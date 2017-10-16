Apple: Bullish Surprise

The more complex ecosystem of iPhone X, ARKit, Watch 3 and AirPods is a boon to Apple Services.

The Apple Watch 3 is going to be the scale of Apple, and Wall Street has not digested that reality.

iPhone X demand may be the perfect storm of record unit sales and record ASP.

By Ophir Gottlieb

Preface

Angst over Apple's (AAPL) soon to be released earnings and the upcoming updates to iPhone 8, iPhone X and Apple watch 3 demand may have been allayed a bit with a new bullish consumer survey.

The survey results, when combined with a general misunderstanding of the potential impact of the Apple Watch 3 have created a potential window for investors where a bullish surprise may be manifesting.

Apple

Apple was added to Top Picks on 2-Jan-16 for $104.15. As of this writing the stock is $156.99, up 50.7% in less than two-years.

Ticker Date Added Price Added Return AAPL 2-Jan-16 $104.15 50.7%

We most recently wrote about Apple on 9-14-2017 and while that dossier focused on the Apple product launch event, we now have data from Quartz that points to, you guessed it, greater demand than anticipated for the iPhone X, Air Pods and the Apple Watch 3.

Before the Data - Why it Matters

While iPhone sales are a clear focal point for Wall Street, we do believe that some cognitive dissonance surrounding the Watch makes for a potentially bullish miscalculation by Wall Street if Apple surprises with Watch Sales.

Financial Surprises Start With Misconceptions

The narrative was written before the product was even released - The Apple Watch was going to be a disaster. The data flew in the face of that narrative, but it didn't matter.

Here is a gorgeous representation of the impact the Apple Watch had on the world of watches well back in 2015:

Just to be perfectly clear: Smartwatch sales rose more than 4-fold just as Swiss watch sales started to dip. Again, throw out our biases - this is data driven. This was the first time ever that the smart watch segment sold more units than the Swiss watch market.

As for that 8.1 million units back in Q4 of 2015, yep, estimates have it that more than 5 million were the Apple Watch.

But that's the past, and the narrative continued.

After its first holiday quarter, sales of the Apple Watch declined substantially. There was no hair on fire product launch that was earth changing, or whatever else was the apparent measuring stick for success by the media.

We heard how much better the iPhone did than the Apple Watch upon first release, which was, also totally false. CML reported that the Apple iPhone sold a total of 2.3 million units in its first holiday season. In fact, here's the all-time iPhone unit sales chart by quarter from Statista.

The Apple Watch sold 5 million units in its first holiday season, which is more than twice that of the iPhone on its release. Further yet, Apple Watch sold an estimated 11.6 million units in 2015 which wasn't even a full year. The iPhone sold 5.3 million units in its first year. That turns out to be 117% greater sales from the first Apple Watch when compared to the first iPhone.

Going yet further, the iPhone sold 15 million units in its second year, and Apple Watch is estimated to have hit 11 million. So, the Watch was keeping track.

Data

In what was nothing short of breathtaking, Quartz revealed the results of its survey of 1,386 Quartz readers in September and October.

Before we get to the findings, let's just take a step back and note two things:

(1) We don't know if this survey was conducted in a truly scientific manner which is just a fancy way of saying we don't know if the results are biased in one way or another.

(2) Quartz reader intentions may not in fact represent a broader population.

Having said, these results are urgent enough to review.

Survey Says

* More people plan to buy an iPhone X than an iPhone 8.

So What?: We believe it's entirely possible that Apple created this divide between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X (pronounced iPhone ten) to allow for nearly perfect price discrimination, or in English, to identify people willing to pay the most and give them a more expensive option while not alienating a worldwide ecosystem of about 800 million iPhone owners.

If Apple is able to create a rush of demand for the most expensive iPhone ever, that could mean a perfect storm of more unit sales at higher average selling prices (ASP) and that would be something to behold.

In support of that hypothesis, Quartz also found "[i]t seems that a lot of people are planning to purchase an iPhone X in the narrow window between first availability on Nov. 3 and the end of the year," and that "[m]ore iPhone X buyers are planning to buy direct from Apple" than iPhone 8 buyers.

The bullish thesis for the iPhone X has always gone beyond just the phone, but the idea that Apple could create a new ecosystem of hardware to support the phone. I spoke about the Apple Watch in an interview with CBC noting that "the Apple Watch could be a runaway success."

You can watch that brief interview below:

While I opined, Quartz has crunched the numbers and they are simply staggering.

In our survey, 15% of iPhone users said they planned to buy a Watch along with a new iPhone. Assuming there are 800 million iPhone users…could that mean 120 million Watches sold this cycle?

Even further, Quartz found that "one third of iPhone X buyers plan to buy an AirPower, and one fifth plan to buy a HomePod."

Remember, Apple has stacked its hardware line-up beyond the new iPhone X, with the HomePod, AirPods and its wireless charging device, the AirPower. It does appear that Apple may indeed have a runaway success with the iPhone X, and further, that its new hardware has legs to grow at the scale of Apple.

Note on Risk

It's possible, even likely, that Apple Watch 3 sales could be well above estimates, and that iPhone X sales will also beat estimates, but we won't know that in this earnings release.

While Apple has pushed this earnings release date very late, it's still possible the company will not comment on iPhone X demand. Remember, pre-orders start in late October, and in fact, deliveries will not start until November 3rd, one day after this earnings release.

If iPhone 8 sales disappoint and Tim Cook decides not to discuss iPhone X demand, it won't matter if the Watch looks good -- the stock will drop.

Conclusion

We maintain our Spotlight Top Pick Status on Apple, and note that we also believe that Apple Services, which is now fully 1/6 of the company's revenue and, according to Tim Cook, the size of a Fortune 100 in and of itself, will outpace analyst expectations.

The iPhone X also brings with it powerful new augmented reality (AR) capabilities, combined with the Apple Watch 3 which has cellular connectivity and the full range of new apps that could power that device, we see Apple Services roaring forward, exactly as CEO Tim Cook has been saying now for several years.

The author is long shares of Apple at the time of this writing.

If you would like to read more of my articles, please feel free to click on my profile for SeekingAlpha and follow me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.