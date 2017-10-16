Partnering With Venezuela: Updates On Gold Reserve, Inc.

Despite the very high risk nature of partnering with Venezuela to develop and operate a mine in Venezuela, there could be substantial upside over the next few years if Venezuela honors its side of the bargain.

Progress is being made by Venezuela and Gold Reserve in developing its joint venture owned Brisas Cristinas gold/copper/silver deposit in Venezuela into a producing mine over the next two to four yrs.

Despite its political instability and being on the verge of default, Venezuela appears to be honoring the payment terms under its 2017 $1B settlement agreement made with Gold Reserve, Inc.

Venezuela is in big trouble. In the October 14-15, 2017 edition of the Wall Street Journal, an article appeared that Venezuela missed making interest payments to its creditors totaling $349 million due last week, and bondholders already were worried that the country is teetering on the edge of default. Venezuela owes $4.4 billion that is due over the next three weeks that many analysts believe could drain the country's dwindling foreign reserve holdings.

As well, there has been enormous political turmoil of late with U.S. economic sanctions being imposed upon Venezuela due to the actions of Venezuela President Maduro's regime stripping the country of many of its democratic institutions. Reportedly, according to this weekend's FTWeekend US Edition, the EU is also considering taking punitive actions against the Maduro regime next week. Venezuela's economy is in shambles and has contracted for the past four years. The country has suffered through months of violent street protests earlier this year in which reportedly 125 people have died. People are struggling to buy basic necessities. Inflation is close to 700 percent.

Given the foregoing why would anyone consider investing in a company dependent on Venezuela honoring a $1 billion settlement agreement as well as honoring the terms of joint venture agreement to develop an enormous gold/copper/ silver mine in Venezuela?

While the obvious answer ought to be to avoid any such investment, Gold Reserve, Inc. (OTCQX:GDRZF) (TSX.V: GRZ) (also referred to as the "Company") may offer a situation worth at least some investment consideration, albeit a high risk but potentially high reward investment.

Gold Reserve, Inc.

Summary

All dollar references are in $US currency.

Trading symbol: [GDRZF:OTCQX] and [GRZ.V: TSX.Venture]

Outstanding Shares: 97,448,000 common shares

Current Share Price: $4.20 close of trading on October 13, 2017 [GDRZF:OTCQX]

52-Week Share Price range: $1.94 to $5.16

Market Cap: approximately $400 million

During the first 5.5 months of 2017, the share price of Gold Reserve, Inc. lost approximately half its value until it announced that it had entered into the June 2017 Settlement Agreement with Venezuela discussed in more detail below. Since then, as each monthly payment has been honored, and as its joint venture Brisas Cristinas mining project with Venezuela continues to progress, Gold Reserve's share price has been recovering. See the one-year chart below:

Gold Reserve, Inc. - Background

Gold Reserve, Inc. is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta, Canada and is listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Markets Exchange. Its head office is located in Spokane, Washington, in the U.S.

In 1992, the Company acquired and began developing the Brisas gold and copper project, located in the Km 88 mining district in southeastern Venezuela (the “Brisas Project”) estimated to be one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper deposits in the world. According to the Company's website, from 1992 to 2009, it invested close to $300 million in acquisition, land exploration, development, equipment, and engineering costs, developing the Brisas Project.

According to its May 2007 Prospectus found on SEDAR, its February 2005 Brisas Project Bankable Feasibility Study was updated by a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") report obtained in November 2006 prepared by Pincock, Allen & Holt (the "Brisas Report), which indicated that the Company's Brisas gold/copper mining project contained proven and probable reserves of approximately 10.4 million ounces of gold (cut off at 0.67 gms of gold per tonne) and 1.3 billion pounds of copper. Based upon an operating plan assuming a large open-pit mine, it was anticipated that the Brisas project alone, at full production, utilizing conventional truck and shovel mining methods, processing ore at 70,000 tonnes per day, would yield an average annual production of 456,000 ounces of gold and 60 million pounds of copper over an estimated mine life of 18.5 years.

In April 2008, Venezuela revoked the Company's previous authorization to proceed with the construction of the Brisas Project and effectively expropriated the Brisas Project. As a result of this and other acts by or on behalf of Venezuela, in October 2009, the Company filed a Request for Arbitration in Washington D.C. against Venezuela seeking compensation for the losses caused to the Company.

Eventually, the Company was successful and the ICSID Tribunal awarded Gold Reserve, Inc. an Arbitral Award (the “Award”) totaling $740.3 million. Venezuela launched a number of appeals and attempted to fend off honoring payment.

In the summer of 2016, Gold Reserve and Venezuela negotiated and finalized its first of three settlement agreements. The first payment due under the terms of the first two settlement agreements was not honored and finally a third settlement agreement entered into in June 2017, discussed below.

The first settlement agreement was announced on August 8, 2016, which involved payment of approximately US $1 billion and entering into a joint venture agreement to own, develop and operate not just the Brisas Project but adding the adjoining Cristinas property, which itself is enormous. The details of those settlement terms are set out in Gold Reserve's August 8th, 2016, press release.

In my October 10, 2016, article I set out my analysis of what the Company's shareholders might receive if Venezuela honored the terms of the first August 8, 2016, settlement agreement.

In my November 21, 2016, article I discuss how Gold Reserve shareholders might receive a substantial dividend (as promised by the Company's management) provided Venezuela honored its part of the settlement agreement bargain.

In October 2016, the Company and Venezuela established Empresa Mixta Ecosocialista Siembra Minera, S.A. (“Siembra Minera”), the entity whose mission is to develop the Brisas Cristinas Project. According to a November 4, 2016, press release, on October 28, 2016, Gold Reserve and representatives of Venezuela held the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the mixed joint venture company or "Mixed Company", of which Gold Reserve owns 45% and Venezuela owns 55%, to immediately initiate the development plan of the mine activities needed to commence construction as soon as possible.

The original Brisas and Cristinas properties are immediately adjacent to each other. The Company determined that they share one large, continuous mineral deposit, and that developing and exploiting this mineralization in a combined project would create efficiencies and economies of scale that would enhance the combined project economics.

While the outdated November 2006 PEA (based upon 43-101 standards) indicates that the Brisas deposit alone contains 10.4 million ounces of gold (cut off at 0.67 gms of gold per tonne) and 1.3 billion pounds of copper, the outdated 2007 Technical Report for the Cristinas Project suggests it contains a gold resource in the 20 million ounce range depending on the cut off rate. In short, next month the updated PEA could well indicate that the combined Brisas Cristinas project may have a massive gold resource (30 million ounces or more, depending on the gold per tonne cut off used) in addition to a copper and silver resource. We'll find out when the Company's new updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the combined Brisas and Cristinas project (containing an updated 43-101) is released next month (expected to be ready in early November).

The Company believes that the Brisas Cristinas Project has the potential to be a large open pit mining project. The government's granting of the new Economic Zone encompasses the original Brisas and Cristinas properties and has additional space for infrastructure and resource expansion totaling 18,950 hectares. The Company's base plan is to combine the Brisas and Cristinas properties into one project and utilize the 2008 Brisas design and layout to eliminate the duplication of infrastructure facilities and staff from the previously independent project plans, and reduce the overall footprint by 30% to 40% of the area from what was anticipated for the independently developed projects. The early works activities will commence on the original Brisas site due to the fact that much of what is in the first permit was already permitted by the government in 2007 and therefore are at an advanced stage, which will allow the government to fast-track this early permitting.

The Amended June 2017 Settlement Agreement

In its June 30, 2017, press release, the company announced the terms of its third amended June 2017 Settlement Agreement (the "2017 Settlement Agreement") under which, among other terms:

Venezuela agreed to pay the Company $797 million to satisfy the Award and an additional $240 million for the Mining Data for a total of approximately $1.037 billion by way of an initial payment of $40 million, 20 monthly payments of $29.5 million, 3 monthly payments of $40.8 million, and a final payment of $285 million on or before June 10, 2019. Venezuela irrevocably waived its right to appeal and agreed to terminate all other legal proceedings seeking annulment of the Award. The parties would also continue to move forward with the joint venture to develop the Brisas Cristinas Project. Venezuela also agreed to place Venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of US $350 million in trust as collateral for the future payments due under the Settlement Agreement.

The Company's August 2017 Shareholder Presentation

At its shareholder meeting held in late August 2017, the Company presented a detailed shareholder slide presentation setting out the Company's current progress and plans for the Brisas Cristinas Project which I recommended reviewing. The Brisas Cristinas Project contains two projects which the Company proposes to be developed simultaneously: a smaller 15,000 tonnes per day capacity saprolite project that the Company believes can be built and brought into production within 18 to 24 months; the second, being the massive 140,000 tonnes per day project which the Company estimates will take about four years to get into production. The Siembra Minera Project Schedule (slide 11) taken from the shareholder slide presentation is set out below. The upcoming updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report should also provide more details.

Status as of October 13, 2017

In its October 13, 2017, press release, the Company provided an update on activities in Venezuela with respect to the Siembra Minera gold/copper/silver project (owned 45% by the Company and 55% by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela). It also confirmed receipt of payment of its October $29.5 million monthly settlement payment, making a total of approximately $158 million received to date under the 2017 Settlement Agreement. The Company further advised in its October 13th press release that:

Siembra Minera and its technical consultants are currently working to complete a PEA in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, expected to be finalized in early November, which will include an up-to-date resource estimate, a mine plan including gold, copper and silver production, estimated capital and operating costs, and overall project schedule. Siembra Minera has also been working with its environmental consultants on the International Environmental and Social Impact Statement which will be prepared in accordance with the World Bank’s Equator Principles. Proposals are currently being evaluated for a drilling program expected to commence in early 2018 that will support the overall project development activities, water management wells, and test areas where additional resource potential is evident. Siembra Minera has also now established local management offices in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz. The Siembra Minera project has received two important permits including the Permit to Occupy which allows Siembra Minera to proceed to file its request for the Permit to Affect, which, when issued, will allow early works construction activities. As well, the Bolivar State Mining Authority, Instituto Autónomo Minas Bolívar (“IAMIB”), has approved the issuance of a non-metallic mineral concession for the development of an aggregate quarry for the project to allow the mining of aggregate needed for roads, airstrip, initial rock base for the construction of the tailing dam and the production of concrete for overall construction of the projects.

Summary

While any investment in Venezuela today is fraught with a high level of risk in light of the country's political and economic instability, Gold Reserve and Venezuela have entered into a settlement agreement in June of this year which Venezuela appears to be honoring. Not only has Venezuela honored the first $158 million of monthly payments under the terms of its $1 billion 2017 Settlement Agreement (with $350 million in collateral set aside as security for future payments), but the parties also appear to be proceeding at a rapid clip to develop the Brisas Cristinas Project which could end up being a massively valuable mine over the next two to four years.

The Company's current market cap of approximately $400 million is less than the $880 million still payable under the $1 billion settlement amount, and effectively provides investors in Gold Reserve with a free option on the 45% joint venture interest in the Brisas Cristinas Project.

Upcoming Catalysts

The release of the Company's updated PEA on the combined Brisas Cristinas Project expected to be completed in early November will provide an up-to date-resource estimate, a mine plan including gold, copper and silver production, estimated capital and operating costs, and overall project schedule. If the news is positive (which I expect), it should act as a positive catalyst for the stock.

Confirmation each month from the Company that the next monthly settlement payment under the 2017 Settlement Agreement has been received acts as a catalyst.

Risks

Plenty!! Venezuela is one of highest risk countries in which to do business. There is a substantial risk that Venezuela will be unable to honor all of the payments due under the 2017 Settlement Agreement, even with the $350 million in security being posted. There is political risk that Venezuela will simply be unable or unwilling to honor parts or all of the 2017 Settlement Agreement (including missing one or all future payments due) that the current or subsequent government may again expropriate the Brisas Cristinas project or that the various economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. or other countries could prevent obtaining adequate capital to develop the mine. There is also the usual operational and geological risks of developing a new mine, financial risk that the capital will not be able to be raised to build the mine (even if all Feasibility and PEA studies are positive). There are commodity pricing risks, and all other usual risks in building and operating a mine in an unstable country.

In August 2017, the U.S. government moved to restrict Venezuelan government access to U.S. financial markets. An Executive Order was issued barring, among other things, dealings in new bonds and stocks issued by the Venezuelan government and its state oil energy companies.

