over 50% market share in cigarettes, and 25% in cigars. Additionally, its smokeless products hold over 50% market share altogether.

(Source: 2016 10-K)

Revenue Streams

Looking at Altria's past 10-K reports, you can see revenue divided by segments. Below is an interpretation of the data:

Smokeable products are showing a lower percent of revenue, albeit still a very large portion. Smokeless products have increased from a 6.87% in 2012 to nearly 8% in 2016. Another revenue segment showing growth is Altria's wine business, which displayed stable growth reaching 2.9% of 2016 sales.

The overall trends show small moves being made to allocate more sales in smokeless products and alcohol as opposed to smokeable products (i.e. combustible cigarettes). As Altria and other Big Tobacco corporations place an emphasis on the e-cigarette market, it seems like a viable path allowing Altria to shift away from traditional tobacco products.

E-Cigarette Industry Outlook

With traditional "combustible" tobacco products becoming less popular among new generations, many younger individuals are resorting to e-cigarette devices. Use of e-cigarettes among teenagers have "outpaced" traditional combustible cigarettes according to a Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health report.

A 2013 Wells Fargo Securities equity research report projected rapid growth over the next several years in e-cig sales. While the growth rate projected by the model seems to be high as e-cig sales have come in lower than projected, the growth rate being achieved is still rather impressive.

Source: E-Cigs Revolutionizing the Tobacco Industry

Altria's Moves in the E-Cig Industry

Altria is already a large player in the e-cigarette market, selling products under a variety of brand names. Their top e-vapor product - the MarkTen - has already gained traction among consumers, being rated as one of the best e-vapor products on the market.

Below is a quote from Howard Willard, Altria Group's Chief Operating Officer, on the MarkTen:

As we’ve expanded MarkTen XL, the consumer response has been very positive. MarkTen’s national retail share in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 11%, up six share points compared to the year ago period. Of course, if we look at MarkTen XL’s performance just in retail stores selling the brand, it was the #2 e-vapor brand and the fastest growing brand during the fourth quarter of 2016.

While Altria estimates 2016 e-vapor consumer spending to remain flat at $2.5 billion, Willard continues to believe:

The category continues to hold promise. For example, the number of adult vapers who have used the product in the past 30 days is still larger than both smokeless tobacco and cigar users combined. So the opportunity warrants continued investment, especially in developing the products that will better meet adult consumer preferences.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference - Altria Group

Fundamentals

Altria currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple in the range of 8 to 9. This is a very low valuation when comparing Altria to its peers. Below is a Comparable Company Analysis showing the different valuation multiples Altria's peers are trading at.

Note: Philip Morris (PM) is a subsidiary of Altria Group, selling cigarettes and tobacco products in 180 countries outside of the United States. Companies with a green background are other corporations involved in the sale of tobacco and/or alcohol products. Companies with a blue background are Altria peer group members as mentioned in the 2016 10-K filing.

Valuation Multiples Source: Morningstar

To sweeten the deal, Altria provides an annual dividend of $2.64 (a 4.06% yield) adding an attractive factor to an already intriguing investment opportunity. The strong dividend yield combined with writing covered calls can make for a great income play.

Conclusion

The e-cig industry is still fragmented, and ripe for consolidation. Altria has the resources to do consolidate the industry, and be a dominant player years down the road. We believe future M&A activity in the e-cig industry (as well as other diversification efforts) are going to ultimately provide Altria with alternative avenues for growth and profitability.

Applying our different valuation models, we believe the stock is undervalued when taking into account potential growth prospects in the e-cig and other industries Altria is investing in. Additionally, Altria's safe plays in established markets show that management is risk-averse and not loading the truck on growth opportunities alone.

We initiate an $75 price target, and rate this a buy within our fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of the data provided by our article is to be taken as a recommendation, nor as financial advice. We encourage all readers to contact their financial adviser or representative prior to making any investment decisions.