Ford Keeps Performing Well

Ford (F) has been trading in a downward trend for years now. And despite seeing its top line grow while also expanding free cash flows, investors’ sentiment has stayed suppressed because of uncertainty about the near future for the automotive industry. However, the stock has showed a strong performance recently and is likely to keep up the outperformance.

Revenue recovery

Ever since the financial crisis, Ford has seen a clear uptrend of its revenue. A few years later, its free cash flow also started to pick up steam and is currently the reason that investors can enjoy a sustainable dividend yield of 5%, despite coming down slightly more recently.

But this year, investors started to worry about Ford’s future as US car sales started to decline fast. A lot of people, including myself, saw this as a big risk factor for Ford. While I outlined that I saw more upside than downside for the stock, many investors disagreed. This had kept investors’ sentiment quite low and put extra pressure on the share price. More recently, this pressure has been lifted quite a bit.

Better-than-expected sales

Because on the third of October, Ford released their results for the month September. This report stated that the US unit sales increased by 8.7% to 222,248 even though the expectation was a growth rate of just 3%. The only area where Ford did not see yoy growth were car sales.

Source: Ford IR

“On the pricing front, Ford Motor Company saw a $540 increase in average transaction price, again outpacing the industry increase of $200 for the month. Ford September fleet sales of 52,704 vehicles were up 21% compared to a year ago. Our commercial fleet business was very strong posting a 48% gain over a year ago with super duty commercial sales up 52%.”

So the company is currently not really experiencing the negative effects of overall lower car sales in the US on its total sales number. Both unit sales and ASPs are doing better than expected, which has resulted in a more bullish sentiment among investors. The whole industry did well in the most recent month, which also improved sentiment.

Updating strategy

Besides performing well recently when it comes to sales, management issued a press release that will help Ford in the long run. After pursuing growth and a lower cost structure for years, Ford has definitely come far, with a clear uptrend in revenue for many years. Its goal to raise its automotive operating margin significantly, however, has not gone entirely according to plan. While the automotive operating margin has increased over the years as a result of the company’s cost cutting efforts, the goal of 8% still has not been met.

Source: Strategy presentation

Of course, this is a disappointment as less of the growth in revenue is seen on the bottom line. Management blames its own inability to grow its revenue without driving up costs in the same manner.

Source: Strategy presentation

As you can see in the picture above, the difference in growth rates of revenue and costs is a mere 1%. This means that there is room for significant improvement. Luckily, Ford’s management is looking to do just that.

New cost reduction plan

For four months, Ford’s management has been carefully reviewing the entire business to see just how it will move forward with its cost reduction efforts. These results have been published on the third of October as well. In total, the company expects that it can lower its cost by an additional $14 billion by 2020.

Source: Strategy presentation

By doing so, the automotive cost growth would be reduced by 50% between 2017 and 2020. The plan is split up in a $10 billion reduction plan in incremental material cost and $4 billion in reducing engineering costs. These engineering costs will be lowered by increasing use of common parts, building fewer prototypes, and reducing order complexity.

Ford’s annual sales are almost $154 billion, so this cost reduction is bound to have a big impact on the bottom line.

Source: Strategy presentation

More than cost reduction

Besides cutting more costs, management also shared its plans on the future of the business. Part of the plan is to accelerate the introduction of connected and smart vehicles. It expects all cars in the US to be built with connectivity by 2019. Abroad, the company is expecting to do the same thing, albeit at a slower pace. 90% of new global vehicles are expected to feature connectivity by 2020.

Reallocating capital is also an important part of Ford’s plan for the future. For example, $7 billion of capital will be reallocated from cars to SUVs and trucks. One-third of CAPEX for internal combustion engine will be cut and reinvested into electrification. This is on top of a previously announced $4.5 billion investment. Since electrification of cars is becoming increasingly popular with governments all over the world wanting to move towards these sort of cars, this is a good move on Ford’s part.

Risk

The same risk remains when it comes to Ford and the whole automotive industry. Declining car sales in the US can put pressure on the top lines of manufacturers. So far, Ford seems to be holding up quite well. That being said, investors in Ford or any other car manufacturer should keep a close eye on US car sales and company specific sales.

Conclusion

Ford’s shares have risen quickly recently, and in my opinion, this is rightfully so. The better-than-expected car sales, plans for more cost cutting, and the outlined plans for the future are good reasons to be positive about Ford’s future. Even if Ford is going to suffer under worse US car sales, management knows what to do in order to not get hit by this too hard and thrive later.

This stock is one that you want to hold in your portfolio for years. Its dividend of 5% is a very attractive one and is not in any sorts of danger due to the excess cash flows and great balance sheet. Ford’s future still looks very promising.

If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.