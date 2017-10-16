Web.com: Flat Is Good Enough - And Tougher Than It Appears

The bull case for Web.com (WEB) is pretty simple. WEB trades at 9.4x the midpoint of 2017 free cash flow guidance. Due to a leveraged balance sheet (3.35x EBITDA on a net basis), EV/EBITDA suggests the stock isn't nearly as cheap, with that multiple at 10x, again at the midpoint of guidance. But either way, if Web.com can keep profits and cash flow just flat going forward, there should be upside to the stock, particularly with the potential for deleveraging over the next few years.

Just a ~zero-growth 12-13x multiple to EPS/FCF gets the stock above $30, 20%+ upside, with deleveraging benefits and/or accretive M&A possibly adding to that figure. Even with WEB shares having gained ~50% just since April, all the company has to do going forward is not decline to (likely) drive further gains.

In that context, the strong movement in the stock of late to levels near a three-year high makes some sense. First-half revenue, pro forma for last year's acquisition of Yodle, is basically flat, per the Q2 10-Q. But Adjusted EBITDA, as reported, has increased 17% YTD, including nearly 13% growth in Q2 - the first quarter in which the Yodle purchase was lapped. A stock that seems to be pricing in a decline instead is growing profits so far this year.

But there's a potential problem with that bull case. From a multi-year standpoint, this still looks like a business in decline. The first-half improvement has come solely from cuts to sales and marketing spend - which don't look repeatable. Pro forma for Yodle, run-rate revenue actually has declined about 2% over the past six quarters, despite modest help from other, smaller, acquisitions along the way.

Flat is good enough to support upside for WEB. But going forward, flat still seems a reasonably tough goal to reach. So at $25, WEB becomes somewhat of a 'feel' case. The numbers, particularly in H1, suggest the possibility of stabilized profits, and even some growth. But two quarters don't necessarily make a trend, and competition is increasing across Web.com's entire portfolio. As such, I'm somewhat skeptical that Web.com is going to see the top- and bottom-line stabilization it needs - and that limits any incremental upside to WEB's recent bull run.

Fundamentally, Web.com Looks Like A (Slightly) Declining Business

When Web.com announced its acquisition of Yodle in February 2016, the company cited 2015 pro forma figures of $767 million in non-GAAP revenue and $189 million in Adjusted EBITDA, including $30 million in cited synergies. Trailing twelve-month figures are $756.6 million and $192.5 million, respectively - the latter including an actual $32 million in synergies.

From that perspective, the 'flat is good enough' argument seems to hold some water. Over six quarters, the run-rate performance of the combined Web.com/Yodle business really hasn't moved, with revenue ticking down modestly and margins actually expanding - beyond the help from synergies. And as noted above, 1H revenue, again pro forma, was basically flat.

But there are some reasons to think the news might not be quite that good. The Yodle acquisition does impact comparability, not just on revenue, but on margins (which came down) and ARPU (which went up). So it's difficult to suss out the legacy business, in particular. Still, there are some negative signs. Guidance still suggests a modest (sub-1%) decline in revenue in the back half, despite a roughly half a point benefit from the acquisition of Latin America-focused DonWeb. In Web.com's last year pre-Yodle, 2015, revenue declined 2% and Adjusted EBITDA fell 4%. Yodle was supposed to be growing "high single-digits" in 2016, per the Q4 2015 conference call. A pro forma increase of $10 million in revenue in 2016, per the 10-K, against 2015 Yodle revenue of $208 million suggests either Yodle disappointed and/or the legacy business saw another Y/Y decline, however modest.

As far as this year's Adjusted EBITDA growth, it's come pretty much solely from sales and marketing cuts. Excluding Yodle, the figure has come down $18 million this year; in Q2, the first quarter in which Yodle was fully lapped, sales and marketing spend came down $11 million, while Adjusted EBITDA increased by roughly half that.

All told, the numbers seem to show that there is some pressure on both the top line and on margins. That said, what declines there are seem manageable in the context of a sub-10x P/FCF valuation. And over the past six months, there has been one notable change: gross debt has fallen $111 million from cited pro forma figures at the end of 2015. As a result, the interest rate dropped 25 bps in August, itself a ~$1.5 million benefit to free cash flow on an annual basis. Meanwhile, Q2 revenue increased sequentially, leading CEO David Brown to say on the Q2 conference call that "we are a stage where the business is stabilized and is growing" - a key goal coming into 2017.

Fundamentally, then, $25 still looks reasonably attractive, given valuation. The business as a whole might be declining somewhat over the past few years, but Q2, at least according to management, suggests a possible inflection, or at least stabilization, point. Even modest declines, combined with deleveraging (and associated interest expense savings), probably keeps free cash flow level at worst, and, again, that suggests fair value in the $30 range, if not a dollar or two higher.

But from a qualitative standpoint, there are some concerns that suggest, going forward, even recent performance might be tough to replicate.

Qualitative Concerns

Numbers aside, the primary concern surrounding WEB is this: it's (still) a highly leveraged business with key revenue areas that are in decline. Both domains and DIY (do-it-yourself) web pages are under pressure, and that's over 40% of revenue:

Source: Web.com Investor Day presentation

Of Web.com's four strategic initiatives for 2017, the first was to "stabilize and optimize" the retail business, which includes DIY, domains, and retail VAS (value-added services). That business has outperformed expectations this year, per both conference calls - but revenue still declined 3% in Q1 and 2% in Q2.

Fundamentally, I'm not convinced that the first half signals a true stabilization on this side of the business. And competition has to be considered a real concern. GoDaddy (GDDY) has increased revenue 8.6% in its first half, pro forma for its acquisition of HEG, with apparent organic growth in its domains and hosting businesses, per its Q2 10-Q. Wix.com (WIX), a major DIY competitor, is guiding for 45-46% revenue growth this year.

The argument from Web.com is that retail VAS will offset weakness in domain and DIY. The company can, for instance, shift DIY users to DIFM (do-it-for-me). Penetration of security products for hosting contracts continues to increase. And the company has cited international opportunities in the UK and Latin America for similar moves. Overall, the strategy in Retail and beyond is, as CFO Kevin Carney put it on the Q2 call, "moving to a low volume but a much higher ARPU, away from, again, this high volume, low ARPU" mix.

The extent to which that works probably is the biggest driver for WEB multiples and share price going forward. And I'm simply not convinced. The core domain and DIY businesses are becoming basically commoditized - and Web.com is redirecting marketing resources away from those areas at the same time major competitors are ramping, or at least maintaining, their spend. And while value-added services penetration might increase going forward, it's already increasing.

But ARPU has ticked down since Q2 2016 (the first full quarter with Yodle), though it did tick up slightly Q/Q last quarter. More broadly, selling more services to fewer customers seems to leave gross profit dollars maybe flat - and maybe not, particularly with peers apparently taking share.

Again, this is a bit of a 'feel' argument, and I can see why investors see some reason for confidence toward the first leg of the strategy after first-half results. Retail revenue is holding up well, mix away from domains should help gross margin, and marketing spend reductions have improved overall EBITDA margins.

Looking to the rest of the business, it simply doesn't look enough to drive much growth on its own. Premium Services revenue actually is down 11% in the first half, based on earnings call commentary, with 5 points coming from a single lost relationship from the Yodle business. Q2 revenue did increase moderately on a Q/Q basis, and the company is guiding for further sequential growth in the back half. An initiative to drive sales through vertical-focused products like TorchX in real estate and Lighthouse360 for dental practices makes some sense.

But here, too, competition is intense, and rising. Local newspaper roll-up New Media (NEWM) has a digital unit, UpCurve, which is targeted to drive $75 million in revenue this year and grow 40%+. Gannett (GCI) acquired ReachLocal for $156 million last year to build out its online marketing business. McClatchy (MNI) has launched one of its own. Premium Services basically is the legacy Yodle business - and it doesn't seem to be growing all that well. And with the space in general having a long-held reputational problem, and high churn, I'm not sure it's the most attractive space. (More on this is a bit later.)

Finally, there's the Web Brand Networks segment, the only business that actually grew in the first half, with sales up 19% in Q1 and 16% in Q2. This is an interesting business, based largely around Centermark, used for franchisors to manage franchisees. Usage is rising nicely in the business, in addition to revenue, and Web.com is bullish on the opportunity. I like this business, to be sure. But at roughly 10% of first half revenue, a point and a half contribution to the top line at current growth rates isn't necessarily enough.

Going back to the original point here, there's probably a way with the current portfolio for Web.com to drive flattish revenue and EBITDA, or maybe something only slightly worse than that. But there's still real downside risk here if domain weakness accelerates, if churn ticks up more than anticipated, or if any of the growth drivers struggle. Web.com had a good first half - but I'm not yet convinced it's the beginning of a new trend. And that leaves $25 as maybe attractive, but hardly compelling.

Valuation

Meanwhile, moving away from the P/FCF calculations toward measures that take debt into account, WEB really doesn't look that cheap. EV/EBITDA is right at 10x based on 2017 guidance, a 0.5x premium to Endurance International Group (EIGI), another low-growth, highly-leveraged play in the sector. WEB probably deserves some premium, given that EIGI has a whopping 6x net leverage ratio, and that EIGI revenue is declining excluding Constant Contact (~35% of sales).

GDDY is in the 14-15x range based on FY18 guidance of unlevered FCF around $600 million, and WIX is trading at ~7x revenue and should be barely profitable this year. Both companies, however, are growing much faster than Web.com, and as such aren't great comparables, business models aside.

But again, from a 'feel' standpoint, WEB doesn't seem that cheap when considering leverage. EV/EBITDA of 10x isn't particularly exciting. EV/revenue is about 2.6x, based on 2017 guidance. But a quarter of those sales basically are coming from Yodle - and that's a space where ReachLocal was acquired for 0.5x revenue and Marchex (MCHX). Constant Contact was acquired by Endurance for roughly similar overall multiples (2.7x revenue, 12x EBITDA, 7x including synergies).

WEB itself reportedly was in takeover discussions earlier this year, though those talks appear to have ended. The debt makes a P-E buyout - the rumored source of inbound interest - difficult, and the lack of growth makes a strategic move less likely. Web.com CEO Brown was asked on the Q2 call if the company might consider exiting the retail business, in order to focus on the higher-growth areas. But Brown replied that Web.com needs that core business to acquire customers elsewhere - which is a major impediment to any sort of financial engineering.

Overall, WEB isn't valued in some way that suggests a real short case, or in a way that ruins any bull case here. It's not a bad company, nor is it trading at an obviously bad price, even after the run over the past few months. But it's hardly a compelling story, either fundamentally or qualitatively, particularly when the leverage and competitive issues are taken into account. It's a company that has a tough path to return to consistent growth - and looks like it's roughly valued as such. Unless one of those two changes, it's hard to get real excited about WEB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NEWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.