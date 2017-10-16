AMC Theatres' Virtual Reality Play

However the price is right, the dividend is high and it is worth buying anyway.

I used to own some shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) and have just bought in again. The last time I owned it, it was selling for about two and a half times the current price. The stock has been beat down by a lot of negative press about the future of movie theaters generally. It has been characterized as "dead money" more than once, usually by executives or others with a pro-digital media bias who forget that modern cinema projection is also digital. As Robert J. Lenihan, AMC's President of U.S. Programming, declared-referencing Mark Twain:

Reports of our death are greatly exaggerated.

He said this as a panelist at "The Future of Film" session at the Digital Hollywood conference in Los Angeles on October 11, 2017. He went on to describe how AMC will roll out Virtual Reality attractions to pull audiences back into its theaters.

On September 26, 2017, AMC announced a strategic partnership with Dreamscape Immersive, a start-up doing location-based VR entertainment. The press release, quoting AMC president Adam Aron, said:

Dreamscape entertainment ushers in an exciting new world in virtual reality and reminds us through its trail-blazing technology that we really are living in the 21st Century. A dazzling future is now at hand.

As VR hype goes, this is actually pretty mild. If I seem skeptical, it's because I've been here before, even as the new generation of VR mavens seems determined to ignore or forget the past.

In the 1980s and '90s I made my living as a technical trade magazine journalist. I was a contributing editor at CyberEdge Journal and at Advanced Imaging magazine, and I covered the nascent VR industry as it rode that wave of hype to its ultimate destruction. But the dream of immersive location-based entertainment never died. Virtual Reality and the Exploration of Cyberspace, my best-selling book, was published in 1993. I know a thing or two about VR.

The 2017 fall edition of Digital Hollywood was an excellent conference with lots of different viewpoints. It was a combination of finance and technical panels to encourage entrepreneurs to invest their time, energy, and whatever funds they can raise in a new generation of VR applications. Location-based entertainment is being touted by some as the future of entertainment. That's not very likely for several reasons.

What AMC and Dreamscape intend is really nothing new. Mr. Lenihan described cabinets for solitary users wearing headsets and headphones seated on motion bases and fed a program of interactive virtual worlds made of high-resolution imagery and digital sound coordinated with a motion base. In principle, it's not that much different from the Sensorama arcade attraction patented by Morton Heileg in 1961. It was Heileg who first proposed creating location-based entertainment based upon an encompassing cinema experience that included motion and even smell.

When head-mounted computer displays and virtual interface gloves were invented by Ivan Sutherland a few years later, others began to develop computer-based imitations of Heilig's original concept, which was an entirely mechanical device with limited programming.

There were a number of interesting variations. The Sahara Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas installed a very expensive prototype of a Formula One racing game called Sahara Speedway. (I drove the prototype once at the developer's research facility, It was a lot of fun and you were playing against other people, not the machine, as you do in an ordinary computer game.) There were hopes that others would buy and install like attractions at other venues around the world, but it turned out to be a one-off. As did the BattleTech attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier and the W. Industries Virtuality system from the K. Costing millions of dollars to build, they failed to generate enough revenue to spawn additional units elsewhere.

Why? Well, part of it was the technology of the time. The head-mounted displays of that era had a low frame rate and the disagreement between what your eyes were seeing and your inner ear was registering as your physical location could literally make you sick. The computer graphics of that era were low resolution and far from seamless. And the computers simply could not support the workload of graphics, sound, and motion bases together. Back then a 100-megabyte chip was announced as a major advance in the state-of-the-art.

It got better and those problems have probably been overcome. That leads us to the real problem: the programming. Virtual Reality is best compared to video games. The experience is interactive, not passive. And passive is what AMC Theatres sells. Motion pictures are very constrained presentations that do not encourage audience participation. You don't need a head-mounted display to enjoy them.

Participants on other panels at the 2017 Digital Hollywood conference spoke of programming experiences rather than making films.

The AMC-Dreamscape Immersive press release speaks of "up to six" VR cinemas and standalone installations in the U.S. and U.K. within the next 18 months. Some may be outside the theaters themselves. Westfield, the big shopping mall operator, is also a partner. The first installation will be at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles next March. So this is an experiment rather than a major initiative toward a new entertainment business. AMC has over 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens worldwide, making this VR effort barely a blimp on its radar.

There should be lots of hype-driven excitement when this opens next year and about ten million dollars will be invested in "Content". Mr. Lenihan said these will be "experiences" lasting ten to fifteen minutes. If they can be priced someplace between a regular movie ticket and live theatre there may actually be money to be made-if there is sufficient "throughput."

I'm entering a lot of film festival screenwriting contests these days to help promote my film Christopher Marlowe (I've won three). Many now have a category for "Best AR/VR film" as well. Obviously there are people trying to build these programs and that may save AMC's Virtual Reality adventure. A flow of new programs every week will keep the novelty alive. Ten million dollars for Content is also not much of a commitment. It's about half the budget of my film, which will not be rendered in VR.

So it will be up to others to create the new VR experiences-and AMC may prefer it that way for anti-trust reasons.

If I am so skeptical, why did I buy back the stock? AMC is the biggest movie theater chain in the world and has performed other experiments, such as theaters where food and/or liquor are served. They are the leading IMAX exhibitor and can do 3-D projections and the only chain offering Dolby Vision laser projection. This is simply a market test. If it works, then they have the cash to roll out many more Dreamscape Immersive attractions very quickly.

Despite the negative hype about the future of exhibition, they are still making money and their dividend currently yields 5.8% ROI on its own, with lots of upside on the share price.

So what's not to like?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the author of a best-selling book on Virtual Reality and used to cover the technology asa journalist. I am now a film producer and screenwriter. I have been professional writer for 52 years.