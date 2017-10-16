Alkermes Stands To Gain From Revenue Increase, Upcoming NDA Submission

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) engages in developing products and technology platforms for treating various diseases. The company has a two-drug portfolio and its product pipeline is in mature stage. Its stock is nearly 25 percent below its 52-week high of $63.40 and may provide good returns as the company goes ahead with its pipeline.

The company recently reported positive results from a phase 4 clinical study of ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. Data from the phase 4 study showed that treatment with a flexible dose regimen of ARISTADA 441 mg, 662 mg or 882 mg monthly, or 882 mg every six weeks resulted in significant improvement in schizophrenia symptoms at six months. The drug is currently approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in four dose strengths with once-monthly dosing (441 mg, 662 mg, 882 mg), a six-week dosing option (882 mg) and a two-month dosing option (1064 mg). The new results may lead to label expansion for the drug, boosting its market potential further. It would be an interesting development for the company as it has only two products in its portfolio and therefore any chance of adding an additional revenue stream is a good thing.

In the current regulatory environment, where many pharma companies are under tight scrutiny for their role in spreading opioid addiction, Alkermes stands to benefit from the increasing concern about the crisis. The company’s second product Vivitrol is currently approved in the US for treating alcohol dependence as well as for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence following opioid detoxification. The drug showed strong performance in the market as it netted $66.1 million in revenue for the second quarter of the year, up from $47.2 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This 40 percent increase on year over year basis is an encouraging development and shows that the drug has robust potential ahead. Vivitrol is the biggest revenue generator for the company and its performance in the market is one of the key metrics expected to impact the stock price in the coming quarters. While there are few competitors in the opioid dependence space and fewer still in alcohol dependence, the drug suffers from coverage issues due to higher costs.

While the company has only two products in its portfolio, it derives a major chunk of its revenue from its manufacturing and royalty arrangements. The company leases out its technology platforms to other entities for designing new products. Some prominent products using Alkermes technologies are Ampyra, Bydureon and Trevicta. While overall royalty revenue showed increase during the second quarter, some products showed decline as royalty revenues from Ampyra and related products declined from $40.8 million to $25.3 million. Similarly, Bydureon royalty revenue also decreased from $12.3 million to $11.6 million. This points to one of the drawbacks of the company’s business models. As it depends on royalty revenue in a major way, Alkermes is not in the driver’s seat with regard to this major revenue generating segment. The company’s revenue is mainly dependent on the efforts and performance of the licensee company, making the process of forecasting and planning all the more difficult for the licensor.

In view of fluctuating royalty revenue, the company seems to be concentrating on boosting its product portfolio and pipeline. Alkermes has five different products in its pipeline dealing with a wide range of conditions.

Source

The pipeline is promising as it will not only provide more diversification to the company’s portfolio but also because it is a mature pipeline with four out of these five products in Phase 3. The company already has started its New Drug Application process for ALKS 5461 targeting major depressive disorder. Alkermes expects the process to be completed by the end of this year. The addition of this new product also will add a new revenue stream for the company. The market is lucrative as it is expected the Major Depressive Disorder segment may touch a $5.8 billion valuation by 2025. The drug previously failed two phase 3 trials on what appears to be strong placebo effect. In this latest trial, it met its primary endpoint with p=0.018.

Its antipsychotic drug ALKS 3831 also reported positive data from a phase 3 study in June. The study compared the drug against placebo and generic olanzapine (Eli Lilly's Zyprexa) in schizophrenia patients. LKS 3831 produced a statistically significantly greater reduction in symptoms compared to placebo (p<0.001), as did treatment with olanzapine versus placebo (p=0.004). So, efficacy wise, the two drugs were similar. ALKS 3831 has the claimed USP of better safety, specifically lower weight gain. However, “the company was not specific on the degree and incidence of adverse events, but stated that the most common AEs in both the ALKS 3831 and olanzapine groups were weight gain, drowsiness and dry mouth.” So, basically, this trial wasn’t a major success.

Alkermes stock performed strongly this year, but ended up registering rather conservative gain of 12 percent in the past 12 months. It is currently trading midway between its 52week low and high of $41.93 and $63.40, respectively. The stock shows good potential ahead with its fast growing products in the market. The pipeline also is mature and may help the company in diversifying its product portfolio. However, there are certain areas of concern as well. The company’s dependence on the royalty revenue and the decline in such revenue may affect Alkermes’ profitability and liquidity. Further, the company’s ALK 5461 NDA has been turned down twice before. Though, this time over, the NDA is accompanied with more robust data, but it is still advisable to be cautious about this. Overall, Alkermes is a cautious buy at its current price point and may yield good results in the long run, keeping in mind the caveats we discussed, including 3831’s weight gain issue, 5461’s previous failed trials and the company’s depleting royalty revenue stream.