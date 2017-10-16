VOXX International: Here We Go Again

The story at VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) really hasn't changed all that much over the past few quarters. There's been value here from an SOTP standpoint, usually somewhere in the $10+ range. There also have remained significant concerns about strategy and execution, with quite literally years of missed guidance and, more recently, consistent erosion of profits and margins.

The result over the past few months has been a roller-coaster for VOXX shares. The company's sale of its Hirschmann business at an impressive price (a cited 11.5x EBITDA multiple for an automotive supplier in a tough market for that sector) seemed like a potential inflection point, and spiked the stock to its highest levels in almost two years. VOXX then tanked Q1 earnings, and shares fell 17%. Over the next three months, the stock filled the post-earnings gap - and promptly dropped 22% after the Q2 report last week:

Source: finviz.com

Forced to choose, I'd bet VOXX rebounds again. An enterprise value of $135 million probably is covered, or at least close, by the Klipsch business. Negative Adjusted EBITDA in the first half can be fixed, and the SOTP case still suggests strong upside.

But - though I've been too bearish in the past, notably last winter - I just can't bring myself to put real money behind this company long term. Any valuation in a break-up case still has to get the past the problem that CEO Pat Lavelle owns roughly $400,000 worth of stock and makes well over $1 million a year in total compensation. It has to ignore the fact that VOXX seems set on using its cleaned-up balance sheet for acquisitions rather than divestitures.

It's certainly possible that's the path VOXX will take, and as I admitted after Q1, I was hugely surprised by the Hirschmann sale, given the management disincentives against such a deal. But VOXX still seems intent on growing its business, and given recent performance, I'm increasingly starting to believe it's going to have to do so through inorganic means. And that likely would be a problem for VOXX shares, even below $7.

An Ugly, Ugly Quarter

There's a reason VOXX sold off following the Q2 report: it was ugly, across the board. Premium Audio revenue did rise 14.4% year over year. But inventory clear-out seems to have helped, as gross margins declined 180 bps. Gross profit dollars for the first half actually are down modestly (-0.1%, per the 10-Q), despite 15.9% revenue growth.

Automotive revenue fell 16% - with gross margins down 270 bps year over year. On the Q2 conference call, Lavelle cited the end of certain OEM programs as a headwind, along with long-running (and secular) weakness in aftermarket satellite radio sales.

Consumer Accessories revenue also dropped, falling 8.3%. Gross margin fell 360 bps to just 18.6% - gross profit dollars declined 23% year over year. Wireless speakers, Project Nursery baby monitors, and the newly distributed Striiv fitness bands rose. But here, too, there are secular problems: categories like clock radios, antennas, hook-up products, and cables all saw revenue decline, and that pressure is likely to continue.

Opex rose 11.9% in the quarter, though it appears from the call that roughly half of the rise came from one-time factors. (Lavelle cited adjusted opex of $36.7 million, which suggests a 6%+ jump.) Marketing spend behind Premium Audio products was one driver.

The combination actually pushed Adjusted EBITDA negative for the quarter, against $6.9 million a year ago. That in turn implies a margin contraction of about 700 bps - even backing out $2 million in opex, margins fell over 500 bps Y/Y. Even the Hirschmann acquisition disappointed, with a $6.6 million loss on currency hedges and adjustments higher than I had expected.

Results-wise, the quarter really had little, if anything, in the way of good news. It's not hard to see investors thinking that if this is what VOXX likes after Hirschmann, it's not a stock worth sticking around for.

Looking Forward

The catch here, though, is that the second half of FY18 (ending February) should be better - at least according to management. In Automotive, new OEM products are coming online in Q3 and Q4, per the Q2 call. Klipsch does seem to be performing well, and there are new lines rolling out in the second half there too. Lavelle also cited launches in Consumer Accessories which would improve both sales and margins, and a one-time contractual shortfall drove almost half of the gross margin compression in that segment in Q2.

After the past few years, I'm not much inclined to give that guidance all that much credence. Lavelle, in the Q&A, did cite "some small growth" overall in the second half, which is particularly helpful given the seasonal importance of Q3. Cost cuts are saving another $10 million on a run-rate basis. Assuming 2H gross margins improve, and the company can achieve full-year EBITDA profitability after a ~$2.5 million loss in H1, run-rate profits here should be able to get $12 to $15 million. Even that includes losses from EyeLock, which lost $3 million a quarter in the first half (excluding losses attributable to non-controlling interests) and is cutting some costs to minimize that burn, per the Q2 call.

The fact that VOXX isn't profitable doesn't mean that it doesn't have profitable businesses. It sure looks from here like the Consumer Accessories segment is barely profitable on an EBITDA basis. Segment information in the 10-Q (p. 32) suggests a $6.3 million loss in the first half. That includes EyeLock - but that aside, it still looks like the business is losing money. (The same appears true in FY17, with an $11.9 million loss, per the 10-K, p.96, and a ~$10-12 million loss from EyeLock.)

Looking on a more granular level, however, there's still an SOTP case here:

Klipsch: $120-$160 million. I'd be a little more concerned about Klipsch at this point, after recent results. EBITDA of $2.1 million was down about 44% year over year in Q2, and 80% in the first half. There may be some one-time factors in there, and maybe the second half indeed is better. But a sub-1x multiple gets to the lower end of the range here.

ASA: The forgotten asset, automotive distributor ASA (of which VOXX owns 50%) continues to grow profits steadily, if not quite spectacularly. Trailing twelve-month equity income for VOXX is over $7 million. Even a conservative 10x multiple (in line with other electronics distributors) values the stake at $70 million or so.

Automotive: First-half EBITDA still is $6 million, even after the disappointing performance. Revenue is on track to be in the $150 million range. It's hard to see a valuation below $75 million, even with satellite radio revenue in long-term decline.

Consumer Accessories: I really don't think this business is worth all that much. The growing products like Striiv and Project Nursery aren't wholly owned. The rest of the business is largely commoditized and declining. Sub-20% gross margins are a real problem, obviously. But $20 million off flat EBITDA and $150-$160 million in FY18 revenue doesn't seem onerous.

EyeLock: It was quite interesting to hear Thomas Kahn of the respected firm Kahn Brothers say in the Q&A of the Q2 call that "we believe that EyeLock is the most exciting operation in the VOXX family with the greatest potential over the next two to five years". Personally, I see a business which has been a multi-year disappointment. Revenue YTD has been $214,000; VOXX continues to talk up partnerships, including a pending deal with Qualcomm (QCOM), but it's done so for years to basically zero effect. Personally, I wouldn't put any value on EyeLock, but clearly some bulls disagree.

360Fly: Sales are declining, and I don't think there's any value left here, either.

Corporate expense: It's tough to get a handle on corporate expense because of one-time factors, but $10-$12 million seems like a reasonable number. Even a high-single-digit multiple takes $100 million off our SOTP valuation.

Add it up, and I think the low end still comes to about $185 million, or close to $9 per share including cash. Thomas Kahn cited a $14 per share value in arguing for a buyback instead of further acquisitions (that figure excludes EyeLock), and I don't think that number is particularly crazy, either.

And there are some simple ways to highlighting that value without blowing the entire business up. ASA might be of interest to a larger distributor, and could fund a special dividend of roughly $3 per share. At this point, I'd look to get some of the declining CA brands off the books; Emerson Radio (MSN), as weird as that situation is, might be interested or a Chinese manufacturer might want the brands. VOXX could exit the automotive business entirely, too. A portfolio of say, Klipsch, EyeLock (as much as I don't like it), Project Nursery, Striiv, and maybe a few other brands with long-term value looks much cleaner, less capital-intensive, and faster-growing - and could be available for something close to zero.

But the question remains: what is management going to do? Even Chairman John Shalam, who controls the company, is making over $750K a year in a non-executive position. Obviously, he'd rather double his ~$27 million stake, but like Lavelle, he gets a portion of pre-tax profits (3% for Shalam, 5% for Lavelle in $250K increments, and 0.75% for CFO Mike Stoehr). There's still the core incentive for management to grow the company, not shrink it.

The distinction between paper and practical value isn't an uncommon one in value investing, to be sure. But this is a case where the core strategy has held for the 33 years VOXX (formerly known as Audiovox) has been a public company. It's not a slam dunk that a founder-controlled company will dispose of a consumer accessories business on which the company was built. It's a reach to expect a company that never has paid a dividend to start doling out special dividends instead of making acquisitions - particularly after Hirschmann worked out well.

That's the risk here. Will the company not throw good after bad if Consumer Accessories weakness persists (and I strongly believe it will)? How much cash is VOXX going to continue to funnel into EyeLock? $8-10 million a year is a material expense for a company with an enterprise value of ~$135 million. How will the market react to an acquisition? (I'm guessing not well.)

There's an argument that there's enough value here to take on some level of risk that it isn't extracted perfectly, or immediately. And I would expect that VOXX will rise between now and its fiscal Q3 report soon after the New Year. But I sold ahead of the Q1 report, after I thought the market was slow in reacting to the Hirschmann deal, for one reason: after following the company for years, I didn't want to be long ahead of a VOXX earnings report. The Q2 decline shows just how dangerous that is, and why it's so tough to have faith with VOXX over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.