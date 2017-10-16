Natural Gas Trading: Short-Term Outlook Downgraded Again

3.030 level was a strong resistance, and so we offloaded some of our long positions there.

You probably know all too well by now that natural gas is the most data-driven commodity. In this market, it is realistically possible to estimate and forecast daily supply and demand figures, and therefore, traders react to the slightest changes in actual figures as well as in forecasts for those figures. That is why natural gas is perhaps the most volatile commodity.

On Friday morning, we downgraded our short-term trading indicator to neutral as consumption forecast started to moderate. We warned our clients and Seeking Alpha fans that 3.030 level was a strong resistance and that rally was likely to pause. 3.030 was also our targeted exit level for our long positions. We have therefore reduced our long exposure on Friday right at the very top.

On Sunday afternoon, however, we had to downgrade our short-term trading risk indicator to mildly bearish, as fundamentals forecast weakened further. See the table below.

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from five-year average, measured in billion cubic feet. Source: Bluegold Research

We must clarify one thing immediately. In absolute terms, supply-demand balance still looks bullish. It is the changes (vs. Friday results) that are bearish (notice red color in brackets). It is assumed that absolute values determine the price regime, while the changes determine the price direction. It is therefore further assumed that absolute values are already reflected in the current prices, whereas changes are not and thus a trader should pay a special attention to the actual changes in the forecast if he or she wants to anticipate the price direction.

Natural gas consumption is currently expected to be very weak (probably fall below 10-year norm) during October 19-23 period, but it is then projected to recover and grow slowly on seasonal basis. Longer-term projections are still quite bullish. Winter is still projected to be cold, and we have recently revised higher our consumption forecast for the month of December. Our end-of-withdrawal-season index is abnormally low (see the table above) and should correct to the upside. But this could only happen if:

Winter forecast turns bearish, weakening projected heating demand; Dry gas production growth accelerates, reducing the necessity to draw too much natural gas from the underground storage; Natural gas prices rise sharply, spurring production and eliminating excess demand in the Electric Power sector.

Either one or all three scenarios are realistically possible.

On balance, while short-term price outlook for natural gas price has definitely weakened (compared to what it was on Friday), we still recommend to treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities. The general trading bias (so far) remains bullish, although volatile. If you want to know how we are navigating through the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content. As a member, you will also receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports, and imports.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.